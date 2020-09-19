9-19 Prep Roundup: McDonell volleyball wins Diocesan Tournament championship

The McDonell volleyball team navigated a busy first week of play unbeaten after defeating Eau Claire Regis, Wausau Newman and Marshfield Columbus on Saturday to win the Diocesan Tournament at McDonell.
The Macks (5-0) defeated the Ramblers in three sets while picking up straight-set wins over the Fighting Cardinals and Dons.
Sidney Rice led McDonell with 30 kills with Desi Baughman and Kait Ortmann adding 27 and 21 kills, respectively. Baughman and Maggie Craker added five and four aces, respectively, and Craker had 89 assists.
Lauryn Deetz had a team-high 39 digs with Baughman adding 36.
The Macks capped the performance by digging out of a late 24-22 hole in the second set against the Dons, who defeated Newman and Regis earlier in the day.
McDonell defeated Marshfield Columbus to open the season last Tuesday before opening Western Cloverbelt Conference play Thursday with a victory over the Ramblers.
"There were a lot of good, hard-fought matches," McDonell coach Kat Hanson said of the first week. "And especially without a preseason it exposes some of the things we need to work on. We came in and did fundamental stuff on Friday that was exposed (on Thursday) by Regis and played them right away and exposed some things again. We had some really good matches. I'm proud to say we're unbeaten but there's still things to work on but it was a good fight."
The Macks return to conference play with home matchups on Tuesday against Fall Creek and Thursday versus Stanley-Boyd.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Loyal 0
At Stanley, the Orioles swept Greyhounds in a nonconference contest (25-15, 25-16, 25-6).
Kaden Drehmel led the Orioles (2-0) with 11 assists and four aces while Emily Brenner had a team-high nine kills and five aces. Lily Hoel chipped in with eight kills and six blocks.
Stanley-Boyd plays at Osseo-Fairchild on Tuesday.
Cross Country
Chi-Hi's Wagner fourth at Rice Lake
At Rice Lake, Lukas Wagner finished fourth to lead the Cardinals at a Big Rivers meet hosted by the Warriors.
Wagner finished the race in 17 minutes, six seconds as Hudson's Anthony Weeks won the race in 16:21.5.
Ryan Beranek finished 12th, Ben Cihasky came home 19th, Jake Mason was 24th and Kansas Smith completed the race in 26th to complete the scoring runners for the Cardinals, who were fourth out of five teams with 85 team points. Menomonie (34) finished first as a team.
Lydia Fish was the highest-finishing runner for the Chi-Hi girls team, taking 16th place in 21:44.8 as Menomonie's Isabella Jacobsen (19:05.6) and Madeline Palmer (19:51.1) took first and second, respectively.
Gabrielle Sweitzer (23rd), Paige Watson (24th), Ireland McQuillan (25th) and Brooklyn Sandvig (26th) were the other top finishers for the Cardinals, who took fifth as a team with 114 points as the Menomonie girls (37) won the girls team championship.
Chi-Hi returns to action next Saturday at Hudson.
Boys Soccer
Chi-Hi 1, Tomah 1
At Tomah, the Cardinals and Timberwolves battled to a tie.
Gubnit Mason scored in the first half for the Cardinals (0-2-1) before Tomah netted a goal in the second half.
Steel Brooke made eight saves in goal.
Chi-Hi hosts Hudson on Tuesday.
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Diocesan Volleyball Tournament at McDonell 9-19-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!