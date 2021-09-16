Around The Chippewa County Gridiron Week 5: Cadott, Stanley-Boyd host key league matchups

Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Cornell and Gilman each host conference matchups while Bloomer and Lake Holcombe hit the road for the fifth week of the prep football season.
Bloomer at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser
Records: Bloomer (2-2, 2-0), Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (0-4, 0-2)
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 50, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 14 (2019)
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 8-3
Matchup: The Blackhawks hit the road for the short trip to north for a Heart O’North matchup with the Bulldogs...Chetek-Weyerhaeuser has lost to Elk Mound (26-8), Spring Valley (40-8), Cameron (14-12) and Saint Croix Falls (48-8). Offensively the Bulldogs are led by quarterback Cade Johnson (183 passing yards, one touchdown, five interceptions) and running back Carter Kummet (160 rushing yards, three TDs)...Bloomer has won the last two meetings in the series, breaking what was a three-game win streak against the ‘Hawks for the Bulldogs...The first matchup between programs was a 31-0 win for Bloomer on Sept. 10, 2010.
Turtle Lake at Cadott
Records: Turtle Lake (2-1, 1-1), Cadott (3-2, 1-1)
Previous Matchup: Turtle Lake 20, Cadott 15
All-Time Series: Turtle Lake leads 1-0
Matchup: The Hornets return home for the first time since week one to host the Lakers in a Dunn-St. Croix battle...Turtle Lake owns victories over Webster (30-0) and Clear Lake (42-0) to go with a 24-12 loss to Glenwood City and a week two matchup agains Stevens Point Pacelli that was canceled due to weather...The air-based offense for the Lakers is led by quarterback Toby Kahl (557 passing yards, six touchdowns) and receiver Joel Humphrey (15 receptions, 214 receiving yards and two touchdowns)...Last year’s one-score win for the Lakers is the lone matchup to date between the programs.
Mondovi at Stanley-Boyd
Records: Mondovi (3-1, 2-0), Stanley-Boyd (2-2, 0-2)
Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 27, Mondovi 20 (2020)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 10-6-1
Matchup: The Orioles host the Buffaloes at Oriole Park in a Cloverbelt encounter...Mondovi has scored at least 47 points in each of its three wins, victories against Eleva-Strum (72-6), Fall Creek (47-13) and Osseo-Fairchild (48-6)...Quarterback Jarod Falkner (338 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions) and running back Dawson Rud (910 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns) key the Buffaloes offense...Mondovi is ranked eighth in the latest WisSports.net Division 6 State Coaches Poll...Mondovi has won five of seven meetings against Stanley-Boyd with Stanley owning the series when it was still a solo town school. The first-ever matchup was a 19-16 win for Stanley over Mondovi at Eau Claire in 1920.
New Auburn at Gilman
Records: New Auburn (1-1), Gilman (3-0)
Previous Matchup: Gilman 65, New Auburn 6 (2020)
All-Time Series: Gilman leads 6-0
Matchup: The Trojans open Central Wisconsin West Conference action on the road at the defending league champion Pirates...Gilman has opened the year with lopsided wins over Tri-County (41-0), Port Edwards (58-24) and Bowler/Gresham (56-8). The Pirates are led on the ground by running backs Bryson Keepers (279 rushing yards, seven TDs), Troy Duellman (218 rushing yards, four touchdowns) and Grady Kroeplin (182 rushing yards, three TDs)...Gilman was ranked first in the latest WisSports.net Eight-Man State Coaches Poll...The Pirates have won all six all-time meetings with New Auburn, dating back to a 26-0 win on Sept. 5, 1980.
Owen-Withee at Cornell
Records: Owen-Withee (1-2, 1-2), Cornell (0-3, 0-0)
Previous Matchup: Owen-Withee 56, Cornell 21 (1997)
All-Time Series: Owen-Withee leads 19-12
Matchup: The Chiefs host the Blackhawks in a Rogue Independent Conference battle...Owen-Withee defeated Lake Holcombe 26-6 on Sept. 3, a win bookended by losses to Athens (36-0) and Thorp (2-0 by forfeit)...Both teams are in their first season of eight-man competition...Friday’s matchup will mark the first time the two programs have met in more than 20 years. The two programs used to play in the Small Cloverbelt Conference together with the most recent matchup taking place on Oct. 3, 1997 where the Blackhawks earned a 56-21 win.
Lake Holcombe at Almond-Bancroft
Records: Lake Holcombe (0-3, 0-3), Almond-Bancroft (0-3, 0-2)
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The Chieftains and Eagles meet in a battle of winless Rogue Independent Conference squads...Almond-Bancroft has lost to Flambeau (32-30), Thorp (50-20) and Athens (64-8) so far this season. Quarterback Elijah Applebee (234 passing yars, three touchdowns and five interceptions) and running back Daniel Burns (142 rushing yards, three touchdowns) lead the offense...The two programs have never met before, but Almond-Bancroft did earn a 13-12 win over the Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op on Aug. 30, 2019.
NOTE: All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.