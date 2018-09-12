Chippewa County’s two unbeaten teams face matchups against also 4-0 squads while two other county rivals square off as a part of the schedule for the fifth week of the prep football season.
Northwestern at Bloomer
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 30, Northwestern 16 (2017)
Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 21-20 Matchup: The Blackhawks (4-0, 2-0) host the Tigers (4-0, 2-0) in a Heart O’North Conference battle of unbeatens...Northwestern is averaging more than 46 points per contest and had a season-high 56 points in a rout victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser last week...Senior running backs Reagan Ruffi (698 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns) and Trevor Janowicz (285 rushing yards, three TDs) lead the explosive Tigers running game...The Blackhawks and Tigers are the last two unbeaten teams in the Heart O’North Conference and the winner of the game will move one win away from clinching a playoff berth...Bloomer has won six of the last eight meetings in the series, but Northwestern has won two of the previous three. Stanley-Boyd at Cadott Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 50, Cadott 10 (2017) All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 48-12 Matchup: The Orioles (2-2, 1-2) and Hornets (1-3, 1-3) renew their rivalry in a Cloverbelt Conference collision...Stanley-Boyd has lost two games in a row, falling to Eau Claire Regis (44-7) and Spencer/Columbus (40-6) after opening the season with wins over Altoona (35-20) and Marshall (34-0). Cadott picked up its first win of the season last Friday by defeating Neillsville/Granton (22-6). The Hornets started the year with losses to Eau Claire Regis (42-6), Altoona (12-8) and Osseo-Fairchild (42-12)...Stanley-Boyd has won the last 12 games in the series. Cadott’s last victory over the Orioles was an 8-0 triumph on Oct. 1, 2004. Unity at Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Previous Matchup: Unity 48, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 24 (2016) All-Time Series: Unity leads 2-0 Matchup: The Knights (4-0, 2-0) host the Eagles (4-0, 2-0) in Cornell in a battle of North Lakeland Conference unbeatens...Unity is averaging just over 250 yards rushing per game, led by running back Hunter Houde (547 rushing yards, nine TDs) and quarterback Jake Bloom (222 rushing yards, two TDs)...After edging Spring Valley (28-27) in the first week, the Eagles have routed Owen-Withee (35-0), Turtle Lake (56-8) and Clear Lake (31-8)...The two programs have only met twice and Unity won both of those meetings.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County statistics are courtesy of WisSports.net. New Auburn received a forfeit victory over Alma Center Lincoln at the start of the season. Alma Center Lincoln is playing an exhibition schedule this year and will host the Trojans on Friday at 7 p.m.
Subscribe to Breaking News
Get breaking stories sent to you as they develop
Your browser does not support the audio element.
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Aden Story
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Josh Jones
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Robert Fasbender
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Josh Jones
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Wyatt Viegut
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Wyatt Viegut
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Tristan Jones and Robert Fasbender bring down a Pepin/Alma ballcarrier during their matchup last Friday in Holcombe.
TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Josh Jones runs with the ball against Pepin/Alma last Friday in Holcombe.
TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Wyatt Viegut
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Wyatt Viegut
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Luke Geist
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Josh Jones
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Tate Sauerwein
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Lake Holcombe/Cornell's Tate Sauerwein breaks free for a run on Friday in Holcombe.
TRAVIS NYHUS
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Dyland Bowen
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
Noah Gillingham
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
Willy Burich-Reynolds
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
LJ Schmelzer
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
Cooper Nichols
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
Ethan Pawlak
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
Cooper Nichols
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
Willy Burich-Reynolds
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
The Stanley-Boyd football team's defense lines up for a play against Eau Claire Regis last Friday at Oriole Park in Stanley.
TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
Cooper Nichols
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
LJ Schmelzer
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
Bo Chwala
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
LJ Schmelzer
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
Stanley-Boyd quarterback LJ Schmelzer (14) follows the block of Ethan Pawlak (70) against Eau Claire Regis last Friday at Oriole Park.
TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
Ethan Pawlak
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
Noah Gillingham
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
Ben Milas
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
LJ Schmelzer
TRAVIS NYHUS
Eau Claire Regis at Stanley-Boyd football 8-31-18
Mikey Karlen
TRAVIS NYHUS
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Nick Walker
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Nick Walker
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Tristen Harder
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Brady Bischel
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Ethan Patz
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Wyatt Gotham (77)
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Ethan Harder (76), Bristen Harder (58)
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Sawyer Wilson
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Zachary Fedie
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Chandler Potrykus
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Ethan Harder
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Nick Walker
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Nick Walker
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Zachary Fedie (72), Nick Walker (34)
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Zachary Fedie (72), Nick Walker (34)
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Nick Walker
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Sawyer Wilson
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Zachary Fedie
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Zachary Fedie
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
New Auburn's Aaron Hinton closes in on Bruce quarterback Kevin Brockman on Thursday evening in New Auburn.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Domonic Johnson
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Domonic Johnson
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Nick Walker
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Wyatt Gotham
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Sawyer Wilson
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Domonic Johnson
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
New Auburn's Zachary Fedie (72) follows the block of Nick Walker (34) and Ethan Harder (76) against Bruce on Thursday in New Auburn.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Zachary Fedie
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Zachary Fedie
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Nick Walker (34)
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Nick Walker (34)
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Domonic Johnson (80), Nick Walker (34), Aaron Hinton (79)
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Elijah Edinger (55)
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
Aaron Hinton (79)
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
BRANDON BERG
Bruce at New Auburn football 8-30-18
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Coy Bowe (12)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
CJ Spath (66)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Coy Bowe (12)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Coy Bowe (12)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Nelson Wahl (10)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Mason Poehls (4)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Gavin Tegels (28)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Dylan Davis (15)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Brady Spaeth (18)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Ethan Tegels (60), Brady Spaeth (18)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Brady Spaeth (18)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Mason Poehls (4)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Brady Spaeth (18)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Nelson Wahl (10)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Brady Spaeth (18)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Brady Spaeth (18)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Coy Bowe (12)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
CJ Spath (66)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Mason Poehls (4)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Nelson Wahl (10)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Brady Spaeth (18)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Brady Spaeth (18), Coy Bowe (12)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Mason Poehls (4)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Nelson Wahl (10)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Nelson Wahl (10)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-24-18
Nelson Wahl (10)
TRAVIS NYHUS
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Nate Briggs
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Cadott's Coy Bowe
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Mason Poehls
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Dylan Davis
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Brady Spaeth
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Ethan Tegels
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Gavin Tegels
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Gavin Tegels
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Mitchell Drilling (55), CJ Spath (66)
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Cadott's CJ Spath (66) celebrates after the Hornets recover a fumble against Altoona last Saturday in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Nelson Wahl
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Nelson Wahl
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Mitchell Drilling
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Coy Bowe
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Coy Bowe
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Coy Bowe
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Brady Spaeth (18), Nelson Wahl (10)
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Nelson Wahl
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Nelson Wahl
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Ethan Tegels
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Cadott's Zak Schofield knocks away a pass intended for Altoona's Zachary Klatt on Saturday afternoon in Cadott.
BRANDON BERG, Chippewa Herald
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Zak Schofield
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Zak Schofield (24) celebrates after knocking away a pass.
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Brady Spaeth
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Gavin Tegels
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Gavin Tegels
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Gavin Tegels
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Cadott coach Jeff Goettl (left), Coy Bowe (right)
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Nelson Wahl celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Nelson Wahl celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Nelson Wahl celebrates after scoring a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Ethan Tegels (60) and Nelson Wahl (10) celebrate after scoring a touchdown.
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Coy Bowe (12)
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Coy Bowe (12)
BRANDON BERG
Altoona at Cadott football 8-25-18
Dylan Davis
BRANDON BERG
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Zach Ruf
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Dave Tallman
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Caleb Ruf
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Caleb Ruf
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Bradley Sarauer
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Bradley Sarauer
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Caleb Ruf
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Zach Ruf
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Zach Ruf
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Zach Ruf
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Caleb Ruf
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Bloomer's Bradley Sarauer makes a tackle against Somerset on Friday evening at Bloomer.
TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Caleb Ruf
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Ethan Rothbauer
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Zach Ruf
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
A number of Bloomer defenders tackle Somerset running back Jack Peterson during a game on Aug. 17 at Bloomer.
TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Bradley Sarauer
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Bradley Sarauer
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Bradley Sarauer
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Zach Ruf
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Zach Ruf
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Zach Ruf
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Bloomer's Jace McMullin makes a tackle on a Somerset ballcarrier during the Blackhawks' victory over the Spartans last Friday in Bloomer.
TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Brock Haseltine
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Coach John Post, Logan Nelson
TRAVIS NYHUS
Somerset at Bloomer football 8-17-18
Bloomer's Caleb Ruf fights away from a Somerset tackler on Friday evening in Bloomer.
TRAVIS NYHUS, Chippewa Herald
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.