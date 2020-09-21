9-21 Prep Roundup: Balanced offense carries Chi-Hi volleyball past Hudson for first win of season

HUDSON — The Chi-Hi volleyball team picked up its first victory of the season on Monday, topping Hudson in straight sets of a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Amber Thaler, Jazmine Johnson and Sami Perlberg each had seven kills to lead a balanced offensive effort at the net for the Cardinals (1-2, 1-2). Paige Steinmetz added six kills and Jennah Johnson chipped in with five kills.
Isabelle Eslinger had 17 assists and Steinmetz added eight to lead the Cardinals. Jazmine Johnson and Steinmetz had four blocks apiece, Maddy Bauer led the team in assists with 29 and Eslinger and Perlberg each had 10 digs.
The Cardinals host Hudson on Thursday.
Girls Golf
Bowe leads Chi-Hi at Lake Wissota
At Lake Wissota Golf, Kendall Bowe shot a 59 to lead the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference event hosted by Chi-Hi.
Sophie Koehler finished a shot behind Bowe with a 60 while Marley Sterling and Clare Matott each shot a 61 to round out the scoring golfers for Chi-Hi, who was fifth as a team with a 241.
Paige Hillman of Hudson shot a 38 to earn medalist honors, four strokes in front of River Falls' Jaden Woiwode.
Hudson finished first as a team with a 178, followed by River Falls at 191.
Chi-Hi returns to action next Monday at River Falls Golf Club for the final conference meet of the season.
Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee ties for third at Whitetail
At Colfax, Emme Felmlee shot a 47 to lead the Orioles at a CloverValley Conference event hosted at Whitetail Golf Course.
Felmlee tied for third place with Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek's Madyson Rosman, behind Eau Claire Regis/Altoona's Emma Anderson (44) and Flambeaus' Shyla Applebee (45). Daisy Dorn finished with a 59, Bella Green shot a 61 and Liberty Simon finished with a 62 as Stanley-Boyd was fifth as a team with a 229.
Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek and Eau Claire Regis/Altoona tied for first as a team with 200.
The next conference meet is Thursday at Lake Hallie Golf Course.
