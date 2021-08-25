Around the Chippewa County Gridiron Week 2: Several first-time matchups on tap for nonconference competition

This week games are spread across three days with Chippewa County teams in action on Thursday, Friday and Saturday as eight-man teams join their 11-man counterparts in nonconference action.
Cadott at Pittsville
Records: Cadott (0-1), Pittsville (0-1)
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The Hornets hit the road for a nonconference battle with the Panthers...Pittsville opened the season with a 28-0 defeat at Augusta on Aug. 19. Braden Friday led the Panthers with 41 rushing yards while quarterback Waylon Grimm threw for 57 yards on 6 of 18 pass attempts with an interception...The Panthers went 1-4 last season in their first season in the Central Wisconsin Small Conference, earning a 20-18 victory over Wild Rose...This matchup is the first time the Panthers and Hornets have met on the gridiron.
Stanley-Boyd's Carsen Hause threw three touchdowns and the defense caused five turnovers as the Orioles opened the season with a 51-0 shutout win over Cadott on Friday evening in Cadott.
Marathon at Stanley-Boyd
Records: Marathon (0-1), Stanley-Boyd (1-0)
Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 14, Marathon 7 (2019)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 4-1
Matchup: The Orioles look to build on an opening victory when they welcome the Red Raiders to Oriole Park...Iola-Scandinavia defeated Marathon 39-14 to start the season on Aug. 20. The Thunderbirds ran for 357 yards and six touchdowns in the victory over the Red Raiders...Marathon finished 1-2 a season ago with a 15-0 victory over Abbotsford with a shortened year...Carsen Hause threw and ran for a touchdown during the most recent meeting between the teams, a one-score victory in the second week of nonconference play in 2019...The two programs have on five different including twice in the playoffs where Stanley-Boyd earned a 35-0 win on 2007 and 34-14 triumph in 1996.
The Somerset football team scored three touchdowns in the second half to pull away from Bloomer for a 26-14 victory on Friday evening. Marcus Harelstad ran for 139 yards and a touchdown for the Blackhawks.
Bloomer at Eau Claire Regis
Records: Bloomer (0-1), Eau Claire Regis (1-0)
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The Blackhawks travel to Eau Claire to face the Ramblers in a Saturday night matchup set for 7 p.m. at Carson Park...Eau Claire Regis is coming off an impressive 27-10 victory at Division 1 Kenosha Bradford last Friday. Overall the Ramblers ran for 407 yards and averaged close to nine yards a carry with running backs Jack Weisenberger (171 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and Zander Rockow (129 rushing yards, two touchdowns) leading the charge...Eau Claire Regis went 5-0 last season before ending the season shy of the intended finish line...This marks the first-ever meeting between the Blackhawks and Ramblers.
The Cornell football team will have a young, but quick team for its first season going solo in 8-man this fall.
Cornell at Prairie Farm
Records: Cornell (0-0), Prairie Farm (0-0)
Previous Matchup: Cornell 51, Prairie Farm 34 (2011)
All-Time Series: Prairie Farm leads 8-6
Matchup: The Chiefs open the program’s eight-man era with a road game on Thursday night at 7 p.m. against the Panthers...Prairie Farm was 1-4 last year, earning a 34-16 win over Luck at the end of the season. The Panthers were in the first group of teams to make the move to eight-man full time in 2012. Tyler Rassbach ran for 425 yards and six touchdowns a season ago to lead the offense...Thursday’s matchup is the first time gridiron matchup between the Chiefs and Panthers in close to a decade. Cornell defeated Prairie Farm 51-34 on Oct. 14, 2011, which was the final 11-man win for the Chiefs before forming a co-op with Lake Holcombe from 2013-20.
The New Auburn football team is looking to utilize its additional team speed this year in 8-man competition.
Greenwood at New Auburn
Records: Greenwood (0-0), New Auburn (0-0)
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The Trojans open the season at home with a Central Wisconsin Conference crossover matchup against the Indians...Greenwood went 6-2 in 2020, taking second to Wausau Newman in the Central Wisconsin East Conference standings. The Indians won their last six games of the season including a 48-6 win over McDonell on Oct. 29...Senior Xander Hinker ran for 583 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020 for Greenwood and is the team’s leading returner on the ground...Friday’s matchup is the first-ever meeting between New Auburn and Greenwood.
The Lake Holcombe football team brings back eight letterwinners as the Chieftains start a new era in 8-man.
Lake Holcombe at Thorp
Records: Lake Holcombe (0-0), Thorp (0-0)
Previous Matchup: Thorp 29, Lake Holcombe 0 (1993 Playoffs)
All-Time Series: Thorp leads 1-0
Matchup: The Chieftains and Cardinals each open the eight-man era of their respective programs with a Rogue Independent Conference showdown...Thorp went 1-5 last season playing in the Marawood Conference in 11-man, earning a 30-22 win over Augusta in nonconference play for the team’s lone win of the season. The Cardinals are one of three teams that played in the Marawood in 2020 that are now going the eight-man route in the Rogue Independent Conference, joined by Athens and Owen-Withee...Friday’s meeting is just the second all-time meeting between the programs. The first came on Nov. 6, 1993 when the Cardinals shut out the Chieftains 29-0 in the Division 6 playoffs in Stanley to advance to state where Thorp routed Cassville 29-6 for the state championship.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County statistics are courtesy of WisSports.net.