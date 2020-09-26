9-25 Prep Roundup: Herrick's 11-yard touchdown catch lifts Bloomer football past Saint Croix Falls in overtime

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SAINT CROIX FALLS — Charlie Herrick hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jack Strand in overtime to give the Bloomer football team a 34-28 victory over Saint Croix Falls on Friday evening.

The Blackhawks (1-0, 1-0) got the ball following a turnover by the Saints and the connection through the air would be the game winner.

Ethan Rothbauer ran for four touchdowns in regulation for the 'Hawks including two in the first quarter as Bloomer jumped out to an early 14-0 lead. Saint Croix Falls (0-1, 0-1) cut the gap to 14-9 by halftime before the teams battled to a 28 all tie entering the extra frame.

Bloomer plays at Northwestern next Friday.

River Falls 23, Chi-Hi 8

At River Falls, the Cardinals fell to the Wildcats in a Big Rivers Conference opener.

Ben Steinmetz ran for 98 yards on 14 carries including a 25-yard scoring run in the third quarter for the Cardinals (0-1, 0-1).

Michael Krueger had a big night in the win for the Wildcats (1-0, 1-0) scoring two rushing touchdowns to go with a blocked punt recovery for a touchdown to open the scoring late in the first quarter. Krueger added scoring scampers of 31 and five yards in the second and third quarter, respectively.