9-30 Prep Roundup: Stanley-Boyd's Felmlee advances to Division 2 girls golf sectionals

HAMMOND — Stanley-Boyd sophomore Emme Felmlee shot a 100 to advance to next week's sectional round on Wednesday at a Division 2 regional hosted at Pheasant Hills Golf Course.

Felmlee tied for 16th place overall with Saint Croix Central's Gil Holme and earned one of our individual sectional qualifying spots as Amery's Kaylee Yzermans (95), Somerset's Ava Pesha (97) and Ellsworth's Katie Gillespie (101) earned the others.

Liberty Simon shot a 114, Daisy Dorn finished with a 123 and Emma Schuebel carded a 124 for the Orioles as they tied Osceola for eighth in team scoring with a 461.

Saint Croix Falls' Sally Vangsness shot a 76 to earn individual medalist honors while the quartet of Prescott (339), Saint Croix Central (364), Regis/Altoona (397) and Baldwin-Woodville (413) are moving on to sectionals as a team by taking the top-four spots.

The Division 2 sectional takes place next Wednesday at Turtleback Golf Course in Rice Lake.

