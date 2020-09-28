9-28 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Trinrud ties for second at BRC girls golf finale

RIVER FALLS — Chi-Hi's Sydney Trinrud capped the regular season on a high note, tying for second place overall on Monday at the Big Rivers Conference girls golf finale hosted at River Falls Golf Course.
Trinrud shot a 44 to tie Hudson's Lauren Parker for second place overall as Hudson's Paige Hillman earned medalist honors with 41.
Kinsey Gerlach shot a 56, Kendall Bowe finished with a 65 and Clare Matott shot a 66 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi finished fifth as a team with a 231 as Hudson (179) bested River Falls (192) for the top spot as a team.
Trinrud finished 10th in the final individual season standings with 27 points with Hillman taking the top spot with 58 points. Hudson finished first in the cumulative team standings with 30 points while Chi-Hi tied with Menomonie for fourth place with nine points.
Chi-Hi returns to action on Thursday at a Division 1 regional hosted at New Richmond Golf Club.
Volleyball
Chi-Hi 3, Rice Lake 0
At Rice Lake, the Cardinals won their fourth matchup in a row with a Big Rivers Conference triumph over the Warriors (25-12, 25-17, 25-10).
Paige Steinmetz led the Cardinals (4-2, 3-2) with 10 kills, followed by nine from Sami Perlberg and six from Amber Thaler. Maddy Bauer had 34 assists, Perlberg and Steinmetz had three aces apiece and Isabelle Eslinger led the Cardinals with 18 digs, plus 13 from Perlberg and 10 from Steinmetz.
The two teams meet again on Thursday at Chi-Hi.
Lake Holcombe 3, New Auburn 1
At Holcombe, the Chieftains defeated the Trojans in an East Lakeland Conference matchup.
Karlee Andres had 11 kills for lead Lake Holcombe (4-1, 4-1). Allison Golat-Hattamer had a team-high 26 assists and Annabelle Wincek had 31 digs for the Chieftains.
New Auburn plays at Birchwood on Tuesday while Lake Holcombe if off until hosting Birchwood on Thursday.
