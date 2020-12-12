All-Chippewa County Football — First Team Offense, Special and Honorable Mentions

Tanner Opsal
Quarterback
McDonell
Number: 11
Class: Senior
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Resume: WFCA All-Region quarterback, Central Wisconsin West Conference Offensive Player of the Year, CWWC first-team quarterback, 96-for-190 for 1,553 passing yards and 18 touchdowns and four interceptions, 209 carries for 1,002 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns.
Coach Jason Cox says: "We asked a lot of Tanner offensively this year and he delivered. His dual threat ability was hard to stop and he was a fantastic leader for our team."
Tate Sauerwein
Running Back
Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Number: 29
Class: Senior
Height: 5-10
Weight: 210
Resume: WFCA All-Region running back, Lakeland Conference Offensive Player of the Year, Lakeland Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year, All-Lakeland Conference first-team running back and linebacker, 137 carries for 1,146 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, 4-of-11 passing for 143 passing yards and one touchdown, one interception, four receptions for 37 receiving yards and one touchdown, 115 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks and one interception.
Coach Brandon Baldry says: "Tate Sauerwein. Remember that name. He will do great things on and off the football field in the years to come. The most hard working, intelligent and gifted athlete I have had the pleasure of coaching over the past 10 years."
Ben Steinmetz
Running Back
Chi-Hi
Number: 7
Class: Senior
Height: 6-0
Weight: 180
Resume: 73 carries for 429 rushing yards and four touchdowns, nine receptions for 74 yards.
Coach Chuck Raykovich says: "Ben is so versatile. To see some of the things he does in practice running routes, he just turns people inside out. He's just got phenomenal balance, hands and he's another one that grew up in an athletic family and he's so intuitive. He just knows the game of football."
Nick Walker
Running Back
New Auburn
Number: 34
Class: Senior
Height: 5-10
Weight: 190
Resume: All-Central Wisconsin West Conference first-team running back...103 attempts, 517 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Coach Wayne North says: "Nick is a freight train to bring down."
Cooper Nichols
Wide Receiver
Stanley-Boyd
Number: 5
Class: Junior
Height: 5-8
Weight: 165
Resume: WFCA All-Region wide receiver, All-Cloverbelt Conference first-team wide receiver, 38 receptions for 643 yards and six touchdowns, 66 carries for 319 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
Coach Jeff Koenig says: "Cooper's speed makes him a threat to score any time he touches the ball."
Michael Karlen
All-Purpose
Stanley-Boyd
Number: 4
Class: Junior
Height: 5-9
Weight: 165
Resume: WFCA All-Region kicker, All-Cloverbelt Conference first-team specialist, 77 carries for 429 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, 38 receptions for 323 receiving yards and two touchdowns, 11-for-14 on field goals and 20-for-23 on extra point attempts, 19 punts for 607 yards and three inside the 20.
Coach Jeff Koenig says: "Mikey is a hard worker both on and off the field. His tremendous work ethic can be seen in his kicking."
Charlie Herrick
Tight End
Bloomer
Number: 7
Class: Senior
Height: 6-3
Weight: 200
Resume: All-Heart O'North Conference first-team end/flanker, 31 receptions for 428 yards and two touchdown receptions.
Coach John Post says: "Charlie led our team in receptions with 4-5 per game. He fought through a broken foot for the start of the season and came back strong to finish the season. He was a go-to receiver for us."
Mike Kane
Offensive Lineman
Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Number: 73
Class: Senior
Height: 6-1
Weight: 250
Resume: All-Lakeland Conference second-team offensive lineman.
Coach Baldry says: "Mike was the heart of our offensive line this year. Mike was the lineman that we relied on each game."
Tyler Krizan
Offensive Lineman
Stanley-Boyd
Number: 61
Class: Senior
Height: 5-10
Weight: 230
Resume: All-Cloverbelt Conference second-team offensive lineman.
Coach Jeff Koenig says: "Tyler really improved his play from last year. This year he played disciplined and made a huge impact."
Bryant Petska
Offensive Lineman
Chi-Hi
Number: 64
Class: Junior
Height: 6-7
Weight: 290
Resume: WFCA All-Region offensive lineman.
Coach Raykovich says: "He has all the ingredients big-time colleges are looking for. He's got size, he's got the footwork and not only that he's got that 4.0 GPA."
Jake Schneider
Offensive Lineman
Stanley-Boyd
Number: 67
Class: Senior
Height: 6-4
Weight: 220
Resume: WFCA All-Region offensive lineman, All-Cloverbelt Conference first-team offensive lineman.
Coach Koenig says: "Jake's presence could be felt on both sides of the line. He has great reach and explosiveness. He's very athletic for his height."
Zach Steinmetz
Offensive Lineman
Bloomer
Number: 79
Class: Senior
Height: 6-2
Weight: 270
Resume: All-Heart O'North Conference first-team offensive lineman.
Coach Post says: "Zach was a leader throughout the season. He did an excellent job for us on both sides of the ball."
