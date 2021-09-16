Around The Chippewa County Gridiron Week 5: Cadott, Stanley-Boyd host key league matchups

Matchup: The Hornets return home for the first time since week one to host the Lakers in a Dunn-St. Croix battle...Turtle Lake owns victories over Webster (30-0) and Clear Lake (42-0) to go with a 24-12 loss to Glenwood City and a week two matchup agains Stevens Point Pacelli that was canceled due to weather...The air-based offense for the Lakers is led by quarterback Toby Kahl (557 passing yards, six touchdowns) and receiver Joel Humphrey (15 receptions, 214 receiving yards and two touchdowns)...Last year’s one-score win for the Lakers is the lone matchup to date between the programs.

Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd

Matchup: The Orioles host the Buffaloes at Oriole Park in a Cloverbelt encounter...Mondovi has scored at least 47 points in each of its three wins, victories against Eleva-Strum (72-6), Fall Creek (47-13) and Osseo-Fairchild (48-6)...Quarterback Jarod Falkner (338 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions) and running back Dawson Rud (910 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns) key the Buffaloes offense...Mondovi is ranked eighth in the latest WisSports.net Division 6 State Coaches Poll...Mondovi has won five of seven meetings against Stanley-Boyd with Stanley owning the series when it was still a solo town school. The first-ever matchup was a 19-16 win for Stanley over Mondovi at Eau Claire in 1920.