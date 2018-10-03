Matchup: The Blackhawks (5-2, 3-2) take aim at clinching a playoff berth when they host the Golden Bears (1-6, 0-5) in a Heart O’North Conference matchup...Barron ended a long losing streak early in the season with a 27-13 win over Chequamegon but has lost five games in a row...The Golden Bears are led offensively by quarterback Warren Williams (906 passing yards and five touchdowns) and wide receiver Wyatt Boe (29 receptions, 457 receiving yards and five touchdowns)...Bloomer has won 11 of its last 12 meetings with Barron...Bloomer defeated Barron 57-6 in the first-ever matchup between the programs on Nov. 11, 1925.
Colby at Cadott
Previous Matchup: Colby 44, Cadott 0 (2017)
All-Time Series: Colby leads 36-9
Matchup: Cadott (2-5, 2-5) returns home to face Colby (5-2, 4-2) in a Cloverbelt Conference battle of the Hornets...Colby is currently tied with Stanley-Boyd for third place in the conference standings and has lost two in a row, defeats to conference unbeatens Spencer/Columbus (41-0) and Eau Claire Regis (35-7)...Running backs Tyler Klement (979 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns) and Reece Kellnhofer (626 rushing yards and six TDs) lead the Colby offense...Colby has won 11 in a row over Cadott dating back to Cadott’s last win in the series, a 21-14 win on Sept. 17, 2004...Cadott won the first meeting between the teams, a 20-6 win on Sept. 8, 1961.
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd
Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 43, Fall Creek 14 (2017)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 23-6-1
Matchup: The Orioles (5-2, 4-2) can clinch a playoff berth with a win over the Crickets (3-4, 2-4) in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup at Oriole Park...Fall Creek is coming off a 29-15 win over Glenwood City last week...Quarterback Hayden Goodman (653 passing yards and four touchdowns) and running back Joey Kinderman (749 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns) lead the offense for Fall Creek, who needs to win its final two games to be eligible for the postseason...Stanley-Boyd has won 12 in a row over Fall Creek, allowing 14 points or fewer in 10 of those meetings...Stanley-Boyd won the first matchup with the Crickets 14-6 on Oct. 7, 1964.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Webster
Previous Matchup: Webster 14, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6 (2017)
All-Time Series: Webster leads 2-1
Matchup: The Knights (6-1, 4-1) will look to improve their postseason resume when they hit the road to face the Tigers (3-3, 3-2) in a North Lakeland Conference encounter...The Tigers have lost two of their last three games, most recently falling in a tight matchup to Unity (30-28)...Webster is led on offense by quarterback Trevor Gustafson (494 passing yards and six TDs, 669 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns)...Webster won the most recent matchup to open the 2017 season (14-6) as well as the first-ever meeting between the teams (39-0 in 2013). Lake Holcombe/Cornell earned a 20-13 win on Oct. 14, 2014.
Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore at New Auburn
Previous Matchup: New Auburn 46, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore 22 (2017)
All-Time Series: New Auburn leads 1-0
Matchup: The Trojans (1-6, 1-4) host Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore (0-7) on Friday in an eight-man football matchup...The winless co-op forfeited its most recent game to Northwood/Solon Springs...In its four games prior to the forfeit, Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore averaged 24.5 points per contest including scoring 38 points in a 46-38 loss to Mellen on Sept. 21...New Auburn won a matchup between the two teams last season, their only time squaring off to date.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18