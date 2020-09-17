9-17 Prep Roundup: Bloomer volleyball opens season with straight-set victory at Cumberland

Destiny Baughman had three aces, nine kills and 12 digs for the Macks (2-0, 1-0) while Lauryn Deetz and Ella Haley had 17 and 10 digs, respectively. Kait Ortmann led the team with 11 kills along with two solo blocks, Sidney Rice added nine kills and Marley Hughes had seven kills and five blocks.

Sydney Flanagan delivered two aces while Maggie Craker led the team with 38 assists along with nine digs and three aces.

The Macks host the Diocesan Tournament on Saturday.

Stanley-Boyd 3, Thorp 0

At Stanley, the Orioles swept the Cardinals in Western Cloverbelt Conference competition.

Kayte Licht led the way for the Orioles (1-0, 1-0) with 31 digs, Lily Hoel had nine kills and five blocks, Taylor Schuebel and Teagen Becker chipped in with eight kills apiece and Emily Brenner led the team with 16 assists.

Stanley-Boyd hosts Loyal on Saturday.

Cross Country

McDonell's Anderson wins Altoona invite

At Altoona, Dan Anderson finished in first place for the McDonell boys at the Altoona invitational.