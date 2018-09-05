Two Chippewa County teams look to improve to 4-0 while others aim to get back on the winning track.
Bloomer at Ladysmith
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 54, Ladysmith 6 (2017)
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 63-23-1
Matchup: The Blackhawks (3-0, 1-0) hit the road for a Heart O’North Conference matchup at Ladysmith...The Lumberjacks (1-1, 0-1) opened the league season with a 14-8 victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. Running back Jacob Palumbo had a big night in the win with 146 rushing yards on 32 carries while Caden DePee and Peyton Rogers each ran for touchdowns...The Blackhawks are ranked fifth in Division 4 in the latest WisSports.net State Coaches Poll...Bloomer has won nine in a row over Ladysmith...The all-time series between the two teams dates back 95 years when the Blackhawks defeated the Lumberjacks 6-0 on Oct. 26, 1923.
Neillsville/Granton at Cadott
Previous Matchup: Cadott 53, Neillsville/Granton 23 (2017)
All-Time Series: Neillsville/Granton leads 32-27-1
Matchup: The Hornets (0-3, 0-3) return home to host Neillsville/Granton (0-3, 0-2) in a Cloverbelt Conference encounter...Neillsville/Granton fell to Colfax in a nonconference game 34-12 last week. Prior to that game, Neillsville/Granton was defeated in conference play by Fall Creek (26-12) and Colby (28-6) to open the season...Quarterback Braden Trunkel (205 passing yards, one TD pass) and running back Hunter Hand (100 rushing yards) lead the Neillsville/Granton offense...Cadott has won five in a row against Neillsville/Granton, scoring at least 20 points in each matchup...The all-time series dates back to the mid 1940s when Neillsville beat Cadott 26-0 on Oct. 5, 1945.
Stanley-Boyd at Spencer/Columbus
Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 37, Spencer/Columbus 0 (2017)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 7-2
Matchup: The Orioles (2-1, 1-1) hit the road when they travel to Spencer to face the Rockets in a Cloverbelt Conference clash...The Rockets are ranked third in Division 5 in the latest WisSports.net State Coaches Poll...Spencer/Columbus (3-0, 2-0) is coming off a 49-16 win over Fall Creek last Thursday. They opened the season with nonconference win over Stratford (27-7) before doubling up Osseo-Fairchild (40-20) in their league opener...The Rockets are led offensively by quarterback Jared Mandel (248 passing yards, three TDs) and the three-headed running back group of Hayden Bauman (232 rushing yards, two TDs), Austin Bacon (213 rushing yards, five TDs) and Carson Hildebrandt (205 rushing yards, five TDs)...Stanley-Boyd has won two in a row and six of seven in the series, which dates back to 2008 where the Orioles scored a 37-0 win on Sept. 12.
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe/Cornell 20, Pepin/Alma 16 (2017)
All-Time Series: Pepin/Alma leads 4-1
Matchup: The Knights (3-0, 1-0) finally host a home game when they welcome the Eagles to Holcombe...Pepin/Alma (2-1) won its first two games of the regular season with victories against Cochrane-Fountain City (32-12) and Independence/Gilmanton (20-12) before falling last week to Webster (34-21)...Running backs Wyatt Lehnartz (432 rushing yards, five TDs) and Roman Engstrand (242 rushing yards, three TDs) combine to average more than 220 yards per game on the ground for the Eagles...Lake Holcombe/Cornell defeated Pepin/Alma 20-16 last season, the first victory for the Knights in their brief head-to-head history that dates back to 2013.
New Auburn at Prairie Farm
Previous Matchup: Prairie Farm 40, New Auburn 22 (2017)
All-Time Series: Prairie Farm leads 36-24-1
Matchup: The Trojans (0-3, 0-1) travel to Prairie Farm to meet the Panthers (3-0) in a South Lakeland 8-Man Conference matchup...Prairie Farm is coming off a 52-14 win over Winter/Birchwood last Friday. Prior to that win, the Panthers beat Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore (54-0) and Siren (6-0)...Quarterback Jarek Nelson leads the Panthers through the air (193 passing yards, two TDs) and on the ground (354 rushing yards, four TDs)...The New Auburn/Prairie Farm series has the most matchups in Trojan program history, dating back to their meeting in New Auburn’s second-ever contest on Sept. 26, 1944, an 18-17 win for New Auburn.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County statistics are courtesy of WisSports.net.
