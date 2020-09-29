9-29 Prep Roundup: Cornell volleyball stays unbeaten in East Lakeland play, tops Flambeau in three sets

TONY — The Cornell volleyball team remained unbeaten in East Lakeland play on Tuesday, defeating Flambeau in three sets (25-9, 25-18, 25-16).
Jayda Turchen, Teaira Spaeth and Michayla Turchen each had five kills to lead a balanced offense for the Chiefs (5-1, 5-0).
Michaiah Galster led the team in assists with nine, Makya Heatherington had a team-best 10 digs and freshmen Brooke Anderson and Brooke Sime had strong serving performances with six and four aces, respectively.
Cornell hosts Bruce on Thursday night.
McDonell 3, Altoona 1
At Altoona, the Macks lost the first set but prevailed against the Railroaders in a Western Cloverbelt contest (19-25, 25-12, 25-12, 25-10).
Marley Hughes and Sidney Rice had 12 kills apiece for the Macks (9-0, 4-0) while Desi Baughman added seven kills.
Maggie Craker had seven aces, six kills, 35 assists and 12 digs while Sydney Flanagan added 11 digs. Lauryn Deetz had 11 digs and a pair of aces while Kait Ortmann added three aces in the win.
McDonell hosts Thorp on Thursday.
Stanley-Boyd 3, Cadott 2
At Cadott, the Orioles won the first two sets, but held off a late rally from the Hornets in a five-set victory (25-18, 25-17, 19-25, 22-25, 17-15).
Emily Brenner had a team-high 19 kills for the Orioles (3-2, 3-1) while Lily Hoel added nine. Tayor Schuebel and Teagen Becker had nine and eight kills, respectively. Kaden Drehmel led the Orioles with 16 assists and three aces while Kayte Licht anchored the defense with 47 digs.
Haylee Rowe led Cadott (4-2, 1-2) with 35 assists while Lauryn Goettl had a team-best 25 digs and five aces. Jada Kowalczyk and Lexxie Rowe had team-best nine kills each for the Hornets and Makenna Barone had six aces.
Cadott plays at Osseo-Fairchild on Thursday while Stanley-Boyd hosts Fall Creek.
Boys Soccer
Rice Lake 5, Chi-Hi 2
At Dorais Field, the Warriors defeated the Cardinals in a Big Rivers Conference contest.
Gubgnit Mason and Ethan Trowbridge scored for the Cardinals (0-5-1, 0-5-0).
Chi-Hi plays at Rice Lake on Thursday.
Cross Country
Anders leads Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Flambeau
At Tony, Blake Anders ran to a 16th place finish to lead the Knights at the Flambeau Invite.
Anders finished the race in 20 minutes, 11 seconds for Lake Holcombe/Cornell as Grantsburg's Will Gerber won in 16:47.4. Jack Porter was 37th as the other runner for the Knights as the team ran incomplete. New Auburn's Elijah Lopez finished 21st and Cole Pederson finished 42nd for the Trojans, who also ran incomplete. Grantsburg (36 points) bested Solon Springs/Northwood (47) for the top team spot.
Flambeau's Kristen Lawton won the girls race in 20:44.0 and Unity (31) topped Prairie Farm (44) for the girls team title.
