Around The Chippewa County Gridiron Week 6: Bloomer looks to extend win streak to four

Bloomer looks to run its win streak to four games while other teams seek conference victories during the sixth week of the prep football season.

Saint Croix Falls at Bloomer

Records: Saint Croix Falls (2-3, 2-1), Bloomer (3-2, 3-0)

Previous Matchup: Saint Croix Falls 28, Bloomer 26 (2020 postseason)

All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 2-1

Matchup: The Blackhawks aim for their fourth Heart O’North win in as many tries when the Saints come to town...Saint Croix Falls has won two in a row with wins over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (48-8) and Spooner (35-28) after starting the season with three straight losses...Quarterback Brady Belisle (684 passing yards, five touchdowns) and running back Dayo Oye (628 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) lead the Saints offense...All three of the all-time meetings between the teams have occurred since Saint Croix Falls joined the conference in 2019 with Bloomer winning the first two.

Cadott at Elmwood/Plum City

Records: Cadott (3-2, 2-1), Elmwood/Plum City (2-3, 2-1)

Previous Matchup: Cadott 49, Elmwood/Plum City 16 (2020)

All-Time Series: Cadott leads 1-0

Matchup: The Hornets hit the road to face the Wolves in a Dunn-St. Croix battle...Elmwood/Plum City has won its last two games after starting the season 0-3, scoring wins over Glenwood City (32-20) and Clear Lake (16-12)...Quarterback Luke Webb (284 passing yards, two touchdowns and 279 rushing yards and four touchdowns) and running back Trevor Asher (435 rushing yards, two TDs) lead the Wolves on offense...Last year’s sizable win for Cadott was the first-ever meeting between the programs after both teams moved into the conference in 2020.

Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild

Records: Stanley-Boyd (3-2, 1-2), Osseo-Fairchild (0-5, 0-3)

Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 49, Osseo-Fairchild 12 (2020)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 25-12

Matchup: The Orioles travel to Osseo for a Cloverbelt encounter against the Thunder...Osseo-Fairchild has lost its first five games of the season, most recently falling to Elk Mound (42-8)...Quarterbacks Ashton Oliver (227 passing yards, one touchdown and three interceptions) and Tryggve Korger (226 passing yards, two INTs) and wide receiver Brody Seefeldt (nine receptions, 162 receiving yards, one TD) lead the Thunder offense...Stanley-Boyd has won nine of the last ten matchups in the series...The first-ever matchup...The first-ever matchup for the longtime conference foes came in the 1977 Division 4 state championship game, a 14-0 victory for Osseo-Fairchild at Carson Park in Eau Claire.

Birchwood/Winter at Cornell

Records: Birchwood/Winter (0-4), Cornell (0-4)

Previous Matchup: N/A

All-Time Series: N/A

Matchup: The Chiefs face the Birchwood/Winter co-op in an eight-man matchup on Monday evening in Gilman...The Birchwood/Winter co-op has lost its first four games, most recently forfeiting to Washburn on Sept. 17...Last fall the co-op played just two games, losing a pair of contests to Mellen...Cornell plays in the East Lakeland Conference with Birchwood and Winter in many other sports, but their matchups on the gridiron with the two are limited. The Chiefs have never faced Winter in football and have not met a Birchwood team since earning a 12-0 win over the Bobcats to start the season on Aug. 29, 1987.

New Auburn at Phillips

Records: New Auburn (1-2, 0-1), Phillips (3-1, 1-0)

Previous Matchup: Phillips 42, New Auburn 14

All-Time Series: Phillips leads 1-0

Matchup: The Trojans hit the road for a Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man matchup against the Loggers...Phillips is coming off a 78-38 win over Alma Center Lincoln last Friday, a game where the Loggers ran for 589 rushing yards as a team...Running back Will Knaack (546 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) and quarterback James Bruhn (523 rushing yards, eight touchdowns) lead the powerful Logger ground game...Last season’s 42-14 victory for the Loggers was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

NOTE: All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. Thursday’s Athens at Lake Holcombe matchup was not included in this story.

