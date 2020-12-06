Area Prep Wrestling Preview: Returning state champion, qualifiers anchor stout Cadott lineup with big goals

The Cadott wrestling team returns an enviable amount of talent and depth to the mat this winter as the Hornets chase another set of impressive accomplishments.

Overall, Cadott returns 10 starters from last year’s team with Brayden Sonnentag, Logan Harel, Nick Fasbender, Kaleb Sonnentag, Tristan Drier, Cole Pfeiffer, Nelson Wahl, Michael Pecha, Dawson Webster and Ethan Tegels all back.

Sonnentag earned a Division 3 state championship at 106 pounds as a freshman with a 39-1 overall record while Wahl finished as the state runner-up at 152 pounds after a 28-8 campaign. Drier finished sixth at state at 132, Pfeiffer advanced to state at 138 while Tegels and Kaleb Sonnentag each qualified for state in 2019 to give the team an impressive six grapplers with state tourney experience.

“We have a positive outlook for the season,” Cadott coach Josh Spaeth said. “We are off to a great start and are excited to see what the season has in store for us. The coaching staff has high hopes for this team, but their success is up to them as a team. We need every wrestler to stay committed throughout the season, stay healthy and maintain good grades.

“If we do this, I feel the sky’s the limit for this team.”