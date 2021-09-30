Around The Chippewa County Gridiron Week 7: Bloomer, Cadott host important league games

Bloomer and Cadott host important conference matchups while Stanley-Boyd and Cornell hit the road for league games and Lake Holcombe welcomes a nonconference foe as a part of the seventh week of the prep football season.

Northwestern at Bloomer

Records: Northwestern (6-0, 4-0), Bloomer (3-3, 3-1)

Previous Matchup: Northwestern 41, Bloomer 6 (2020)

All-Time Series: Northwestern leads 23-21

Matchup: The Blackhawks welcome the unbeaten Tigers to town for a Heart O’North battle...Northwestern has won all six games so far, including nonconference wins over Ashland (42-7) and Rice Lake (28-20)...Quarterback Luke Sedin (688 passing yards and eight touchdowns) and running backs Austin Schlies (385 rushing yards, three TDs) and Greg Ohman (356 rushing yards, seven TDs) lead the Tigers offense...Northwestern has won three in a row and five of the last six against the Blackhawks...The all-time series dates back to the 1970s where Bloomer earned a 12-8 victory over Northwestern on Nov. 2, 1974.

Glenwood City at Cadott

Records: Glenwood City (3-3, 2-2), Cadott (3-3, 2-2)

Previous Matchup: Cadott 20, Glenwood City 14 (2020)

All-Time Series: Series tied at 1

Matchup: Cadott hosts the first of three straight games to close the regular season with a Dunn-St. Croix meeting with the Hilltoppers...Glenwood City has won three of its last five games overall, most recently defeating Clear Lake 45-22 last Friday...Quarterback Bryce Wickman (724 passing yards, six touchdowns) and running backs Gabe Knops (369 rushing yards, five TDs) and Max Janson (330 rushing yards, four TDs) lead the way offensively for the Hilltoppers...Last year’s win was the first for Cadott against Glenwood City. The first meeting between the teams was a 18-7 Glenwood City win on Oct. 31, 1998 in the second round of the Division 5 playoffs.

Stanley-Boyd at Neillsville/Granton

Records: Stanley-Boyd (4-2, 2-2), Neillsville/Granton (2-4, 1-3)

Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 37, Neillsville/Granton 0 (2020)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd 58-20-1

Matchup: The Orioles travel to Neillsville for a Cloverbelt Conference matchup...The Warriors have lost three in a row and defeated Loyal (13-0) and Elk Mound (15-14) earlier in the season...Quarterback Bryce Erickson (456 passing yards, three TDs and five interceptions) and running back Andrew Brown (205 rushing yards, two TDs) led the Neillsville/Granton offense...Stanley-Boyd has won four of seven matchups all-time with the co-op and 58 of 79 matchups against Neillsville teams. The first-ever meeting came on Oct. 4, 1930 when Stanley beat Neillsville 53-0.

Cornell at Almond-Bancroft

Records: Cornell (1-4, 0-1), Almond-Bancroft (1-4, 1-3)

Previous Matchup: N/A

All-Time Series: N/A

Matchup: The Chiefs travel south to face the Eagles in a Rouge Independent Conference eight-man matchup...Almond-Bancroft defeated Lake Holcombe 22-18 on Sept. 17 for its lone win thus far. Most recently the Eagles lost to Owen-Withee 49-6 last Friday...Quarterback Elijah Applebee (385 passing yards, four TDs) and running back Daniel Burns (241 rushing yards, five TDs) lead the Eagles offense...The two schools are roughly 145 miles apart but are sharing a conference this season along with other first-year eight-man teams in the Rouge Independent league.

South Shore at Lake Holcombe

Records: South Shore (1-3), Lake Holcombe (0-5)

Previous Matchup: N/A

All-Time Series: N/A

Matchup: The Cardinals fly south to face the Chieftains in an eight-man matchup...The Cardinals opened a season with a 42-20 win over the Bruce junior varsity squad and in more recent weeks have fallen to Mellen (62-22), Washburn (44-12) and Flambeau (68-0)...This year is South Shore’s first season in eight-man and the team is playing an independent schedule.

NOTE: All non-Chippewa County stats and information are courtesy of WisSports.net. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

