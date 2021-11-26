All-Chippewa County Volleyball — Second Team and Honorable Mentions

Destiny Baughman

McDonell

Outside Hitter — Senior

Jersey Number: 0

Height: 5-6

Statistics: 320 digs, 288 kills, 30 aces, 29 assists and 20 blocks.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State honorable mention.

Coach Kat Hanson says: "Desi grew into a leadership role and showed determination in the fact of adversity with a tough injury. She is consistent offensively and really stepped up when we needed her to. When she came back from injury, her stats were outstanding and dominating."

Lily Hoel

Stanley-Boyd

Middle Hitter — Senior

Jersey Number: 6

Height: 5-10

Statistics: 282 kills, 254 digs, 90 blocks and 47 aces.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference second team.

Coach Rainy Antolak says: "Lily was a dominant force on the net this season for both hitting and blocking. She was able to hit the ball to all spots on the court and intimidated opposing hitters with a huge block."

Ella Hutzler

Chi-Hi

Libero — Senior

Jersey Number: 7

Height: 5-5

Statistics: 389 digs, 51 aces and 29 assists.

Coach Luke Heidtke says: "Ella kept so many plays alive for us this season. She is a scrappy libero who isn't afraid to get dirty to dig the ball. She really improved her serve receive and has one of the highest volleyball IQs on our team."

Kait Ortmann

McDonell

Middle — Senior

Jersey Number: 16

Height: 5-10

Statistics: 331 kills, 125 digs, 71 aces and 45 blocks.

Honors: Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 All-State honorable mention...All-Western Cloverbelt second team.

Coach Hanson says: "Kait became a go-to player in the playoffs and really stepped up her game. She led with excitement and dominant net play during the postseason run."

Alexa Post

Bloomer

Outside Hitter — Senior

Jersey Number: 13

Height: 5-9

Statistics: 289 kills, 204 digs, 35 aces.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt Conference first team.

Coach Heather Henry says: "Alexa Post was a go-to hitter this season. She had great explosiveness and always had the determination to put the ball on the floor. She had a want to win attitude and made the plays to make it happen."

Bella Seibel

Bloomer

Outside Hitter — Junior

Jersey Number: 12

Height: 5-10

Statistics: 289 kills, 244 digs and 60 aces.

Honors: All-Western Cloverbelt second team.

Coach Henry says: "Isabella Seibel was a go-to hitter this season. She was consistent and found the spot on the floor to score. She also brought a great defensive side to the game with her blocking and back row play."

Jayda Turchen

Cornell

Left Side — Senior

Jersey Number: 5

Height: 5-5

Statistics: 275 digs, 198 kills and 115 aces.

Honors: East Lakeland Conference Player of the Year...All-East Lakeland Conference first team.

Coach Amy Lorenzen says: "Jayda is the type of athletes that every coach wants on their team. She set high expectations for herself and her teammates. She could refocus and pick the team up when she was having an off night. Her leadership and passion has had a big impact on the Cornell Chiefs volleyball program. In addition to being a leader, she was an all-around skilled player. In the back row it was hard to get a ball past her and in the front row she kept her opponent's guessing by being able to put down a strong angled attack or a tricky tip."

Honorable Mentions Bloomer: Leah Bleskacek, Madison Faschingbauer Cadott: Elly Eiler, Lauryn Goettl Chi-Hi: Maddie Hunt Cornell: Michayla Turchen Lake Holcombe: Brooke Gingras McDonell: Sydney Flanagan New Auburn: Katie Reimer Stanley-Boyd: Kayte Licht The All-Chippewa County team is selected by Chippewa Herald staff with input from county coaches.

