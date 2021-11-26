All-Chippewa County Volleyball — First Team

Maddy Bauer

Chi-Hi

Setter — Junior

Jersey Number: 10

Height: 5-6

Statistics: 994 assists, 137 digs, 62 aces, 46 kills and 13 blocks.

Honors: All-Big Rivers Conference second team.

Coach Luke Heidtke says: "Maddy Bauer has really improved as a volleyball player. Her knowledge of the game has grown tremendously and this has allowed her to become a very good setter. She ran our offense efficiently this year and did a great job of distributing the ball to our main scorers. She is an incredibly hard worker and a vocal leader for our team."

Emily Brenner

Stanley-Boyd

Outside Hitter — Junior

Jersey Number: 5

Height: 5-10

Statistics: 466 kills, 373 digs, 39 aces and 17 blocks.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 3 All-State first team...All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Coach Rainy Antolak says: "Emily became an elite hitter this year with 466 kills and no team was able to stop her. Her leadership on the court helped carry us to sectional finals. She never gets down and does everything she can to make her team successful."

Lauryn Deetz

McDonell

Libero — Senior

Jersey Number: 2

Height: 5-6

Statistics: 591 digs, 85 aces and 58 assists.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State honorable mention...All-Western Cloverbelt honorable mention.

Coach Hanson says: "Lauryn really stepped into a leadership role during the postseason and was playing her best ball down the stretch. She was consistent, effect and her defensive abilities were second to none."

Marley Hughes

McDonell

Middle — Junior

Jersey Number: 5

Height: 5-9

Statistics: 312 kills, 80 blocks, 54 digs and 13 assists.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State first team...All-Western Cloverbelt first team.

Coach Kat Hanson says: "Marley is fun to watch play due to her athleticism and the plays that she can make that others can't. She has great court awareness and makes things challenging on other teams."

Sami Perlberg

Chi-Hi

Outside Hitter — Junior

Jersey Number: 6

Height: 5-10

Statistics: 337 kills (30.9 hitting percentage), 243 digs, 46 aces and 16 blocks.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State honorable mention...All-Big Rivers Conference first team.

Coach Heidtke says: "Sami can do it all on the volleyball court. She is a complete player who was an anchor for us in both the front and back court. Sami has incredible court vision and uses placement and power to score points. Our team really benefited from her outstanding skill and consistency."

Sophie Robinson

Chi-Hi

Outside Hitter — Sophomore

Jersey Number: 18

Height: 5-11

Statistics: 315 kills (26.7 hitting percentage), 216 digs, 76 aces and 38 blocks.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State honorable mention...All-Big Rivers Conference first team.

Coach Heidtke says: "Sophie is a very talented player. She has a wide range of shots and can hit with power when needed. Sophie loves the sport, is a hard worker and holds herself to high expectations. Her knowledge of the game continues to grow, which is why she was a key component to our success this year."

Paige Steinmetz

Chi-Hi

Opposite — Sophomore

Jersey Number: 9

Height: 5-10

Statistics: 274 kills (29.2 hitting percentage), 270 digs, 39 aces and 24 blocks.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 1 All-State honorable mention...All-Big Rivers Conference first team.

Coach Heidtke says: "Paige is an exceptional athlete and uses this athleticism to make volleyball look easy. Paige contributed to our team's success in both the front and back court. She is an effective attacker from all areas of the court who also passes well and plays great defense."

