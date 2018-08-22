Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd and Lake Holcombe/Cornell aim to improve to 2-0 while Cadott and New Auburn look to pick up their first victories of the season in week two of the prep football season.
Bloomer at Lakeland
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 43, Lakeland 14 (2017)
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 2-1
Matchup: The Blackhawks hit the road to Minoqua to meet the Thunderbirds to close their nonconference schedule...Lakeland opened up the season with a 43-13 victory at Hayward in week one. The Thunderbirds boasted a balanced offensive attack in the win as quarterback Michael Ouimette was 10 of 14 for 182 yards and three touchdown passes and running back Zach Rice ran for 106 yards and a score...Bloomer has won two in a row against the Thunderbirds. This marks the fourth consecutive matchup between the two schools since the series started in 2015.
Altoona at Cadott
Previous Matchup: Cadott 15, Altoona 12 (2017)
All-Time Series: Cadott leads 25-21
Matchup: The Hornets host the Railroaders in a Cloverbelt Conference encounter...Altoona opened the season with a 35-20 defeat at home to Stanley-Boyd. The Railroaders had success on the ground in defeat as running back Paxton Gluch ran for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns...Altoona has won four of five and seven of nine against Cadott, although the Hornets did defeat the Railroaders 15-12 in the opening game of last season...The all-time series for the teams dates back to 1964 when the Hornets blanked Altoona 19-0 on Sept. 25, 1964.
Stanley-Boyd at Marshall
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The Orioles fly south for a nonconference matchup against the Cardinals...Marshall plays in the South Capitol Conference and opened the season with a 33-8 defeat to Palmyra-Eagle. Josh Wehking ran for 28 yards and a touchdown and Kalob Arndt had four catches for 110 yards in defeat for the Cardinals...Last season Marshall finished with a 2-7 record overall...A win for Stanley-Boyd would give the Orioles a 2-0 start to the season for the fifth time in seven seasons.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Ladysmith
Previous Matchup: Ladysmith 26, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6 (2017)
All-Time Series: Ladysmith leads 1-0
Matchup: The Knights hit the road when they travel to Ladysmith to face the Lumberjacks on Thursday evening in a nonconference game...Ladysmith had its season-opening contest against Flambeau last Thursday postponed due to lighting. The Lumberjacks and Falcons were tied at six with 3:11 left in the first half at the time of the stoppage...Thursday’s game will the second of three straight road games for the Knights to start the season. Lake Holcombe/Cornell plays at Flambeau on Friday, Aug. 31. After that stretch the team finishes the regular season with five of its final seven contests at home.
New Auburn at Mellen
Previous Matchup: Mellen 34, New Auburn 0 (2017)
All-Time Series: Tied at 2-2
Matchup: The Trojans travel to Mellen to face the Granite Diggers in an 8-man matchup at 4:30 p.m. on Friday...Mellen lost to Luck 40-14 in the opening game of the season...Each of the three matchups between the two teams since both moved to 8-man football earlier this decade have been decided by at least 34 points. The closest matchup in the series came in the first matchup, a 34-19 victory for Mellen on Sept. 9, 1966.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
