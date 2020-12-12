All-Chippewa County Football — First Team Defense, Special and Honorable Mentions

Brad Irwin

Coach Jeff Goettl says: "Brad was a shutdown defensive end. (It was) very difficult for teams to run the ball his way. (A) very fundamental run and pass blocker (and) played very physical."

Owen Krista

Coach Chuck Raykovich says: "Here's what I'm going to say about Owen Krista. He's the best defensive lineman I've ever had on one of my teams. Bar none, the best defensive lineman, and I'm just totally shocked that he's not all-region. He's been unblockable for two years now, and that means in practices, that means in games he is literally unblockable."