9-12 Prep Roundup: McDonell's Anderson wins Stanley-Boyd cross country invitational

STANLEY — McDonell's Dan Anderson ran to victory on Saturday at the Stanley-Boyd cross country invitational, winning with a time of 17 minutes, 37 seconds.
Anderson finished 21 seconds ahead of Cadott's Peter Weir in second place overall at the meet, one run in sessions with McDonell, Cadott, Altoona and one Stanley-Boyd team running in the early morning session before Neillsville, Chippewa Valley Lightning, Owen-Withee and another Oriole team ran in a second session.
Eddie Mittermeyer finished fifth in McDonell's session with Luke Newton sixth, Jake Siegenthaler seventh and Max Hauser 10th for the Macks, who were the top-scoring team of their session with 29 points.
Tad Weiss finished third for Cadott, Zach Morgan came home 13th, Evan Freed was 14th and Corbin Grenz finished 19th to round out the scoring runners for the Hornets, who were third with 51 points as Altoona took second with 44 points.
McDonell's Ellie Eckes finished second in 22:53 as Altoona's Mercedes Romo won the race in 22:03. Ava David was fifth, Elise Bormann and Christie Abbe were eighth and ninth, respectively, and Amber Adams finished in 11th for the Macks as they were second to Altoona (21) with 35 team points.
Stanley-Boyd's Janelle Schesel finished sixth, Alexa Lisnewski was 12th and Jade Fredrickson finished 20th as the Orioles ran incomplete. Cadott's Meadow Barone led the Hornets in sixth place, Lucy Lindeman and Jessica Klucas were 16th and 17th, respectively, and Jaycee Stephens finished 19th as the Hornets also ran incomplete.
Lukas Milas finished fifth to lead the Stanley-Boyd boys with a time of 19:57.3 in the other session as Neillsville's Taytor Lowry won in 18:22.9. Zach Haas and Travis Christoph were seventh and eighth, respectively, Troy Trevino took 12th and Joey Henderson finished 17th for the Orioles as they tied Chippewa Valley for second in the team standings with 45 points as Neillsville won with 30.
Wagner leads Chi-Hi at Menomonie Relays
At Menomonie, Lukas Wagner timed in fourth place overall for the Cardinals at the Menomonie Relays.
Wagner finished the race in 17:16.9 to lead Chi-Hi. Each team competed in a relay style with the top-five times being counted.
As a team the Cardinal boys finished third with 71 points with five of the top-22 finishing positions. Ryan Beranek (ninth), Ben Cihasky (17th), Jake Mason (19th) and Kansas Smith (22nd) were the other scoring runners for the Chi-Hi boys. River Falls' Grant Magnuson had the top time by finishing in 16:27.2 and Menomonie took first in the team scoring with 37 points.
The Chi-Hi girls finished fifth with a team scoring of 122 as the Mustangs (36) topped Hudson (46) for first. Lydia Fish finished 17th with her time of 22:02.8 to lead Chi-Hi. Hudson's Haley Loewe had the top girls time, finishing the course in 18:22.4.
Gabrielle Sweitzer and Ireland McQuillan were 25th and 26th, respectively, Paige Watson was 32nd and Brooklyn Sandvig came home 38th for the top-five runners for the Cards.
