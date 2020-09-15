9-15 Prep Roundup: McDonell volleyball opens season with nonconference victory over Marshfield Columbus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The McDonell volleyball team opened the season with a four-set victory (26-24, 19-25, 25-21, 25-20) over Marshfield Columbus on Tuesday evening at McDonell.

Destiny Baughman led the Macks (1-0) with 15 kills while adding 13 digs. Lauryn Deetz and Sydney Flanagan each had 15 digs, Marley Hughes chipped in with a pair of blocks and Sidney Rice and Kait Ortmann had 13 and eight kills respectively.

Maggie Craker had a team-best 37 assists to go with 19 digs and four aces in the victory.

"It was a good match, it was a hard-fought match on both sides," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of the win. "We changed strategy, things in the middle of it and the kids adapted well. They had to dig in and pick up our level of play a little bit and we had to earn our points. We weren't given anything tonight, we had to work hard to earn them."

McDonell begins Western Cloverbelt Conference play on Thursday at Eau Claire Regis.

Cadott 3, Neillsville 1

At Neillsville, the Hornets won the final two sets to grab a nonconference win over the Warriors (25-19, 21-25, 25-18, 25-22).