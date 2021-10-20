Around The Chippewa County Gridiron Week 10: Lake Holcombe, New Auburn wrap up eight-man seasons

Lake Holcombe and New Auburn conclude their eight-man seasons this week with add-on games.

Lake Holcombe at Bruce

Records: Lake Holcombe (2-6), Bruce (1-7)

Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe 46, Bruce 34 (2001)

All-Time Series: Lake Holcombe leads 16-7

Matchup: The Chieftains make the short trip north to face the Red Raiders on Thursday...Bruce earned a 76-52 win over Alma Center Lincoln on Oct. 1, the lone win thus far this season as a part of the Central Wisconsin West Conference. Chris Brockman accounted for 278 rushing yards and eight touchdowns for Bruce in the win over the Hornets. More recently the Red Raiders have lost to New Auburn (50-14) and Phillips (52-6)...Thursday’s meeting will be the first time in 20 years the two nearby programs have met on the gridiron. Lake Holcombe earned a 46-34 nonconference win in the last meeting on Sept. 21, 2001. Lake Holcombe won the first-ever meeting 19-7 on Sept. 3, 1965.

New Auburn at Owen-Withee

Records: New Auburn (3-4), Owen-Withee (4-4)

Previous Matchup: N/A

All-Time Series: N/A

Matchup: The Trojans travel to face the Blackhawks in a first-time ever matchup...Owen-Withee is in its first season of eight-man and has won three of its last five games overall, most recently defeating Almond-Bancroft 47-14. The Blackhawks also own wins over Lake Holcombe (26-6), Cornell (40-6) and another against Almond-Bancroft (49-6) for long-time coach Terry Laube...Running backs Colin Dallman (599 rushing yards, four TDs through six games) and Treyson Tessmer (395 rushing yards, three TDs) and quarterback Logan Amacher (259 rushing yards, 11 TDs) lead the ground-based attack for the Blackhawks.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m., unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.