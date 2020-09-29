9-29 Prep Roundup: Cornell volleyball stays unbeaten in East Lakeland play, tops Flambeau in three sets

Emily Brenner had a team-high 19 kills for the Orioles (3-2, 3-1) while Lily Hoel added nine. Tayor Schuebel and Teagen Becker had nine and eight kills, respectively. Kaden Drehmel led the Orioles with 16 assists and three aces while Kayte Licht anchored the defense with 47 digs.

Haylee Rowe led Cadott (4-2, 1-2) with 35 assists while Lauryn Goettl had a team-best 25 digs and five aces. Jada Kowalczyk and Lexxie Rowe had team-best nine kills each for the Hornets and Makenna Barone had six aces.

Cadott plays at Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday while Stanley-Boyd hosts Fall Creek.

Boys Soccer

Rice Lake 5, Chi-Hi 2

At Dorais Field, the Warriors defeated the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference contest.

Gubgnit Mason and Ethan Trowbridge scored for the Cardinals (0-5-1, 0-5-0).

Chi-Hi plays at Rice Lake on Thursday.

Cross Country

Anders leads Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Flambeau

At Tony, Blake Anders ran to a 16th place finish to lead the Knights at the Flambeau Invite.