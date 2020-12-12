 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Chippewa County Football — First Team Offense, Special and Honorable Mentions
top story
All-Chippewa County Football — First Team Offense

All-Chippewa County Football — First Team Offense, Special and Honorable Mentions

{{featured_button_text}}
Greenwood at McDonell football 10-29-20

Tanner Opsal

Tanner Opsal

Quarterback

McDonell

Number: 11

Class: Senior

Height: 6-4

Weight: 220

Resume: WFCA All-Region quarterback, Central Wisconsin West Conference Offensive Player of the Year, CWWC first-team quarterback, 96-for-190 for 1,553 passing yards and 18 touchdowns and four interceptions, 209 carries for 1,002 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Coach Jason Cox says: "We asked a lot of Tanner offensively this year and he delivered. His dual threat ability was hard to stop and he was a fantastic leader for our team."

Hurley at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-25-20

Tate Sauerwein

Tate Sauerwein

Running Back

Lake Holcombe/Cornell

Number: 29

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 210

Resume: WFCA All-Region running back, Lakeland Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Lakeland Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year, All-Lakeland Conference first-team running back and linebacker, 137 carries for 1,146 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, 4-of-11 passing for 143 passing yards and one touchdown, one interception, four receptions for 37 receiving yards and one touchdown, 115 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks and one interception.

Coach Brandon Baldry says: "Tate Sauerwein. Remember that name. He will do great things on and off the football field in the years to come. The most hard working, intelligent and gifted athlete I have had the pleasure of coaching over the past 10 years."

Hudson at Chi-Hi football 10-2-20

Ben Steinmetz

Ben Steinmetz

Running Back

Chi-Hi

Number: 7

Class: Senior

Height: 6-0

Weight: 180

Resume: 73 carries for 429 rushing yards and four touchdowns, nine receptions for 74 yards. 

Coach Chuck Raykovich says: "Ben is so versatile. To see some of the things he does in practice running routes, he just turns people inside out. He's just got phenomenal balance, hands and he's another one that grew up in an athletic family and he's so intuitive. He just knows the game of football."

New Auburn at McDonell football 10-3-20

Nick Walker

Nick Walker

Running Back

New Auburn

Number: 34

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 190

Resume: All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first-team running back...103 attempts, 517 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

Coach Wayne North says: "Nick is a freight train to bring down."

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20

Cooper Nichols

Cooper Nichols

Wide Receiver

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 5

Class: Junior

Height: 5-8

Weight: 165

Resume: WFCA All-Region wide receiver, All-Cloverbelt Conference first-team wide receiver, 38 receptions for 643 yards and six touchdowns, 66 carries for 319 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Coach Jeff Koenig says: "Cooper's speed makes him a threat to score any time he touches the ball."

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20

Michael Karlen

Michael Karlen

All-Purpose

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 4

Class: Junior

Height: 5-9

Weight: 165

Resume: WFCA All-Region kicker, All-Cloverbelt Conference first-team specialist, 77 carries for 429 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, 38 receptions for 323 receiving yards and two touchdowns, 11-for-14 on field goals and 20-for-23 on extra point attempts, 19 punts for 607 yards and three inside the 20. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Coach Jeff Koenig says: "Mikey is a hard worker both on and off the field. His tremendous work ethic can be seen in his kicking."

Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20

Charlie Herrick

Charlie Herrick

Tight End

Bloomer

Number: 7

Class: Senior

Height: 6-3

Weight: 200

Resume: All-Heart O'North Conference first-team end/flanker, 31 receptions for 428 yards and two touchdown receptions.

Coach John Post says: "Charlie led our team in receptions with 4-5 per game. He fought through a broken foot for the start of the season and came back strong to finish the season. He was a go-to receiver for us."

Turtle Lake at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-13-19

Michael Kane

Mike Kane

Offensive Lineman

Lake Holcombe/Cornell

Number: 73

Class: Senior

Height: 6-1

Weight: 250

Resume: All-Lakeland Conference second-team offensive lineman.

Coach Baldry says: "Mike was the heart of our offensive line this year. Mike was the lineman that we relied on each game."

Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 9-25-20

Tyler Krizan

Tyler Krizan

Offensive Lineman

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 61

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Weight: 230

Resume: All-Cloverbelt Conference second-team offensive lineman.

Coach Jeff Koenig says: "Tyler really improved his play from last year. This year he played disciplined and made a huge impact."

Hudson at Chi-Hi football 10-2-20

Bryant Petska

Bryant Petska

Offensive Lineman

Chi-Hi

Number: 64

Class: Junior

Height: 6-7

Weight: 290

Resume: WFCA All-Region offensive lineman.

Coach Raykovich says: "He has all the ingredients big-time colleges are looking for. He's got size, he's got the footwork and not only that he's got that 4.0 GPA."

Stanley-Boyd football at Eau Claire Regis 9-5-19

Jake Schneider

Jake Schneider

Offensive Lineman

Stanley-Boyd

Number: 67

Class: Senior

Height: 6-4

Weight: 220

Resume: WFCA All-Region offensive lineman, All-Cloverbelt Conference first-team offensive lineman.

Coach Koenig says: "Jake's presence could be felt on both sides of the line. He has great reach and explosiveness. He's very athletic for his height."

Cumberland at Bloomer football 10-9-20

Zach Steinmetz

Zach Steinmetz

Offensive Lineman

Bloomer

Number: 79

Class: Senior

Height: 6-2

Weight: 270

Resume: All-Heart O'North Conference first-team offensive lineman.

Coach Post says: "Zach was a leader throughout the season. He did an excellent job for us on both sides of the ball."

Special and Honorable Mentions

Special Mentions

Quarterback: Carsen Hause, Stanley-Boyd; Jack Strand, Bloomer

All-Purpose: Nelson Wahl, Cadott

Wide Receiver: Isaac Frenette, Chi-Hi

Offensive Lineman: Noah Christopherson, McDonell; Wyatt Gotham, New Auburn; Seth Wildenberg, McDonell

Honorable Mentions

Quarterback: Brayden Warwick, Chi-Hi

Running Back: Zachary Fedie, New Auburn; Ethan Rothbauer, Bloomer

Wide Receiver: Nolan Blum, Cadott; Noah Hanson, McDonell

Offensive Lineman: Will Kliegle, Lake Holcombe/Cornell

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Chippewa County Prep Football Player of the Year: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Sauerwein stays hungry in follow-up to breakout junior season
High-school

Chippewa County Prep Football Player of the Year: Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Sauerwein stays hungry in follow-up to breakout junior season

Tate Sauerwein didn't rest on his laurels. The Lake Holcombe/Cornell senior built upon a breakout junior campaign with an even better senior season in which he was among the state's leading rushers during the regular season while winning Lakeland Conference Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Co-Player of the Year honors. Sauerwein is the 2020 Chippewa County Player of the Year.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cadott wrestling battles Boyceville in season-opening dual

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News