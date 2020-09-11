9-10 Prep Roundup: Sterling leads Chi-Hi girls golf in Rice Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RICE LAKE — Chi-Hi's Marley Sterling shot a 50 to lead the girls golf team in Thursday's Big Rivers Conference event hosted by Rice Lake at Turtleback Golf Course.

Sterling finished in 12th place overall as River Falls' Jaden Woiwode carded a 39 to earn individual medalist honors. Sydney Trinrud shot a 54, Kinsey Gerlach carded a 56 and Kendall Bowe finished with a 61 as the other scoring golfers for Chi-Hi, who took fourth as a team with a 221.

Hudson (176) edged River Falls (177) in the team standings with Rice Lake (191) third and Menomonie (227) in fifth.

Chi-Hi hosts a Big Rivers Conference matchup at Lake Wissota Golf next Thursday.

Girls Tennis

Rice Lake 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Chi-Hi, the Warriors picked up a Big Rivers Conference dual victory.

The No. 1 singles and doubles competitors each went to a third set for the Cardinals. No. 1 singles Madi Adams won the first set before falling to Alexa Robarge (7-5, 3-6, 4-6) and the No. 1 doubles team of Lily Bresina and Kyla Przybylski were also victorious in the first set against Lexington Berger and Alyssa Standford (7-5, 0-6, 0-6).

Chi-Hi hosts Menomonie on Tuesday.

