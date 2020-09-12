9-12 Prep Roundup: McDonell's Anderson wins Stanley-Boyd cross country invitational

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STANLEY — McDonell's Dan Anderson ran to victory on Saturday at the Stanley-Boyd cross country invitational, winning with a time of 17 minutes, 37 seconds.

Anderson finished 21 seconds ahead of Cadott's Peter Weir in second place overall at the meet, one run in sessions with McDonell, Cadott, Altoona and one Stanley-Boyd team running in the early morning session before Neillsville, Chippewa Valley Lightning, Owen-Withee and another Oriole team ran in a second session.

Eddie Mittermeyer finished fifth in McDonell's session with Luke Newton sixth, Jake Siegenthaler seventh and Max Hauser 10th for the Macks, who were the top-scoring team of their session with 29 points.

Tad Weiss finished third for Cadott, Zach Morgan came home 13th, Evan Freed was 14th and Corbin Grenz finished 19th to round out the scoring runners for the Hornets, who were third with 51 points as Altoona took second with 44 points.

McDonell's Ellie Eckes finished second in 22:53 as Altoona's Mercedes Romo won the race in 22:03. Ava David was fifth, Elise Bormann and Christie Abbe were eighth and ninth, respectively, and Amber Adams finished in 11th for the Macks as they were second to Altoona (21) with 35 team points.