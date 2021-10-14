Around The Chippewa County Gridiron Week 9: Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd seek to clinch playoff berths

Bloomer, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd look to clinch playoff berths with wins while old rivals Cornell and Lake Holcombe collide and New Auburn hosts Alma Center Lincoln.

Spring Valley at Cadott

Records: Spring Valley (7-1, 6-0), Cadott (4-4, 3-3)

Previous Matchup: Spring Valley 35, Cadott 0 (2020)

All-Time Series: Spring Valley leads 1-0

Matchup: The Hornets welcome the Dunn-St. Croix champion Cardinals...Cadott needs a win to clinch a playoff berth while Spring Valley is looking to complete a unbeaten conference campaign...Quarerback Connor Ducklow (1,089 passing yards, 11 touchdowns) and running backs Justin Rielly (564 rushing yards, seven TDs) and Brady Bednarek (346 rushing yards, four touchdowns) lead the Cardinal offense...Last season’s shutout win for the Cards was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Spooner at Bloomer

Records: Spooner (4-4, 3-3), Bloomer (3-5, 3-3)

Previous Matchup: Spooner 35, Bloomer 34 (2020)

All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 65-23-5

Matchup: The Blackhawks and Rails clash with both teams needing a win to clinch a spot in the playoffs...Spooner has won its last three games after starting the conference season with losses to playoff-bound Northwestern, Cumberland at Saint Croix Falls...Spooner has scored at least 34 points in each of its last three wins and at least 24 points in the last five games overall...The Rails snapped a 13-game losing streak against the Blackhawks last season with a one-point win...The all-time series dates back nearly 100 years when Spooner won the first-ever meeting with Bloomer 19-3 on Oct. 6, 1923.

Stanley-Boyd at Elk Mound

Records: Stanley-Boyd (5-3, 3-3), Elk Mound (2-6, 1-5)

Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 23, Elk Mound 7 (2020)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 2-1

Matchup: The Orioles travel west to face the Mounders needing a win to guarantee a playoff berth...Elk Mound has lost three in a row since a 42-8 win over Osseo-Fairchild on Sept. 17...Quarterback Kaden Russo (62-of-140, 811 passing yards and five touchdowns) and running back Avery Kaanta (849 rushing yards, seven touchdowns) lead the Mounder offense...The three all-time matchups in the series have taken place in the last five years. Stanley-Boyd won the first matchup 39-0 on Oct. 28 in a Division 2 second round playoff game before the Mounders returned the favor in a 41-23 Division 5 playoff win on Oct. 19, 2018. Last year’s meeting was the first with both teams in the Cloverbelt.

Lake Holcombe at Cornell

Records: Lake Holcombe (1-6, 0-4), Cornell (1-6, 0-3)

Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe 18, Cornell 12 (OT)(2012)

All-Time Series: Lake Holcombe leads 17-9

Matchup: The Chiefs host the Chieftains in the first meeting between programs since 2012 after the two co-oped together from 2013-20...Lake Holcombe earned a 78-6 win over South Shore on Oct. 1 while Cornell’s win came via forfeit against Birchwood/Winter...Lake Holcombe won the last meeting between the teams, a 18-12 overtime win during each’s last season of 11-man competition on Aug. 31, 2012. Ironically that would be the final solo game Cornell would play in 11-man before canceling the rest of that season and combining with Cadott to play an exhibition schedule...The Chieftains have won seven of the last eight matchups overall against the Chiefs. The first-ever meeting was a 9-7 Lake Holcombe win on Sept. 10, 1965.

Alma Center Lincoln at New Auburn

Records: Alma Center Lincoln (1-6, 0-4), New Auburn (2-4, 1-3)

Previous Matchup: New Auburn 42, Alma Center Lincoln 36 (2020)

All-Time Series: New Auburn leads 3-1

Matchup: The Trojans host the Hornets in a Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man matchup...The Hornets have lost six in a row since a 36-8 over Marion/Tigerton to start the season...Quarterback Jace Paul (74-of-119, 1,025 passing yards and 15 touchdowns) and receiver Trenton Tondola (26 receptions, 373 receiving yards and seven touchdowns) lead the Alma Center Lincoln offense...New Auburn has won the last three meetings against Alma Center Lincoln since the Hornets won the first one with a 36-22 victory on Oct. 14, 2017.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.