All-Chippewa County Football — First Team Defense, Special and Honorable Mentions

Owen Krista

Defensive Line

Chi-Hi

Number: 30

Class: Senior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region...All-Big Rivers Conference first team...77 total tackles, five sacks.

Coach Chuck Raykovich says: “Owen Krista is unblockable. I’ll put him one-on-one against anybody in the state in a blocking drill and unless Owen goofs up by doing a wrong move -- and he’s got a bunch of (right) moves -- he’s unblockable.”

Jacob Nesterick

Defensive Line

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 30

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 185

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small School All-State honorable mention...WFCA All-Region...Cloverbelt Conference Defensive Player of the Year...All-Cloverbelt Conference first team selection...85 total tackles including 26 for a loss, 10 quarterback sacks and four forced fumbles...239 rushing yards and one touchdown and 14 receptions for 103 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Coach Jeff Koenig says: "Jacob lived in the offensive backfield the last two years and caused a lot of problems for opposing teams. Even with double teams and getting held most plays he still was a quick and elusive defender who disrupted every play."

Matt Elmhorst

Linebacker

New Auburn

Number: 18

Class: Senior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185

Resume: All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first team at linebacker and second team at running back...89 total tackles with four sacks, two interceptions and one fumble recovery and 780 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.

Coach Wayne North says: "Matt has been one of my best players I have ever coached. As a four-year starter, Matt is coming off a previous year where he was majorly injured and pushed his way back into top form. I am honored that I was able to coach such a fine player and individual. Matt consistently shows character and sportsmanship. It will be very hard to fill Matt's shoes moving forward, but he leaves his legacy and leadership within the hearts of his teammates and our community."

Elijah Hable

Linebacker

New Auburn

Number: 40

Class: Senior

Height: 6-2

Weight: 195

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region...All-Big Rivers Conference first team...59 total tackles, two fumble recoveries and one sack.

Coach Raykovich says: “He’s built like a typical linebacker and he’s got the typical linebacker attitude – he’s rather hit you than look at you – and just a great student of the game.”

Brady Potaczek

Linebacker

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 23

Class: Senior

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small Schools All-State first team selection at wide receiver and honorable mention selection at linebacker...WFCA All-Region...All-Cloverbelt Conference first team at wide receiver...50 receptions for 933 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns...105 total tackles including 14 for loss, three forced fumbles and one interception.

Coach Koenig says: "Brady suffered a season ending injury last season and really elevated his play on both sides of the ball. Just a dynamic athlete that was great with or without the ball in his hands."

Bowen Rothbauer

Linebacker

Bloomer

Number: 41

Class: Senior

Height: 5-8

Weight: 180

Resume: All-Heart O'North first team.

Coach John Post says: "Bowen was a leader on both sides of the ball. Hardly ever came off the field and is simply a hard working tough young man, which is hard to find anymore. I really enjoyed coaching him this last season. Looking forward to watching him wrestle and wrestle in college."

Gavin Tegels

Linebacker

Cadott

Number: 12

Class: Senior

Height: 6-2

Weight: 235

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small Schools all-state honorable mention...WFCA All-Region...Dunn-St. Croix Conference Player of the Year...All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team as inside linebacker and tight end/fullback...Led Dunn-St. Croix in tackles with 113.

Coach Jeff Goettl says: "Gavin has a gift of size, speed and high football IQ. Tremendous player all-around. A first team all-conference player in offense and defense and Dunn-St Croix Defensive Player of The Year. He’s been a great leader and role model for the Hornets football team. He’s always working to get better and never be satisfied."

Ben Biskupski

Defensive Back

McDonell

Number: 11

Class: Junior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 175

Resume: All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first team as defensive back and second team as wide receiver...46 tackles, seven interceptions and three defensive touchdowns and 43 receptions for 600 yards and five touchdowns.

Coach Jason Cox says: "Ben played a hybrid linebacker and defensive back role for us this season. He was versatile enough to help stop the run and was a ball hawk when defending against the pass."

Dawson Goodman

Defensive Back

Chi-Hi

Number: 23

Class: Junior

Height: 5-11

Weight: 175

Resume: All-Big Rivers Conference first team...59 total tackles, four interceptions, two fumble recoveries.

Coach Raykovich says: “Dawson started last year as a sophomore and I don’t think there’s a better kid that plays his position anywhere.”

Gavin Goodman

Defensive Back

Chi-Hi

Number: 6

Class: Senior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 175

Resume: All-Big Rivers Conference first team as specialist...27 total tackles, four interceptions (one returned for TD) and one kickoff returned for touchdown.

Coach Raykovich says: “It seemed like whenever there was a big play made Gavin was around it. He was either responsible for it or he was a part of it.”

Lucas Smith

Defensive Back

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 21

Class: Senior

Height: 5-11

Weight: 190

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region...All-Cloverbelt Conference first team...107 total tackles including two for loss, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Coach Koenig says: "Lucas led our team in tackles and was a physical pass disrupter in the secondary."

Michael Karlen

Specialist

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 4

Class: Senior

Height: 5-7

Weight: 165

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Small Schools All-State first team selection at kicker...WFCA All-Region...All-Cloverbelt Conference first team...21-for-23 on extra points and 4-for-9 on field goal attempts with a long field goal of 52 yards...351 rushing yards and four touchdowns, 36 receptions for 429 receiving yards and five touchdowns and 52 total tackles including eight for loss, three interceptions and two recovered fumbles.

Coach Koenig says: "Michael is not just a great football player but a great person. He is an explosive offensive player, shut down defensive player, and happens to also kick the ball really, really well."

