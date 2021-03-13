 Skip to main content
All-Chippewa County Wrestling — First Team and Honorable Mentions
2020-21 All-Chippewa County Wrestling | First Team

All-Chippewa County Wrestling — First Team and Honorable Mentions

First Team

Rice Lake at Chi-Hi wrestling 12-28-20

David Hughes

David Hughes

Chi-Hi

Year: Junior

Weight Class: 120

Record: 9-3

Highlights: Third at regionals. ... All-Big Rivers Conference second team.

Coach Steve Anderson says: "David was our guy this year that we could lean on to go get us a win. Whether that meant we bumped him up a weight class or kept him at the weight he would go against the opposition's best wrestler in his area of the lineup. He grew as a leader throughout the season and we are looking for that leadership to continue into the offseason and into next year."

WIAA Division 3 State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Wausau East 2-13-21

Brayden Sonnentag

Brayden Sonnentag

Cadott

Year: Sophomore

Weight Class: 120

Record: 20-0

Highlights: Regional champion. ... Sectional champion. ... Two-time state champion.

Coach Josh Spaeth says: "I believe that Brayden is one of the most determined and focused wrestlers to come through our program. He works extremely hard and leads by example."

Division 2 prep wrestling regionals at Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 1-30-21

Breckin Burzynski

Breckin Burzynski

Stanley-Boyd

Year: Freshman

Weight Class: 126

Record: 12-6

Highlights: Second at regionals. ... Fourth at sectionals.

Coach Greg Burzynski says: "Breckin had a very good freshman season. Three of his losses are from state placewinners, and the other three are from a solid Regis kid. He has a bright future on the mat."

Division 2 prep wrestling regionals at Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 1-30-21

Blaine Brenner

Blaine Brenner

Stanley-Boyd

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 132

Record: 18-0

Highlights: Regional champion. ... Sectional champion. ... Three-time state champion.

Coach Burzynski says: "There aren't enough good things I can say about Blaine. Throughout his career he has shown great grit, determination and perseverance to attain his goals. He suffered two major injuries and was still able to finish with three state titles and a 133-8 record. I will miss his leadership and the work ethic he demonstrates."

Cadott Wrestling Invitational 1-11-20

Nick Fasbender

Nick Fasbender

Cadott

Year: Sophomore

Weight Class: 132

Record: 11-7

Highlights: Regional champion. ... Fourth at sectionals.

Coach Spaeth says: "Nick continues to get better each and every year. He is a humble person who has the desire to be great."

Division 3 Wrestling Regional at Cadott 2-15-20

Kaleb Sonnentag

Kaleb Sonnentag

Cadott

Year: Junior

Weight Class: 138

Record: 10-7

Highlights: Second at regionals. ... Third at sectionals.

Coach Spaeth says: "On a normal year, Kaleb would have qualified for the individual state tournament. Kaleb is an exception student, athlete and human being. I have no doubt he will work hard to achieve his goals in wrestling."

Boyceville at Cadott wrestling 12-8-20

Tristan Drier

Tristan Drier

Cadott

Year: Sophomore

Weight Class: 145

Record: 15-5

Highlights: Regional champion. ... Second at sectionals. ... State qualifier.

Coach Spaeth says: "Tristan is one of our team leaders. He is a leader on and off the mat. He will continue to work hard in the offseason and will be a state title contender."

Boyceville at Cadott wrestling 12-8-20

Cole Pfeiffer

Cole Pfeiffer

Cadott

Year: Sophomore

Weight Class: 152

Record: 11-6

Highlights: Second at regionals. ... Fourth at sectionals.

Coach Spaeth says: "Cole is a team leader who works extremely hard in practice. He has the ability to be great."

Division 2 prep wrestling regionals at Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 1-30-21

Bowen Rothbauer

Bowen Rothbauer

Bloomer/Colfax

Year: Junior

Weight Class: 152

Record: 12-6

Highlights: Regional runner-up. ... Sectional runner-up. ... Fourth at state. 

Coach Cecil Philson says: "Bowen is a leader on our team and puts in a lot of work both inside and out of the practice room. He made the best of the limited matches this season by moving weight classes in duals to wrestle the best opponents."

WIAA Division 3 State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Wausau East 2-13-21

Nelson Wahl

Nelson Wahl

Cadott

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 160

Record: 15-4

Highlights: Regional champion. ... Second at sectionals. ... State qualifier.

Coach Spaeth says: "Nelson is a three-time state qualifier and a 2020 state finalist. He joined an elite group of wrestlers in program history that qualified for three state tournaments. I have no doubt that he will be successful in life."

Cadott Wrestling Invitational 1-11-20

Julian Krizan

Julian Krizan

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe

Year: Junior

Weight Class: 170

Record: 12-2

Highlights: Regional champion. ... Fifth at sectionals. ... All-Lakeland Conference team.

Coach Greg Sonnentag says: "Julian works extremely hard in the wrestling room and has a natural feel for the sport, which has led to great improvements over the past few seasons. He was a team captain this season, and we are excited to have him back next year. Sky is the limit for this young man if he continues to put the work in."

Boyceville at Cadott wrestling 12-8-20

Dawson Webster

Dawson Webster

Cadott

Year: Sophomore

Weight Class: 182

Record: 14-4

Highlights: Second at regionals. ... Third at sectionals.

Coach Spaeth says: "Dawson worked very hard in the offseason, and the results showed. On a normal year, Dawson would have qualified for the individual state tournament. Dawson will continue to work hard to achieve his goal of becoming a state champion."

WIAA Division 3 State Individual Wrestling Tournament at Wausau East 2-13-21

Gavin Tegels

Gavin Tegels

Cadott

Year: Junior

Weight Class: 220

Record: 19-1

Highlights: Regional champion. ... Sectional champion. ... State champion.

Coach Spaeth says: "Gavin is a leader on and off the mat. His work ethic is unprecedented, and the results showed this year as he became Cadott's 15th state champion."

Division 2 prep wrestling regionals at Eau Claire Regis/Altoona 1-30-21

Tyler Krizan

Tyler Krizan

Stanley-Boyd

Year: Senior

Weight Class: 285

Record: 10-5

Highlights: Second at regionals. ... Fifth at sectionals.

Coach Burzynski says: "We were worried we may not have Tyler due to a football injury in the last playoff game. We got him back on the mat Week 3, and he had a solid season. It is regional tournament matches (that) will be in my memory for a while. His semifinal woke up the gym."

Honorable Mentions

Bloomer/Colfax: Alex Poirier, Ethan Rubenzer

Cadott: Logan Harel

Chi-Hi: Xander Neal

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe: Troy Duellman

Stanley-Boyd: Russell Dorn, Sasha Nitz

NOTE: The All-Chippewa County wrestling team is selected by Chippewa Herald staff, with input by county coaches.

