Around The Chippewa County Gridiron Week 8: A conference leader comes to town as part of key showdowns for Stanley-Boyd, Bloomer

A conference leader comes to town for important matchups as a part of the eighth week of the prep football regular season.

Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd

Records: Eau Claire Regis (7-0, 5-0), Stanley-Boyd (5-2, 3-2)

Previous Matchup: Eau Claire Regis 31, Stanley-Boyd 13 (2020)

All-Time Series: Eau Claire Regis leads 8-7

Matchup: The unbeaten Ramblers come to Oriole Park to face the Orioles in a Cloverbelt clash...Eau Claire Regis is the top-ranked team in both the Associated Press Small Schools and WisSports.net Division 6 state coaches polls...Running backs Zander Rockow (494 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns), Gus Theisen (400 rushing yards, five touchdowns) and Jack Weisenberger (358 rushing yards, five touchdowns) lead a balanced and powerful Rambler offense...Eau Claire Regis can clinch at least a share of the Cloverbelt title with a win while Stanley-Boyd can clinch a postseason berth with a victory...Eau Claire Regis has won three in a row and four of the last five meetings with the Orioles...The history between the programs goes back to Sept. 12, 1980 when the Orioles earned a 29-0 nonconference win over the Ramblers.

Bloomer at Cumberland

Records: Cumberland (7-0, 5-0), Bloomer (3-4, 3-2)

Previous Matchup: Cumberland 42, Bloomer 14 (2020)

All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 51-31-2

Matchup: The unbeaten Beavers host Bloomer for a Heart O’North matchup with the Blackhawks...Cumberland is ranked second in the Associated Press Small Schools state poll and third in the WisSports.net Division 5 state coaches poll...Quarterback Maddux Allen (79 of 109, 1,275 passing yards and 13 TDs), running back Drew Griffith (707 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns) and wide receiver Gavin Jarchow (36 receptions, 531 passing yards and seven TD catches) lead a potent Beavers offense...Cumberland and Northwestern are tied atop the league standings with two weeks to go and a match set for next week...Bloomer can clinch a postseason berth with a victory...The Beavers have won the last three matchups with the Blackhawks...The first-ever meeting between the programs was a 19-0 Bloomer win on Sept. 20, 1924.

Clear Lake at Cadott

Records: Clear Lake (2-5, 1-4), Cadott (3-4, 2-3)

Previous Matchup: Clear Lake 12, Cadott 7 (2020)

All-Time Series: Clear Lake leads 1-0

Matchup: The Hornets host the Warriors in the second of three straight home Dunn-St. Croix matchups...The Warriors have lost four games in a row since earning a forfeit win over Colfax on Sept. 3...Running backs Tyler Sunday (395 rushing yards, two touchdowns) and Cashton Henck (269 rushing yards, one TD) lead the offense for Clear Lake...Cadott needs to win its last two games to guarantee a postseason berth...Last season’s one-score win for the Warriors was the first-ever meeting for the programs, as both were in their first season as a part of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference.

New Auburn at Bruce

Records: New Auburn (1-4, 0-3), Bruce (1-5, 1-2)

Previous Matchup: New Auburn 20, Bruce 14 (2020)

All-Time Series: New Auburn leads 23-21

Matchup: The Trojans meet a familiar foe with a Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man matchup with the Red Raiders...Bruce earned its first win of the season last Friday with a 76-52 triumph over Alma Center Lincoln...Running back Chris Brockman (592 rushing yards, 11 TDs) and quarterback Dom Tinker (313 passing yards with three TDs and 169 rushing yards) trigger the offense for the Red Raiders...Bruce has won three of the last four meetings with the Trojans having the most recent win...The all-time series dates back to New Auburn’s first season of organized football when the Trojans earned a 41-6 win on Oct. 31, 1944.

Lake Holcombe at Northwood/Solon Springs

Records: Lake Holcombe (1-5), Northwood/Solon Springs (4-3)

Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe 49, Northwood 0 (2001)

All-Time Series: Lake Holcombe leads 20-1

Matchup: The Chieftains hit the road to meet the Evergreens in an eight-man matchup...Quarterback Syver Gulbrandsen (876 passing yards and nine touchdowns along with 230 rushing yards, two TDs) leads the offense for Northwood/Solon Springs...The Evergreens have defeated Frederic (38-0) and Washburn (58-20) along with forfeit wins over Mellen and Chequamegon...The Chieftains have never faced the current co-op but have plenty of experience against Northwood as a solo program. Lake Holcombe won 20 of 21 meetings from 1980 through 2001 including the last 19 contests. The first meeting in the the series was a 14-13 win for the Chieftains on Sept. 26, 1980.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0