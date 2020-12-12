All-Chippewa County Football — First Team Defense, Special and Honorable Mentions

Brad Irwin
Defensive Lineman
Cadott
Number: 63
Class: Senior
Height: 6-2
Weight: 210
Resume: All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first-team defense end and second-team offensive lineman, 52 tackles, 12 tackles for loss including 10 sacks.
Coach Jeff Goettl says: "Brad was a shutdown defensive end. (It was) very difficult for teams to run the ball his way. (A) very fundamental run and pass blocker (and) played very physical."
Owen Krista
Defensive Lineman
Chi-Hi
Number: 30
Class: Junior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 190
Coach Chuck Raykovich says: "Here's what I'm going to say about Owen Krista. He's the best defensive lineman I've ever had on one of my teams. Bar none, the best defensive lineman, and I'm just totally shocked that he's not all-region. He's been unblockable for two years now, and that means in practices, that means in games he is literally unblockable."
Jacob Nesterick
Defensive Lineman
Stanley-Boyd
Number: 30
Class: Junior
Height: 5-9
Weight: 175
Resume: WFCA All-Region defensive end, All-Cloverbelt Conference first-team defensive lineman, 54 total tackles including 14 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles.
Coach Jeff Koenig says: "Jacob caused a lot of problems for opposing offenses. He was constantly in the offensive backfield."
Bo Chwala
Linebacker
Stanley-Boyd
Number: 12
Class: Senior
Height: 5-10
Weight: 180
Resume: All-Cloverbelt Conference first-team linebacker, 46 total tackles including five tackles for loss and one fumble recovery, 14 receptions for 164 receiving yards and one touchdown.
Coach Koenig says: "Bo has played many different positions for us in the past four years. He was dedicated year round to improvement."
Elijah Hable
Linebacker
Chi-Hi
Number: 40
Class: Junior
Height: 6-2
Weight: 195
Resume: WFCA All-Region linebacker.
Coach Raykovich says: "He's following the footsteps of (if) you go back 20 years and you look at some of the great inside linebackers we've had, and I don't have to name them. You know who they are. He's right in that lineage."
Brock Haseltine
Linebacker
Bloomer
Number: 44
Class: Senior
Height: 5-7
Weight: 165
Resume: All-Heart O'North Conference first-team linebacker, led team with 54 tackles in seven games.
Coach John Post says: "Brock was a team leader on defense and played outstanding at all of our running back positions. He is one of the toughest kids I have coached. He is an all-around excellent football player."
Support Local Journalism
Xayvion Matthews
Linebacker
McDonell
Number: 20
Class: Junior
Height: 5-10
Weight: 175
Resume: All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first-team linebacker, 117 total tackles including 11 tackles for loss and three sacks.
Coach Jason Cox says: "Xayvion is a very physical football player who flies around and makes plays all over the field."
Gavin Tegels
Linebacker
Cadott
Number: 12
Class: Junior
Height: 6-2
Weight: 220
Resume: All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first-team linebacker and punter...Led Dunn-St. Croix Conference with 115 tackles.
Coach Goettl says: "Gavin dominates on both sides of the ball. He plays extremely fast and physical."
Gavin Goodman
Defensive Back
Chi-Hi
Number: 6
Class: Junior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 168
Resume: WFCA All-Region defensive back.
Coach Raykovich says: "You can tell that he grew up in a football family with a football father and (has) played football since he's been old enough to hang onto one. He's like another coach on the field. He's intuitive. You don't fool him."
Lucas Smith
Defensive Back
Stanley-Boyd
Number: 21
Class: Junior
Height: 5-10
Weight: 170
Resume: WFCA All-Region defensive back, All-Cloverbelt Conference first-team defensive back, 21 total tackles and one fumble recovery, 21 receptions for 207 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Coach Koenig says: "Lucas has great speed that helps him prevent the big play."
Dale Tetrault
Defensive Back
McDonell
Number: 89
Class: Sophomore
Height: 5-9
Weight: 140
Resume: All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first-team wide receiver/tight end and defensive back, 47 receptions for 896 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, 48 tackles and four interceptions.
Coach Cox says: "Dale is a great route runner with reliable hands who consistently gets open and makes plays in the passing game. Dale was a lock-down corner with a nose for the football."
Jack Meyer
Specialist
Chi-Hi
Number: 2
Class: Senior
Height: 5-11
Weight: 160
Resume: WFCA All-Region punter, Kicking World National Showcase selection.
Coach Raykovich says: "The thing that's amazing about him is he went from a year ago of not really kicking a football at all to being one of the top kickers in the nation."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!