Around The Chippewa County Gridiron Week 10: Lake Holcombe, New Auburn wrap up eight-man seasons

Lake Holcombe and New Auburn conclude their eight-man seasons this week with add-on games.
Lake Holcombe at Bruce
Records: Lake Holcombe (2-6), Bruce (1-7)
Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe 46, Bruce 34 (2001)
All-Time Series: Lake Holcombe leads 16-7
Matchup: The Chieftains make the short trip north to face the Red Raiders on Thursday...Bruce earned a 76-52 win over Alma Center Lincoln on Oct. 1, the lone win thus far this season as a part of the Central Wisconsin West Conference. Chris Brockman accounted for 278 rushing yards and eight touchdowns for Bruce in the win over the Hornets. More recently the Red Raiders have lost to New Auburn (50-14) and Phillips (52-6)...Thursday’s meeting will be the first time in 20 years the two nearby programs have met on the gridiron. Lake Holcombe earned a 46-34 nonconference win in the last meeting on Sept. 21, 2001. Lake Holcombe won the first-ever meeting 19-7 on Sept. 3, 1965.
Matchup: The Trojans travel to face the Blackhawks in a first-time ever matchup...Owen-Withee is in its first season of eight-man and has won three of its last five games overall, most recently defeating Almond-Bancroft 47-14. The Blackhawks also own wins over Lake Holcombe (26-6), Cornell (40-6) and another against Almond-Bancroft (49-6) for long-time coach Terry Laube...Running backs Colin Dallman (599 rushing yards, four TDs through six games) and Treyson Tessmer (395 rushing yards, three TDs) and quarterback Logan Amacher (259 rushing yards, 11 TDs) lead the ground-based attack for the Blackhawks.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
Photos: Lake Holcombe at Cornell football 10-15-21
The Chi-Hi, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd and McDonell football teams will open the postseason with road games, according to playoff pairings released early Saturday morning. Gilman earned a top seed in the eight-man field and will start the playoffs at home.
The Gilman football team ran for 439 yards with Grady Kroeplin rushing for 250 yards and five touchdowns as the Pirates capped an unbeaten regular season with a 58-24 win over McDonell on Friday at Dorais Field to capture the outright Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man title.
Hailey Golden and Peyton Watson won two events each with Watson setting two new pool records and one new school record for the Chi-Hi girls swim team in a dual win over Eau Claire Memorial on Thursday.
The Cadott football team clinched its first playoff berth since 2005 on Friday evening, routing Dunn-St. Croix Conference champion Spring Valley 28-6 in Cadott. Gavin Tegels ran for two touchdowns while Tristan Drier and Tegels each threw for a score in the win.
The Chi-Hi volleyball team had a successful regular season with 35 wins and multiple tournament victories. Now a veteran and versatile Cardinal squad enters the postseason aiming for even more success as a No. 2 seed in its Division 1 sectional.
The Bloomer volleyball team has a rich recent history of playoff success and started the Division 2 postseason on Tuesday strong with a straight-set victory over Northwestern in the regional quarterfinals in Bloomer.