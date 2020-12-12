All-Chippewa County Football — First Team Offense, Special and Honorable Mentions

Coach Brandon Baldry says: "Tate Sauerwein. Remember that name. He will do great things on and off the football field in the years to come. The most hard working, intelligent and gifted athlete I have had the pleasure of coaching over the past 10 years."

Ben Steinmetz

Coach Chuck Raykovich says: "Ben is so versatile. To see some of the things he does in practice running routes, he just turns people inside out. He's just got phenomenal balance, hands and he's another one that grew up in an athletic family and he's so intuitive. He just knows the game of football."