9-14 Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee ties for fourth at Osseo

OSSEO — Emme Felmlee shot a 48 to tie for fourth place overall for the Stanley-Boyd girls golf team in a CloverCroix Conference event hosted at Osseo Golf Club on Monday.
Felmlee tied with Regis/Altoona's Lydia Jensen for fourth place as Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Madyson Rosman earned medalist honors at 44. Regis/Altoona's Elli Anderson carded a 45 to take second and Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Izzy Popple shot a 46 to finish third.
Bella Green finished with a 59 for the Orioles, Hannah Tinjum shot a 60 and Liberty Simon had a 64 as the scoring golfers for Stanley-Boyd, who finished tied with Colfax/Elk Mound for fourth as a team each with 231.
Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek (192) edged Regis/Altoona (194) for the top team position.
