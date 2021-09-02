Around The Chippewa County Gridiron Week 3: Stanley-Boyd, Lake Holcombe host conference matchups

Stanley-Boyd and Lake Holcombe host league matchups the rest of the Chippewa County teams hit the road for games in the third week of the season.
Bloomer at Barron
Records: Bloomer (0-2), Barron (1-1)
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 20, Barron 6 (2020)
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 75-17-1
Matchup: The Blackhawks begin Heart O’North play on the road against the Golden Bears...Barron earned a 26-6 win over old conference foe Ladysmith on Aug. 20 before falling to Glenwood City 15-8 on Aug. 27...Offensively the Golden Bears are led by dual-threat quarterback Colin Kappel (284 passing yards and five interceptions, 149 rushing yards and one touchdown), running back Caiden LaLiberty (234 rushing yards and three touchdowns) and wide receiver Gavin Gordon (11 receptions and 162 receiving yards)...Bloomer has won eight in a row and 15 of the last 16 against Barron...The all-time series dates back nearly 100 years with Bloomer winning the first-ever matchup, a 57-6 win on Nov. 11, 1925.
Cadott at Boyceville
Records: Cadott (1-1), Boyceville (2-0)
Previous Matchup: Boyceville 16, Cadott 8 (2020)
All-Time Series: Cadott leads 2-1
Matchup: The Hornets head for Boyceville to meet the Bulldogs to start Dunn-St. Croix play...Boyceville outscored opponents by an 83-6 margin in two nonconference wins, routing Independence/Gilmanton (47-6) and Cameron (36-0) in the first two weeks...Quarterback Ira Bialzik (278 passing yards and four touchdowns) and running backs Sebastian Nielsen (232 rushing yards and four TDs) and Tyler Dormanen (108 rushing yards and one touchdown) lead the Bulldogs on offense...This marks the fourth straight year the Hornets and Bulldogs have played. Cadott earned nonconference wins in 2018 and 2019 before the Bulldogs defeated the Hornets last season in Cadott’s first year in the Dunn-St. Croix.
Durand at Stanley-Boyd
Records: Durand (2-0), Stanley-Boyd (2-0)
Previous Matchup: Durand 28, Stanley-Boyd 21 (OT)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 7-5
Matchup: A pair of unbeaten teams open the Cloverbelt schedule at Oriole Park as the Orioles host the Panthers...Durand earned nonconference victories over Spring Valley (33-14) and Prescott (38-23) to start the season...Running back Simon Bauer (422 rushing yards and eight touchdowns) was the Cloverbelt Conference Co-Offensive Player of the Year a season ago and is off to a strong start for the Panthers. He is currently tied for second in the state in rushing touchdowns and eighth in rushing yards...Durand won the first three meetings between the teams including a 42-7 nonconference win on Oct. 13, 1966.
New Auburn at Wausau Newman
Records: New Auburn (0-0), Wausau Newman (1-0)
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The Trojans hit the road for a Saturday afternoon matchup against the Fighting Cardinals...Wausau Newman opened the season with a 48-8 rout over Bruce on Aug. 27. Quarterback Conner Krach finished 7-of-10 for 195 passing yards and four touchdowns. Thomas Bates ran for 91 of the team’s 297 rushing yards and four different receivers caught a touchdown from Krach...Wausau Newman is ranked XXXXXXXX in the latest WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll...Saturday marks the first-ever meeting between the programs.
Owen-Withee at Lake Holcombe
Records: Owen-Withee (0-1), Lake Holcombe (0-1)
Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe 24, Owen-Withee 7 (1998)
All-Time Series: Tied at 2
Matchup: The Chieftains host the Blackhawks in a Rogue Independent Conference matchup...Owen-Withee fell to Athens 36-0 in its eight-man opener on Aug. 27. Colin Dallman ran for 63 yards on 22 carries to lead the Blackhawks...Both teams are in their first season of eight-man...Friday’s meeting is the first since the 1998 playoffs when the Rollie Hall’s Chieftains defeated the Blackhawks 24-7 on Nov. 14 in the Division 6 playoffs to advance to the state championship game. The Chieftains went on to blank Black Hawk 28-0 for the championship.
