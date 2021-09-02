Around The Chippewa County Gridiron Week 3: Stanley-Boyd, Lake Holcombe host conference matchups

Matchup: The Hornets head for Boyceville to meet the Bulldogs to start Dunn-St. Croix play...Boyceville outscored opponents by an 83-6 margin in two nonconference wins, routing Independence/Gilmanton (47-6) and Cameron (36-0) in the first two weeks...Quarterback Ira Bialzik (278 passing yards and four touchdowns) and running backs Sebastian Nielsen (232 rushing yards and four TDs) and Tyler Dormanen (108 rushing yards and one touchdown) lead the Bulldogs on offense...This marks the fourth straight year the Hornets and Bulldogs have played. Cadott earned nonconference wins in 2018 and 2019 before the Bulldogs defeated the Hornets last season in Cadott’s first year in the Dunn-St. Croix.