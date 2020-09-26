 Skip to main content
9-26 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball sweeps Stanley-Boyd
Saturday Prep Roundup

9-26 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi volleyball sweeps Stanley-Boyd

{{featured_button_text}}

The Chi-Hi volleyball team won a nonconference bird battle against the Orioles in straight sets on Saturday at Chi-Hi.

Paige Steinmetz led Chi-Hi (3-2) with 11 kills, followed closely by 10 from Sami Perlberg, seven by Jennah Johnson and six apiece from Amber Thaler and Jazmine Johnson.

Steinmetz added two aces while Maddy Bauer had a team-best 41 assists in the victory.

Chi-Hi plays at Rice Lake on Monday and Stanley-Boyd returns to action Tuesday at Cadott.

McDonell 3, Baldwin-Woodville 1

At Baldwin, the Macks prevailed in four sets (25-10, 23-25, 25-20, 25-11) to stay unbeaten.

Maggie Craker had 10 kills to lead the Macks (8-0) to go with 29 assists and 10 digs. Destiny Baughman registered nine kills along with 12 digs with Lauryn Deetz adding 11 digs. Kait Ortmann had five blocks, Marley Hughes chipped in with seven kills and Ella Haley had eight digs in the win.

McDonell plays at Altoona on Tuesday.

