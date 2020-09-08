9-8 Prep Roundup: Trinrud ties for third to lead Chi-Hi girls golf in Big Rivers Conference event

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRING VALLEY — Sydney Trinrud shot a 50 to tie for third place overall on Tuesday to lead the Chi-Hi girls golf team at a Big Rivers Conference event hosted at Spring Valley Golf Course.

Trinrud tied with Hudson's Lauren Parker and River Falls' Mekanna Xiong for third place, seven strokes behind Hudson's Paige Hillman who earned medalist honors at 43 with River Falls' Jaden Woiwode second with a 47.

Kendall Bowe shot a 62, Marley Sterling finished with a 63 and the duo of Maddy Henneman and Kiasey Gerlach each shot a 72 to round out the scorers for the Cardinals.

Chi-Hi took fourth with a 247 as Hudson won with a 197, followed by River Falls in second at 210.

The Cardinals return to action on Thursday in Rice Lake for another league event at Turtleback Golf Course.

Girls Tennis

Rice Lake 7, Chi-Hi 0

At Rice Lake, the Cardinals fell to the Warriors in a Big Rivers Conference dual.

The closest matchup of the dual came at No. 2 doubles where Chi-Hi's team of Ally Richardson and Lexxi Sullivan lost a close contest to Grace Green and Lianna Muschinske 0-6, 7-6 (4), 3-6. No. 1 singles Madi Adams fell to Alexa Robarge 5-7, 3-6.

Chi-Hi hosts Rice Lake on Thursday.

