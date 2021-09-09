Around The Chippewa County Gridiron Week 4: Four county teams host home Friday matchups

Cameron at Bloomer

Matchup: The Blackhawks host the Comets in a Heart O’North matchup of squads that earned their first win of the season last week. ... Cameron edged Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14-12 for the victory a week ago. Ashtyn Waite ran for a touchdown and Tyson Lucas threw for a score to Caden Anderson for the Comets. Lucas has thrown for 305 yards and two touchdowns to Anderson through three games. ... Cameron opened the season with nonconference losses to Clear Lake (20-6) and Boyceville (36-0). ... Bloomer has won both matchups since Cameron moved to the Heart O’North in 2019, the only two matchups all-time between the programs.