Around the Chippewa County Gridiron Week 2: Several first-time matchups on tap for nonconference competition

Greenwood at New Auburn

Matchup: The Trojans open the season at home with a Central Wisconsin Conference crossover matchup against the Indians...Greenwood went 6-2 in 2020, taking second to Wausau Newman in the Central Wisconsin East Conference standings. The Indians won their last six games of the season including a 48-6 win over McDonell on Oct. 29...Senior Xander Hinker ran for 583 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2020 for Greenwood and is the team’s leading returner on the ground...Friday’s matchup is the first-ever meeting between New Auburn and Greenwood.

Lake Holcombe at Thorp

Matchup: The Chieftains and Cardinals each open the eight-man era of their respective programs with a Rogue Independent Conference showdown...Thorp went 1-5 last season playing in the Marawood Conference in 11-man, earning a 30-22 win over Augusta in nonconference play for the team’s lone win of the season. The Cardinals are one of three teams that played in the Marawood in 2020 that are now going the eight-man route in the Rogue Independent Conference, joined by Athens and Owen-Withee...Friday’s meeting is just the second all-time meeting between the programs. The first came on Nov. 6, 1993 when the Cardinals shut out the Chieftains 29-0 in the Division 6 playoffs in Stanley to advance to state where Thorp routed Cassville 29-6 for the state championship.