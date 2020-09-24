 Skip to main content
9-24 Prep Roundup: Cadott volleyball tops Thorp in four sets
Thursday Prep Roundup

THORP — The Cadott volleyball team dropped the second set but still picked up a win in four sets over Thorp on Thursday evening in Western Cloverbelt competition (25-16, 21-25, 25-17, 25-12).

Makenna Barone led Cadott (2-1, 1-1) with 19 kills and four blocks while Jada Kowalczyk added 10 kills and 18 digs.

Haylee Rowe had a team-best 37 assists and Lauryn Goettl had 18 digs and four aces in the win.

Cadott plays at Medford on Saturday.

Chi-Hi 3, Hudson 1

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals defeat the Raiders for the second time this week in a Big Rivers matchup (25-19, 31-29, 26-28, 25-21).

Maddy Bauer had 44 assists to lead the Cardinals (2-2, 2-2) in passing while Paige Steinmetz had 14 kills with Sami Perlberg and Jazmine Johnson adding nine kills each. Perlberg led in aces with five aces while Isabelle Eslinger and Perlberg had 29 and 21 digs, respectively.

Chi-Hi hosts Stanley-Boyd on Saturday.

Lake Holcombe 3, Flambeau 0

At Tony, the Chieftains swept the Falcons in an East Lakeland Conference matchup (25-17, 25-18, 25-19).

Karlee Andres led the Chieftains (2-1, 2-1) with five kills. Allison Golat-Hattamer had a team-best 12 assists and Annabelle Wincek had 14 digs in the victory.

Lake Holcombe plays at Birchwood on Friday.

Boys Soccer

Hudson 5, Chi-Hi 0

At Hudson, the Raiders scored all five goals after halftime in a Big Rivers Conference win over the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi (0-4-1, 0-4-0) hosts Rice Lake on Tuesday.

