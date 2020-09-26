9-25 Prep Roundup: Herrick's 11-yard touchdown catch lifts Bloomer football past Saint Croix Falls in overtime

SAINT CROIX FALLS — Charlie Herrick hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Jack Strand in overtime to give the Bloomer football team a 34-28 victory over Saint Croix Falls on Friday evening.
The Blackhawks (1-0, 1-0) got the ball following a turnover by the Saints and the connection through the air would be the game winner.
Ethan Rothbauer ran for four touchdowns in regulation for the 'Hawks including two in the first quarter as Bloomer jumped out to an early 14-0 lead. Saint Croix Falls (0-1, 0-1) cut the gap to 14-9 by halftime before the teams battled to a 28 all tie entering the extra frame.
Bloomer plays at Northwestern next Friday.
River Falls 23, Chi-Hi 8
At River Falls, the Cardinals fell to the Wildcats in a Big Rivers Conference opener.
Ben Steinmetz ran for 98 yards on 14 carries including a 25-yard scoring run in the third quarter for the Cardinals (0-1, 0-1).
Michael Krueger had a big night in the win for the Wildcats (1-0, 1-0) scoring two rushing touchdowns to go with a blocked punt recovery for a touchdown to open the scoring late in the first quarter. Krueger added scoring scampers of 31 and five yards in the second and third quarter, respectively.
Chi-Hi hosts Hudson next Friday.
McDonell 46, Alma Center Lincoln 20
At Alma Center, the Macks scored the final 38 points in a Central Wisconsin West Conference 8-man victory over the Hornets
Tanner Opsal ran for 309 yards and added three passing touchdowns for the Macks (1-0, 1-0), who trailed 20-8 after the first quarter before scoring the remaining points in the game.
McDonell hosts New Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Colby 54, Thorp 6
At Colby, the Hornets rolled to a Marawood Conference victory over the Cardinals.
Aiden Rosemeyer ran for 15 yards and a touchdown for the Cardinals (0-1, 0-1).
Mason Voss and Kaden Wiese each had two touchdown runs for the Hornets (1-0, 1-0) as Colby gained 374 yards of total offense.
Thorp hosts Abbotsford next Friday.
Volleyball
Lake Holcombe 3, Birchwood 0
At Birchwood, the Chieftains swept the Bobcats in an East Lakeland Conference matchup (25-9, 25-15, 25-21).
Leah Allard had three kills and Allison Golat-Hattamer had 10 assists for the Chieftains (3-1, 3-1). Olivia Larson had 20 digs and Jonae Toutant had 11 aces in the win.
Lake Holcombe hosts New Auburn on Monday.
