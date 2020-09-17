9-17 Prep Roundup: Bloomer volleyball opens season with straight-set victory at Cumberland

CUMBERLAND — The Bloomer volleyball team opened the season with a straight-set Heart O'North Conference victory over Cumberland (25-22, 25-21, 25-13).
Bella Seibel led a balanced offensive attack for the Blackhawks (1-0, 1-0) with eight kills, followed by seven from Lexi Post and four from Leah Bleskacek. Paige Jacobs and Amelia Herrick had 10 assists apiece while Josie Kostner had a team-high four aces to go with 14 digs.
Bloomer hosts Chetek-Weyerhaeuser on Tuesday.
River Falls 3, Chi-Hi 1
At River Falls, the Cardinals fell to the Wildcats in a Big Rivers Conference matchup (19-25, 27-25, 16-25, 21-25).
Sami Perlberg and Paige Steinmetz had 10 kills apiece for Chi-Hi (0-2, 0-2) with Amber Thaler and Jazmine Johnson adding nine each. Maddy Bauer led the team with 42 assists and also had four aces with Steinmetz and Ella Hutzler leading the team in digs with 23 and 17, respectively.
Jennah Johnson had four solo blocks for the Cardinals.
Chi-Hi plays at Hudson on Monday.
McDonell 3, Eau Claire Regis 1
At Eau Claire, the Macks bested the Ramblers (25-23, 21-25, 25-19, 25-22) in a Western Cloverbelt Conference encounter.
Destiny Baughman had three aces, nine kills and 12 digs for the Macks (2-0, 1-0) while Lauryn Deetz and Ella Haley had 17 and 10 digs, respectively. Kait Ortmann led the team with 11 kills along with two solo blocks, Sidney Rice added nine kills and Marley Hughes had seven kills and five blocks.
Sydney Flanagan delivered two aces while Maggie Craker led the team with 38 assists along with nine digs and three aces.
The Macks host the Diocesan Tournament on Saturday.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Thorp 0
At Stanley, the Orioles swept the Cardinals in Western Cloverbelt Conference competition.
Kayte Licht led the way for the Orioles (1-0, 1-0) with 31 digs, Lily Hoel had nine kills and five blocks, Taylor Schuebel and Teagen Becker chipped in with eight kills apiece and Emily Brenner led the team with 16 assists.
Stanley-Boyd hosts Loyal on Saturday.
Cross Country
McDonell's Anderson wins Altoona invite
At Altoona, Dan Anderson finished in first place for the McDonell boys at the Altoona invitational.
Anderson won the race with a time of 17 minutes, 15 seconds to best Marshfield Columbus' Andrew Scheer (17:58.5) for first. Luke Newton (ninth), Eddie Mittermeyer (tenth), Jake Siegenthaler (12th) and Max Hauser (15th) were the other scoring runners for the Macks as they were second as a team with 41 points as Altoona (31) won and Stanley-Boyd (76) took third. Lukas Milas finished fifth to lead the Orioles in 18:45.4. Zach Haas (18th), Travis Christoph (20th), Troy Trevino (21st) and Joey Henderson (27th) were the other scorers for the Orioles.
Ellie Eckes finished fifth to lead the McDonell girls team to a third-place finish as a team. Eckes timed in at 22:16.2 as Fall Creek's Jenna Anders won the race in 20:26.0. Ann David (tenth), Elise Bormann (20th), Christie Abbe (21st) and Eva Bushman (31st) were the other scoring runners as the Macks tallied 79 team points, trailing Altoona (39) and Fall Creek (55) while Stanley-Boyd ran incomplete.
Janelle Schesel was the top finishing runner for the Orioles, coming home in ninth place. Alexa Lisnewski finished 18th and Jade Fredrickson was 33rd for Stanley-Boyd.
Anders leads Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Luck/Frederic invite
At Luck, Blake Anders finished in 18th place to lead Lake Holcombe/Cornell at the Luck/Frederic invite.
Anders timed in at 19:55.4 as the top finisher for the team as Clear Lake's Adam Loenser won the race 16:24.6. Jack Porter finished 52nd as the other runner for the Knights, who ran incomplete. New Auburn's Elijah Lopez had the top finish for the Trojans in 26th place, followed by Cole Pederson in 57th as they ran incomplete as well.
Grantsburg (46) bested Clear Lake (55) for first in the team standings.
Girls Tennis
Menomonie 7, Chi-Hi 0
At Menomonie, the Mustangs blanked the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference dual.
The closest match of the day for the Cardinals came at No. 3 singles where Brihan Dressel battled Journey Winsand to a 3-6, 3-6 defeat.
Chi-Hi hosts Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday.
Girls Golf
Felmlee leads Stanley-Boyd at Princeton Valley
At Eau Claire, Emme Felmlee shot a 50 to lead the Orioles in a CloverCroix Conference event hosted by Eau Claire Regis/Altoona at Princeton Valley Golf Course.
Felmlee's score tied her with Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Trinity Knutson for seventh place overall as Eau Claire Regis/Altoona's Emma Anderson and Elli Anderson each shot a 44 to earn medalist honors. Regis/Altoona also had the top team score with a 191, six strokes better than Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek.
Bella Green (59), Hannah Tinjum (61) and Melyssa Kohler (61) were the other scoring golfers for the Orioles.
Stanley-Boyd returns to CloverCroix action on Monday at Whitetail Golf Course at an event hosted by Colfax/Elk Mound.
