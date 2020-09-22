9-22 Prep Roundup: Bloomer boys cross country earns team championship at Barron

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BARRON — The Bloomer boys cross country team stayed dominant on the course as the Blackhawks ran to another team championship, this time finishing first in Barron on Tuesday.

The 'Hawks had the top score at the five-team meet with 46 points, nine in front of Ladysmith for first.

Lucas Anderson led the charge for Bloomer by taking second place with a time of 18 minutes, 1.3 seconds as Barron's Marcus Peterson won in 17:36.40. Anders Michaelsen finished sixth, Jaden Halom was 10th, Jaden Ryan finished 13th and Dominick Meisner rounded out the scoring runners in 16th with Parker Ruff and Evan Rogge close behind in 17th and 18th, respectively.

Grace Anderson finished eighth to lead the Bloomer girls, who were fourth with 78 points as Barron won the title with 47 points. Kylie Culver finished 11th, Brooke Wittrock was 15th, Georgia McManus came home 19th, Taylor Revior finished 25th and Kaylee Krueger was 27th for Bloomer.

Bloomer is back in action on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Ladysmith.

Volleyball

McDonell 3, Fall Creek 0

At McDonell, the Macks stayed unbeaten with a Western Cloverbelt Conference victory in straight sets over the Crickets (25-23, 25-20, 25-11).