Around The Chippewa County Gridiron Week 4: Four county teams host home Friday matchups

Four Chippewa County teams have home matchups this week as Bloomer, Cornell, Lake Holcombe and New Auburn host contests with Stanley-Boyd hitting the road during the fourth week of the season.
Cameron at Bloomer
Records: Cameron (1-2, 1-0), Bloomer (1-2, 1-0)
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 36, Cameron 27 (2020)
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 2-0
Matchup: The Blackhawks host the Comets in a Heart O’North matchup of squads that earned their first win of the season last week. ... Cameron edged Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14-12 for the victory a week ago. Ashtyn Waite ran for a touchdown and Tyson Lucas threw for a score to Caden Anderson for the Comets. Lucas has thrown for 305 yards and two touchdowns to Anderson through three games. ... Cameron opened the season with nonconference losses to Clear Lake (20-6) and Boyceville (36-0). ... Bloomer has won both matchups since Cameron moved to the Heart O’North in 2019, the only two matchups all-time between the programs.
Stanley-Boyd at Fall Creek
Records: Stanley-Boyd (2-1, 0-1), Fall Creek (0-3, 0-1)
Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 6 (2020)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 26-6-1
Matchup: The Orioles travel to Fall Creek to face the Crickets in a Cloverbelt battle. ... Fall Creek is off to an 0-3 start after defeats to Altoona (41-18), Augusta (22-18) and most recently Mondovi (47-13). Quarterback Eli Laube has completed 59 of 111 passes for 582 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions through three games. Receivers Leo Hagberg (15 receptions, 199 receiving yards and two touchdowns) and Ben Kelly (10 catches, 95 receiving yards) have been his favorite targets thus far. ... Stanley-Boyd has won the last 15 meetings against Fall Creek. The all-time series dates back to Oct. 7, 1964 when the Orioles picked up a 14-6 win in the first-ever meeting.
Clayton at Cornell
Records: Clayton (2-0), Cornell (0-2)
Previous Matchup: Clayton 55, Cornell 14 (2011)
All-Time Series: Clayton leads 9-5
Matchup: The unbeaten Bears head for Cornell to face the Chiefs in an eight-man matchup. ... Clayton has started the season with victories over Wausau East (29-28) and Winter/Birchwood (60-12). Quarterback Colton Zacharias (103 passing yards and four touchdowns, 249 rushing yards and four scores) and running back Ryan Becker (298 rushing yards, three touchdowns) lead a potent Bears offense that has run for more than 700 yards through two games. ... This matchup marks the first eight-man matchup between the programs and the first time they’ve squared off on the gridiron in 10 years. The all-time series goes back to Oct. 16, 1998 when Clayton earned a 35-6 triumph.
Flambeau at Lake Holcombe
Records: Flambeau (1-1), Lake Holcombe (0-2)
Previous Matchup: Flambeau 28, Lake Holcombe 14 (2008)
All-Time Series: Lake Holcombe leads 16-13-1
Matchup: Longtime rivals renew their rivalry with a first-ever matchup in eight-man competition. ... The Falcons started the season with a 32-30 win over Almond-Bancroft before suffering a 46-8 loss to Athens last Friday. ... Mason Carter ran for 137 yards and Sylas Lybert added two touchdown runs in the opening victory. ... The two programs split four times in the postseason from 1997-2001 and the first-ever meeting occurred on Oct. 6, 1972 when the Chieftains and Falcons played to a 14-14 tie in Ladysmith.
Marion/Tigerton at New Auburn
Records: Marion/Tigerton (1-1), New Auburn (0-1)
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The Trojans host the Thundercatz in a Central Wisconsin Conference crossover matchup. ... Marion/Tigerton is coming off a 48-28 victory over Bruce after starting the season with a 36-8 defeat at Alma Center Lincoln. ... Quarterback Ethan Scheef (231 passing yards and two touchdowns) and running back Nick Malueg (255 rushing yards, five touchdowns) lead the offense for the Thundercatz. ... This is the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net. Cadott’s previously scheduled game at Colfax has been canceled for COVID-19 related concerns within the Colfax program.