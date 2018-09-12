Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Buy Now

Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Tristan Jones and Robert Fasbender bring down a Pepin/Alma ballcarrier during their matchup last Friday in Holcombe.

 TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald

Chippewa County’s two unbeaten teams face matchups against also 4-0 squads while two other county rivals square off as a part of the schedule for the fifth week of the prep football season.

Northwestern at Bloomer

Previous Matchup: Bloomer 30, Northwestern 16 (2017)

All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 21-20

Matchup: The Blackhawks (4-0, 2-0) host the Tigers (4-0, 2-0) in a Heart O’North Conference battle of unbeatens...Northwestern is averaging more than 46 points per contest and had a season-high 56 points in a rout victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser last week...Senior running backs Reagan Ruffi (698 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns) and Trevor Janowicz (285 rushing yards, three TDs) lead the explosive Tigers running game...The Blackhawks and Tigers are the last two unbeaten teams in the Heart O’North Conference and the winner of the game will move one win away from clinching a playoff berth...Bloomer has won six of the last eight meetings in the series, but Northwestern has won two of the previous three.

Stanley-Boyd at Cadott

Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 50, Cadott 10 (2017)

All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 48-12

Matchup: The Orioles (2-2, 1-2) and Hornets (1-3, 1-3) renew their rivalry in a Cloverbelt Conference collision...Stanley-Boyd has lost two games in a row, falling to Eau Claire Regis (44-7) and Spencer/Columbus (40-6) after opening the season with wins over Altoona (35-20) and Marshall (34-0). Cadott picked up its first win of the season last Friday by defeating Neillsville/Granton (22-6). The Hornets started the year with losses to Eau Claire Regis (42-6), Altoona (12-8) and Osseo-Fairchild (42-12)...Stanley-Boyd has won the last 12 games in the series. Cadott’s last victory over the Orioles was an 8-0 triumph on Oct. 1, 2004.

Unity at Lake Holcombe/Cornell

Previous Matchup: Unity 48, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 24 (2016)

All-Time Series: Unity leads 2-0

Matchup: The Knights (4-0, 2-0) host the Eagles (4-0, 2-0) in Cornell in a battle of North Lakeland Conference unbeatens...Unity is averaging just over 250 yards rushing per game, led by running back Hunter Houde (547 rushing yards, nine TDs) and quarterback Jake Bloom (222 rushing yards, two TDs)...After edging Spring Valley (28-27) in the first week, the Eagles have routed Owen-Withee (35-0), Turtle Lake (56-8) and Clear Lake (31-8)...The two programs have only met twice and Unity won both of those meetings.

NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County statistics are courtesy of WisSports.net. New Auburn received a forfeit victory over Alma Center Lincoln at the start of the season. Alma Center Lincoln is playing an exhibition schedule this year and will host the Trojans on Friday at 7 p.m.

