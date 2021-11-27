All-Chippewa County Football — First Team Offense, Special and Honorable Mentions

Carsen Hause

Quarterback

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 9

Class: Senior

Height: 6-2

Weight: 185

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region...All-Cloverbelt Conference first team...108-for-170 passing for 1,600 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and four interceptions with 103 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

Coach Jeff Koenig says: "Carson has a great command of the offense and was always looking to extend plays when possible. He's just a very good athlete."

Jack Strand

Quarterback

Bloomer

Number: 12

Class: Senior

Height: 6-5

Weight: 230

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region...All-Heart O'North Conference first team...123-of-198 passing for 1,632 passing yards and 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Coach John Post says: "Jack is one of the best throwing QBs I have ever coached. He is also a very tough kid. He played through a broken toe that could have sidelined him for most of the season and would have many others."

Karson Bowe

Running Back

Chi-Hi

Number: 2

Class: Senior

Height: 5-11

Weight: 185

Resume: All-Big Rivers Conference first team...586 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, nine catches for 96 yards and two TDs.

Coach Chuck Raykovich says: “He’s scored touchdowns and got points at the critical times. (A) very slippery runner, very elusive. He’s not the typical breakaway speed type guy but he’ll slip and slide. He’s got great vision and that’s what allowed him to be as good as he is.”

Marcus Harelstad

Running Back

Bloomer

Number: 15

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 175

Resume: All-Heart O'North Conference second team...Ran for 893 yards and 12 touchdowns with 29 receptions for 285 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Coach Post says: "Marcus is an excellent athlete. Ended up being the second leading rusher in the Heart O'North (play) with 754 yards on 117 carries. He also had a great year receiving, putting him above the 1,000-yard mark for total offense."

Connor Crane

Wide Receiver

Bloomer

Number: 13

Class: Senior

Height: 6-3

Weight: 190

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region...All-Heart O'North Conference first team...46 receptions for 671 yards and five touchdowns.

Coach Post says: "Connor delivered consistently all season. Played with a broken finger early in the season, but did not complain about it. He is a great receiver."

Dale Tetrault

Wide Receiver

McDonell

Number: 89

Class: Junior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 165

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region...All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first team as wide receiver and second team as defensive back...47 receptions for 630 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, 245 rushing yards and four touchdowns and one kickoff return for touchdown.

Coach Jason Cox says: "Dale is a great route runner with reliable hands. He drew double teams a lot this season, but he still found ways to be productive and make plays for our offense."

Cooper Nichols

All-Purpose

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 5

Class: Senior

Height: 5-8

Weight: 165

Resume: First team All-Clovebelt Conference...36 receptions for 412 receiving yards and five touchdowns, 248 rushing yards and four touchdowns, 31 total tackles, one interception and 16 kickoff returns for 357 yards and one touchdown.

Coach Jeff Koenig says: "Cooper long snaps, plays offense and defense, as well as returned kicks for us. He has great speed and is fun to watch."

Brodee Burish

Offensive Line

Cadott

Number: 55

Class: Sophomore

Height: 6-0

Weight: 230

Resume: All-Dunn-St. Croix Conference first team at offensive line and defensive line.

Coach Jeff Goettl says: "Brodee is a very talented sophomore also earning first team all-conference on offense and defense. He has good size and quickness and proved to be a dominant player on the o-line and d-line this year. Looking forward to seeing his accomplishments the next couple years."

Wyatt Gotham

Offensive Line

New Auburn

Number: 77

Class: Senior

Height: 6-3

Weight: 270

Resume: All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first team.

Coach Wayne North says: "Wyatt brought to our team a dynamic of power and passion. Wyatt is outstanding in being coachable and positive in his attitude. He will be dearly missed. Wyatt walks in success and his hard work ethic and focused goal planning will continue to ensure him a bright future. Even in the midst of his season ending injury, Wyatt maintained his leadership role as he poured into the next generation of players on the team."

Mason Goettl

Offensive Line

Chi-Hi

Number: 77

Class: Senior

Height: 6-8

Weight: 248

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Large Schools All-State first team selection...WFCA All-Region...All-Big Rivers Conference first team.

Coach Raykovich says: “A year ago he won our T.O.M. Award (Team Over Me). He’s a kid that can play multiple positions. He would’ve been a great tight end but we needed him at tackle, and he was responsible for a lot of the yards we got on that side.”

Grant Hatfield

Offensive Line

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 78

Class: Junior

Height: 5-9

Weight: 190

Resume: All-Cloverbelt Conference second team.

Coach Jeff Koenig says: “Our team was hit really hard by illness throughout the season. Grant played every position on the offensive line for us and he is a very good guard but he took reps at both tackle spots, the other side on guard. He even does a great job as our backup center.”

Bryant Petska

Offensive Line

Chi-Hi

Number: 64

Class: Senior

Height: 6-7

Weight: 310

Resume: Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Region...All-Big Rivers Conference first team.

Coach Raykovich says: “He’s worked hard -- both of these guys (Petska and Goettl) have worked hard to get where they’re at and that’s the key to being a successful athlete is working hard.”

