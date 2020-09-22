9-22 Prep Roundup: Bloomer boys cross country earns team championship at Barron

BARRON — The Bloomer boys cross country team stayed dominant on the course as the Blackhawks ran to another team championship, this time finishing first in Barron on Tuesday.
The 'Hawks had the top score at the five-team meet with 46 points, nine in front of Ladysmith for first.
Lucas Anderson led the charge for Bloomer by taking second place with a time of 18 minutes, 1.3 seconds as Barron's Marcus Peterson won in 17:36.40. Anders Michaelsen finished sixth, Jaden Halom was 10th, Jaden Ryan finished 13th and Dominick Meisner rounded out the scoring runners in 16th with Parker Ruff and Evan Rogge close behind in 17th and 18th, respectively.
Grace Anderson finished eighth to lead the Bloomer girls, who were fourth with 78 points as Barron won the title with 47 points. Kylie Culver finished 11th, Brooke Wittrock was 15th, Georgia McManus came home 19th, Taylor Revior finished 25th and Kaylee Krueger was 27th for Bloomer.
Bloomer is back in action on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Ladysmith.
Volleyball
McDonell 3, Fall Creek 0
At McDonell, the Macks stayed unbeaten with a Western Cloverbelt Conference victory in straight sets over the Crickets (25-23, 25-20, 25-11).
Maggie Craker led the Macks (6-0, 2-0) in all categories with two aces, 12 kills, 27 assists, two blocks and 13 digs. Lauryn Deetz and Sydney Flanagan had 12 digs apiece.
Desi Baughman had nine kills, followed by eight from Kait Ortmann and six apiece from Marley Hughes and Sidney Rice.
McDonell hosts Stanley-Boyd on Thursday in a battle of unbeatens.
Bloomer 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
At Bloomer, the 'Hawks earned a Heart O'North Conference victory over the Bulldogs (25-21, 25-20, 25-19).
Lexi Post led Bloomer (2-0, 2-0) on offense with 13 kills, followed by Bella Seibel with seven and Paige Jacobs with six. Jacobs and Amelia Herrick had 14 and 13 assists, respectively, while Josie Kostner had eight aces and 15 digs.
Bloomer plays at Barron on Thursday.
Cadott 3, Eau Claire Regis 1
At Cadott, the Hornets fell in four sets of a Western Cloverbelt battle with the Ramblers (16-25, 17-25, 25-19, 19-25).
Haylee Rowe had 27 assists for the Hornets while Makenna Barone had 10 kills and Lauryn Goettl had a team-high 21 digs.
Cadott plays at Thorp on Thursday.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Osseo-Fairchild 0
At Osseo, the Orioles swept the Thunder in a Western Cloverbelt matchup (25-21, 25-23, 25-19).
Teagen Becker led the Orioles (3-0, 2-0) with 10 kills, followed by Emily Brenner and Lily Hoel with nine apiece and Taylor Schuebel adding seven. Brenner had four aces and Hoel added three blocks in the victory for Stanley-Boyd.
Cornell 3, Lake Holcombe 1
At Holcombe, victories in the first two sets helped the Chiefs earn an East Lakeland Conference win over the Chieftains.
Jayda Turchen had 10 kills and six digs to lead Cornell (3-0, 3-0). Alyssa Helland added nine digs and a pair of aces and Brooke Anderson had a team-best 10 digs with five aces.
Allison Golat-Hattamer led Lake Holcombe (1-1, 1-1) with five kills and seven assists while Josi Elmberg pacing the Chieftains with 33 digs.
Both teams are back in action Thursday at Cornell plays at New Auburn and Lake Holcombe hits the road for Flambeau.
Boys Soccer
Hudson 10, Chi-Hi 0
At Dorais Field, the Raiders blanked the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference matchup.
Steel Brooke made 19 saves in goal for the Cardinals (0-3-1, 0-3-0).
The two teams match up again Thursday in Hudson.
