Area Prep Wrestling Preview: Returning state champion, qualifiers anchor stout Cadott lineup with big goals

The Cadott wrestling team returns an enviable amount of talent and depth to the mat this winter as the Hornets chase another set of impressive accomplishments.
Overall, Cadott returns 10 starters from last year’s team with Brayden Sonnentag, Logan Harel, Nick Fasbender, Kaleb Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Nelson Wahl, Michael Pecha, Dawson Webster and Ethan Tegels all back.
Sonnentag earned a Division 3 state championship at 106 pounds as a freshman with a 39-1 overall record while Wahl finished as the state runner-up at 152 pounds after a 28-8 campaign. Drier finished sixth at state at 132, Pfeiffer advanced to state at 138 while Tegels and Kaleb Sonnentag each qualified for state in 2019 to give the team an impressive six grapplers with state tourney experience.
“We have a positive outlook for the season,” Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said. “We are off to a great start and are excited to see what the season has in store for us. The coaching staff has high hopes for this team, but their success is up to them as a team. We need every wrestler to stay committed throughout the season, stay healthy and maintain good grades.
“If we do this, I feel the sky’s the limit for this team.”
Peter Weir, Austin Walters, David Lallemont, Kane Mengel, Brett Schofield and Ashton Bremness could all vie for varsity mat time as well to add to that core group of returners for a team that logged a 16-2 record in dual meets a season ago while winning the Cloverbelt Conference dual and tournament title and advanced 11 wrestlers to sectionals with seven of those moving on to state.
The Hornets did graduate an influential four-wrestler class of Brady Spaeth, Steven Pfeiffer, Ethan Tegels and Josh Briggs.
This year’s schedule will be much different amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic with the team competing in duals on Tuesdays without the usual Saturday multi-team invitationals.
The Hornets are eager to defend their league titles but know teams like Stanley-Boyd and Neillsville/Loyal/Greenwood will be among the top contenders for the crown.
Coach Spaeth has been pleased with what he’s seen this year and believes his team is focused on working together with three main goals in mind: helping teammates reach goals on and off the mat, winning a team regional to have the opportunity to advance to the state team tournament and getting as many individuals to the individual state tournament as possible.
Cadott opens the season with a nonconference dual on Tuesday at home against Boyceville before hosting Abbotsford/Colby (Dec. 15) and Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal (Dec. 22) in the weeks afterward.
Support Local Journalism
Two-time state champion Brenner leads Stanley-Boyd
Down the road from Cadott, another Cloverbelt squad has a state champion returning this season as well, as senior Blaine Brenner leads the Orioles.
The University of Minnesota commit scored a Division 2 championship last season at 120 pounds with a perfect 45-0 record, one year after earning a state title at 106.
Brenner is joined by returning state qualifier Tyler Krizan (32-13) and sectional qualifiers Russell Dorn and Sasha Nitz for 12th-year coach Greg Burzynski.
The Orioles lose state qualifier Preston Potaczek and starters Dustin Bergman and Joey McDermond but bring in a seven-wrestler freshmen class that could help the lineup right off the bat.
Stanley-Boyd opens the season on Monday against another perennial Cloverbelt Conference contender, on the road at Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal. The Orioles host their first home dual on Dec. 15 against Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau.
Krizan returns for Cornell/Gilman
Julian Krizan was part of a strong season for the Gilman football team in the fall, and the junior will look to continue his athletic success into winter with Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe.
Krizan finished 18-12 last season and took fourth place at Division 3 regionals for the Wolfpack, as did fellow returner Braeden Person who logged a 12-15 overall record. Freshman Troy Duellman joins the team as a freshman and brings plenty of youth experience to the mat.
The co-op is currently scheduled to open the season with a road dual on Thursday, Dec. 17 at Clear Lake. Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe is currently scheduled to host to Lakeland events with the first against Unity on Dec. 30 and the other coming on Jan. 21 against Flambeau.
NOTE: The Bloomer/Colfax wrestling team has postponed the start of its season.
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Cloverbelt Conference Wrestling Championships 2-8-20
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!