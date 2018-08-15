Three Chippewa County prep football teams open with the season with conference clashes while two others battle in nonconference openers in the first week of the season.
Somerset at Bloomer
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 46, Somerset 38 (2017)
All-Time Series: Somerset leads 8-4
Matchup: The Blackhawks host the Spartans in a nonconference matchup...Somerset finished 2-7 a season ago, scoring victories over Amery (36-0) and Baldwin-Woodville (8-7)...Senior running back Jack Peterson ran for 1,378 yards and 15 touchdowns a season ago and quarterback Will Piletich added 317 yards and two scores for the Spartans...Bloomer has won the last three matchups between the two teams, all three games decided by 10 points or fewer.
Cadott at Eau Claire Regis
Previous Matchup: Eau Claire Regis 41, Cadott 15 (2017)
All-Time Series: Eau Claire Regis leads 8-1
Matchup: The Hornets open the season with a Cloverbelt Conference matchup against the Ramblers at Carson Park on Saturday morning at 11 a.m...The Ramblers finished third in the Cloverbelt Conference a season ago and had a 10-3 record overall as they advanced to the Division 6 playoff semifinals before losing to Iola-Scandinavia...Running back Cade Osborn (406 rushing yards, six TDs), Hayden Reinders (271 rushing yards, four TDs) and Jack Nicolai (247 rushing yards, two TDs) return for the Ramblers, as does quarterback Isaac Michels (1,102 passing yards, 13 TDs)...Eau Claire Regis has won the last eight meetings between the two teams. Cadott won the first matchup between the teams with a 15-9 victory on Aug. 23, 2007.
Stanley-Boyd at Altoona
Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 50, Altoona 12 (2017)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 44-3
Matchup: The Orioles open the season with a Cloverbelt Conference matchup at Altoona...The Railroaders finished 2-7 last year, tied with Cadott and Osseo-Fairchild for sixth in the Cloverbelt...Quarterback Nate McMahon (712 passing yards, seven TDs and 134 rushing yards) was an all-conference honorable mention a season ago...The Orioles have dominated the all-time series with the Railroaders, winning the last 13 matchups overall...The first matchup between the two teams took place on Oct. 4, 1963 and was a 34-0 victory for Stanley-Boyd.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Augusta
Previous Matchup: Lake Holcombe/Cornell 36, Augusta 7 (2015)
All-Time Series: Lake Holcombe/Cornell leads 2-1
Matchup: The Knights open the season with a nonconference matchup against the Beavers...Augusta finished 4-5 overall and tied for fourth place in the Dairyland Conference in 2017...Running backs Jesse Zamora (479 rushing yards, seven TDs) and Camron Stensen (281 rushing yards, four TDs) return to lead the Beavers offense...The Knights and Beavers have met three times since the Lake Holcombe/Cornell co-op began playing games together in 2013. Augusta defeated Lake Holcombe/Cornell 22-6 on Aug. 23, 2013 in the first game of the first season of the Knights co-op.
Mercer/Butternut at New Auburn
Previous Matchup: New Auburn 58, Mercer/Butternut 6 (2017)
All-Time Series: New Auburn leads 1-0
Matchup: The Trojans open the season by facing Mercer/Butternut in 8-man competition...Mercer/Butternut went winless in 2017, posting an 0-9 record while taking fifth place in the Small 8-Man Lakeland Conference...Quarterback Alex Schmidt (693 passing yards, 10 TDs and 551 rushing yards, seven TDs) and Jacob Schmidt (161 rushing yards, one TD) return for Mercer/Butternut...Last year’s matchup marked the first time New Auburn has faced either Mercer and/or Butternut on the gridiron.
