Matchup: The Blackhawks (4-2, 2-2) look to end their two-game losing streak when they host the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-3) in a Heart O’North Conference matchup...Chetek-Weyerhaeuser ended a three-game skid last week with a 27-14 victory over Barron. Quarterback Bronson Schofield had a big game in the win for the Bulldogs, rushing for 228 yards and two scores on 32 carries...Schofield has also thrown for 387 yards and six touchdowns this season...Bloomer won the first six matchups in the series, but Chetek-Weyerhaeuser has turned the tide in the rivalry by winning the last three matchups. The Bulldogs have held the Blackhawks to 14 points or fewer in each of the previous five meetings.
Cadott at Spencer/Columbus
Previous Matchup: Spencer/Columbus 51, Cadott 24
All-Time Series: Spencer/Columbus leads 8-0
Matchup: The Hornets (2-4, 2-4) travel to Marshfield to face the Rockets (6-0, 5-0) in a Cloverbelt matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m...Spencer/Columbus is ranked third in the most recent WisSports.net Division 5 state coaches poll and received votes in the Associated Press’ Medium Division state poll...Spencer/Columbus enters this week tied with Eau Claire Regis atop the conference standings. The Rockets knocked off previously unbeaten Colby last week 41-0...Quarterback Jared Mandel (783 passing yards, 12 touchdowns) and running backs Austin Bacon (429 rushing yards, eight TDs), Hayden Bauman (374 rushing yards, five TDs) and Carson Hildebrandt (326 rushing yards, seven TDs) lead a strong Rocket offense that averages more than 40 points per game.
All-Time Series: Series tied at 11 (Stanley-Boyd leads with Neillsville 56-19-1)
Matchup: The Orioles (4-2, 3-2) return to Oriole Park for just their second home game of the season when they host Neillsville/Granton (1-5, 1-4) in a Cloverbelt matchup...Neillsville/Granton defeated Altoona 14-7 last week, earning the team its first conference victory since 2011...Running back Luke Mayer (319 rushing yards, three touchdowns) leads the offense...Stanley-Boyd has won eight in a row against Neillsville/Granton as well as Neillsville (when Granton co-oped with Greenwood)...The earliest matchup between any incarnation of these two teams came on Oct. 4, 1930 when Stanley defeated Neillsville 53-0.
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe/Cornell 58, Cameron 20 (2017)
All-Time Series: Lake Holcombe/Cornell leads Cameron 1-0
Matchup: The Knights (5-1, 3-1) take aim at clinching a playoff berth when they host the winless Comets (0-6, 0-3) in a North Lakeland Conference game at Holcombe...Cameron is coming off a 50-13 defeat at home to Hurley last week...The Comets are an air-based offense led by quarterback Mark Daniels (1,162 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions) and receiver McCormick Davison (24 receptions, 506 receiving yards and five touchdowns)...Lake Holcombe/Cornell and Cameron have matched up one other time, a 38-point win by the Knights in the final game of the regular season last year.
New Auburn at Clayton
Previous Matchup: Clayton 55, New Auburn 6 (2011)
All-Time Series: New Auburn leads 30-29-1
Matchup: The Trojans (1-5, 1-3) hit the road when the travel to Clayton to face the Bears (4-2, 2-1) in an 8-Man South Lakeland Conference matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m....Clayton has won three in a row and four of its last five, most recently defeating Prairie Farm 44-20 last Friday...The Bears are ranked eighth in the latest WisSports.net 8-Man state coaches poll...Quarterback Caleb Dotseth (799 passing yards, 10 touchdowns) and running back Thomas Hoffman (1,205 rushing yards, 14 touchdowns) lead a strong Bears offense...This game marks the first meeting for both teams since they’ve returned to playing 8-man. The first-ever matchup between the Trojans and Bears came in New Auburn’s first season as a program and was an 18-12 Trojan win on Oct. 3, 1944 in Chetek.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
