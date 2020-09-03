9-3 Prep Roundup: Trinrud takes sixth for Chi-Hi girls golf at Hudson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON — Sydney Trinrud finished in sixth place overall to lead the Chi-Hi girls golf team on Thursday at a Big Rivers Conference event at Troy Burne Golf Club.

Trinrud finished with a score of 45 as Hudson's Olivia Grothaus earned medalist honors by shooting a 39.

Marley Sterling shot a 55, Maddy Henneman carded a 66 and Clare Matott finished with a 69 to round out the scoring golfers for the Cardinals, who were fourth out of five teams with a 235.

Hudson won the team championship with 165 points as River Falls took second with 199.

Chi-Hi is back in action on Tuesday when Menomonie hosts a conference event at Spring Valley Golf Course.

Girls Tennis

Hudson 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Chi-Hi, the Cardinals fell in a Big Rivers Conference dual to the Raiders.

No. 4 singles Kailey Makuck fell to Hudson's Claire Keech (3-6, 0-6), the No. 1 doubles team of Kyla Przybylski and Lily Bresina were bested by the No. 1 Hudson team of Livi Boily and Jordan Yacoub (1-6, 2-6) and the No. 2 doubles team of Ally Richardson and Lexxi Sullivan lost to Hudson's Kira Young and Grace Lewis (0-6, 3-6) for the tightest matches of the night.

Chi-Hi plays at Rice Lake on Tuesday.

