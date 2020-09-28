9-28 Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Trinrud ties for second at BRC girls golf finale

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RIVER FALLS — Chi-Hi's Sydney Trinrud capped the regular season on a high note, tying for second place overall on Monday at the Big Rivers Conference girls golf finale hosted at River Falls Golf Course.

Trinrud shot a 44 to tie Hudson's Lauren Parker for second place overall as Hudson's Paige Hillman earned medalist honors with 41.

Kinsey Gerlach shot a 56, Kendall Bowe finished with a 65 and Clare Matott shot a 66 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals. Chi-Hi finished fifth as a team with a 231 as Hudson (179) bested River Falls (192) for the top spot as a team.

Trinrud finished 10th in the final individual season standings with 27 points with Hillman taking the top spot with 58 points. Hudson finished first in the cumulative team standings with 30 points while Chi-Hi tied with Menomonie for fourth place with nine points.

Chi-Hi returns to action on Thursday at a Division 1 regional hosted at New Richmond Golf Club.

Volleyball

Chi-Hi 3, Rice Lake 0

At Rice Lake, the Cardinals won their fourth matchup in a row with a Big Rivers Conference triumph over the Warriors (25-12, 25-17, 25-10).