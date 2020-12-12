 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Chippewa County Football — First Team Defense, Special and Honorable Mentions
top story
All-Chippewa County Football — First Team Defense

All-Chippewa County Football — First Team Defense, Special and Honorable Mentions

{{featured_button_text}}
De Soto at Cadott football 11-19-20

Brad Irwin

Brad Irwin

Defensive Lineman

Cadott

Number: 63

Class: Senior

Height: 6-2

Weight: 210

Resume: All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first-team defense end and second-team offensive lineman, 52 tackles, 12 tackles for loss including 10 sacks.

Coach Jeff Goettl says: "Brad was a shutdown defensive end. (It was) very difficult for teams to run the ball his way. (A) very fundamental run and pass blocker (and) played very physical."

New Richmond at Chi-Hi football 10-23-20

Owen Krista

Owen Krista

Defensive Lineman

Chi-Hi

Number: 30

Class: Junior

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190

Coach Chuck Raykovich says: "Here's what I'm going to say about Owen Krista. He's the best defensive lineman I've ever had on one of my teams. Bar none, the best defensive lineman, and I'm just totally shocked that he's not all-region. He's been unblockable for two years now, and that means in practices, that means in games he is literally unblockable."

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20

Jacob Nesterick

Jacob Nesterick

Defensive Lineman

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 30

Class: Junior

Height: 5-9

Weight: 175

Resume: WFCA All-Region defensive end, All-Cloverbelt Conference first-team defensive lineman, 54 total tackles including 14 tackles for a loss, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Coach Jeff Koenig says: "Jacob caused a lot of problems for opposing offenses. He was constantly in the offensive backfield."

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20

Bo Chwala

Bo Chwala

Linebacker

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 12

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 180

Resume: All-Cloverbelt Conference first-team linebacker, 46 total tackles including five tackles for loss and one fumble recovery, 14 receptions for 164 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Coach Koenig says: "Bo has played many different positions for us in the past four years. He was dedicated year round to improvement."

Hudson at Chi-Hi football 10-2-20

Elijah Hable

Elijah Hable

Linebacker

Chi-Hi

Number: 40

Class: Junior

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195

Resume: WFCA All-Region linebacker.

Coach Raykovich says: "He's following the footsteps of (if) you go back 20 years and you look at some of the great inside linebackers we've had, and I don't have to name them. You know who they are. He's right in that lineage."

Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer football 8-23-19

Brock Haseltine

Brock Haseltine

Linebacker

Bloomer

Number: 44

Class: Senior

Height: 5-7

Weight: 165

Resume: All-Heart O'North Conference first-team linebacker, led team with 54 tackles in seven games.

Coach John Post says: "Brock was a team leader on defense and played outstanding at all of our running back positions. He is one of the toughest kids I have coached. He is an all-around excellent football player."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20

Xayvion Matthews

Xayvion Matthews

Linebacker

McDonell

Number: 20

Class: Junior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 175

Resume: All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first-team linebacker, 117 total tackles including 11 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Coach Jason Cox says: "Xayvion is a very physical football player who flies around and makes plays all over the field."

Boyceville at Cadott football 10-30-20

Gavin Tegels

Gavin Tegels

Linebacker

Cadott

Number: 12

Class: Junior

Height: 6-2

Weight: 220

Resume: All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first-team linebacker and punter...Led Dunn-St. Croix Conference with 115 tackles.

Coach Goettl says: "Gavin dominates on both sides of the ball. He plays extremely fast and physical."

Hudson at Chi-Hi football 10-2-20

Gavin Goodman

Gavin Goodman

Defensive Back

Chi-Hi

Number: 6

Class: Junior

Height: 5-11

Weight: 168

Resume: WFCA All-Region defensive back.

Coach Raykovich says: "You can tell that he grew up in a football family with a football father and (has) played football since he's been old enough to hang onto one. He's like another coach on the field. He's intuitive. You don't fool him."

Colby at Stanley-Boyd football 10-18-19

Lucas Smith

Lucas Smith

Defensive Back

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 21

Class: Junior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 170

Resume: WFCA All-Region defensive back, All-Cloverbelt Conference first-team defensive back, 21 total tackles and one fumble recovery, 21 receptions for 207 receiving yards and two touchdowns. 

Coach Koenig says: "Lucas has great speed that helps him prevent the big play."

Siren at McDonell football 11-13-20

Dale Tetrault

Dale Tetrault

Defensive Back

McDonell

Number: 89

Class: Sophomore

Height: 5-9

Weight: 140

Resume: All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first-team wide receiver/tight end and defensive back, 47 receptions for 896 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, 48 tackles and four interceptions.

Coach Cox says: "Dale is a great route runner with reliable hands who consistently gets open and makes plays in the passing game. Dale was a lock-down corner with a nose for the football."

Chi-Hi at Menomonie football 10-16-20

Jack Meyer

Jack Meyer

Specialist

Chi-Hi

Number: 2

Class: Senior

Height: 5-11

Weight: 160

Resume: WFCA All-Region punter, Kicking World National Showcase selection.

Coach Raykovich says: "The thing that's amazing about him is he went from a year ago of not really kicking a football at all to being one of the top kickers in the nation."

Special and Honorable Mentions

Special Mentions

Linebacker: Sam Ewer, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Nick Fasbender, Cadott

Defensive Back: Jake Spaeth, Chi-Hi

Honorable Mentions

Defensive Lineman: Clemett Matthews, McDonell; Tegan Ritter, Cadott; Rongxian Yang, McDonell

Linebacker: Brady Bischel, New Auburn

Defensive Back: Ben Biskupski, McDonell; Colton Minnick, Lake Holcombe/Cornell; Kaleb Sonnentag, Cadott; Quentin Twyman, Chi-Hi

The All-Chippewa County football team is selected by Chippewa Herald staff, with input from county coaches. The team is made up of players from Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd, Cadott, New Auburn and Lake Holcombe/Cornell.

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Chippewa County Prep Football Player of the Year: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Sauerwein stays hungry in follow-up to breakout junior season
High-school

Chippewa County Prep Football Player of the Year: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Sauerwein stays hungry in follow-up to breakout junior season

Tate Sauerwein didn't rest on his laurels. The Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior built upon a breakout junior campaign with an even better senior season in which he was among the state's leading rushers during the regular season while winning Lakeland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Co-Player of the Year honors. Sauerwein is the 2020 Chippewa County Player of the Year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cadott wrestling battles Boyceville in season-opening dual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News