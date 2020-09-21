9-21 Prep Roundup: Balanced offense carries Chi-Hi volleyball past Hudson for first win of season

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON — The Chi-Hi volleyball team picked up its first victory of the season on Monday, topping Hudson in straight sets of a Big Rivers Conference matchup.

Amber Thaler, Jazmine Johnson and Sami Perlberg each had seven kills to lead a balanced offensive effort at the net for the Cardinals (1-2, 1-2). Paige Steinmetz added six kills and Jennah Johnson chipped in with five kills.

Isabelle Eslinger had 17 assists and Steinmetz added eight to lead the Cardinals. Jazmine Johnson and Steinmetz had four blocks apiece, Maddy Bauer led the team in assists with 29 and Eslinger and Perlberg each had 10 digs.

The Cardinals host Hudson on Thursday.

Girls Golf

Bowe leads Chi-Hi at Lake Wissota

At Lake Wissota Golf, Kendall Bowe shot a 59 to lead the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference event hosted by Chi-Hi.

Sophie Koehler finished a shot behind Bowe with a 60 while Marley Sterling and Clare Matott each shot a 61 to round out the scoring golfers for Chi-Hi, who was fifth as a team with a 241.

Paige Hillman of Hudson shot a 38 to earn medalist honors, four strokes in front of River Falls' Jaden Woiwode.