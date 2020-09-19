9-19 Prep Roundup: McDonell volleyball wins Diocesan Tournament championship

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The McDonell volleyball team navigated a busy first week of play unbeaten after defeating Eau Claire Regis, Wausau Newman and Marshfield Columbus on Saturday to win the Diocesan Tournament at McDonell.

The Macks (5-0) defeated the Ramblers in three sets while picking up straight-set wins over the Fighting Cardinals and Dons.

Sidney Rice led McDonell with 30 kills with Desi Baughman and Kait Ortmann adding 27 and 21 kills, respectively. Baughman and Maggie Craker added five and four aces, respectively, and Craker had 89 assists.

Lauryn Deetz had a team-high 39 digs with Baughman adding 36.

The Macks capped the performance by digging out of a late 24-22 hole in the second set against the Dons, who defeated Newman and Regis earlier in the day.

McDonell defeated Marshfield Columbus to open the season last Tuesday before opening Western Cloverbelt Conference play Thursday with a victory over the Ramblers.