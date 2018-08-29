The third week of the prep football season offers the first week of conference matchups all around the county with some teams opening conference play, others continuing it and some playing games that will count in the league standings.
Spooner at Bloomer
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 32, Spooner 6 (2017)
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 62-22-5
Matchup: The Blackhawks (2-0) open the Heart O’North Conference schedule at home with the 90th all-time meeting with the Rails (1-1)...Spooner defeated Saint Croix Falls in its season opener 34-12 before falling last week at Baldwin-Woodville 31-6. The Rails were held to fewer than 100 yards of total offense in last week’s defeat...Bloomer was ranked fourth in the latest WisSports.net Division 4 State Coaches Poll...The Blackhawks have won the last 10 games in the head-to-head series, scoring at least 29 points in nine of those meetings...The all-time series dates back to the early 1920s when Spooner defeated Bloomer 19-3 in the first matchup on Oct. 6, 1923.
Cadott at Osseo-Fairchild
Previous Matchup: Osseo-Fairchild 28, Cadott 21 (2017)
All-Time Series: Osseo-Fairchild leads 24-5
Matchup: The Hornets head to Osseo to face the Thunder on Thursday evening in a Cloverbelt Conference battle of winless teams...Osseo-Fairchild (0-2, 0-2) was defeated by Colby (36-22) and Spencer/Columbus (40-20) in the first two games of the season...Quarterback Jackson Johnson (32 of 61, 371 passing yards and one touchdown), running back Caden Boettcher (214 rushing yards, three TDs) and running back Bret Kostka (10 receptions, 154 receiving yards and one TD) lead the Thunder offense...Osseo-Fairchild has dominated the recent history of the series, winning 10 in a row over the Hornets (0-2, 0-2)...The first matchup between the two schools was a 21-12 victory for the Thunder on Sept. 19, 1986.
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd
Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 31, Eau Claire Regis 2 (2017)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 7-5
Matchup: The Orioles (2-0) play their first home game of the season at Oriole Park when they host the Ramblers (2-0) in a battle of Cloverbelt Conference unbeatens...The Ramblers have defeated Cadott (42-6) and Fall Creek (42-7) thus far this season...Quarterback Isaac Michels (5 of 8 for 117 passing yards and three TDs) and running backs Jack Nicolai (154 rushing yards, two TDs), Cade Osborn (112 rushing yards, two TDs) and Hayden Reinders (90 rushing yards, one TD) lead the Eau Claire Regis offense...Eau Claire Regis is ranked third in the WisSports.net Division 6 State Coaches Poll and eighth in the Associated Press’ Small Schools State Football Poll. Stanley-Boyd is ranked sixth in the WisSports.net Division 5 State Coaches Poll and received votes in the Associated Press’ Small Schools State Football Poll...The Orioles have won five of the last six meetings between the two teams, holding the Ramblers to 15 points or fewer in each of those five wins...The first matchup between the two teams came in the early 1980s when Stanley-Boyd defeated Eau Claire Regis 29-0 on Sept. 12, 1980.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Flambeau
Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe/Cornell 38, Flambeau 26 (2017)
All-Time Series: Lake Holcombe/Cornell leads 2-1
Matchup: The Knights (2-0) hit the road for a third week in a row when they travel to Tony to face the Falcons (1-0)...Flambeau’s season-opening game against Ladysmith on Aug. 16 was suspended in the second quarter due to inclement weather. Both teams were tied at 6. The Falcons came back and defeated Tri-County 43-12 last Friday. Josh Bechtel and Ethan Martin ran for 63 and 57 yards, respectively, to lead a ground game for the Falcons that tallied 232 yards. Martin also threw a touchdown pass...Lake Holcombe/Cornell has won two in a row over the Falcons.
Bruce at New Auburn
Previous Matchup: Bruce 30, New Auburn 8 (2017)
All-Time Series: New Auburn leads 22-19
Matchup: The Trojans host the Red Raiders in a South 8-Man Lakeland Conference matchup on Thursday evening...Bruce (2-0) has scored a pair of shutout victories to open the season with lopsided wins over Winter/Birchwood (34-0) and Washburn/Bayfield/South Shore (54-0)...Chris Brockman and Kevin Brockman were strong on the ground in last week’s win, combining for 137 yards and four touchdowns...Bruce has won three of the last four meetings between the two teams...The all-time series dates back to New Auburn’s first season of organized football when the Trojans defeated the Red Raiders 41-6 on Oct. 31, 1944.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net
