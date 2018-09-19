Teams close in on playoff berths while conference championship contenders emerge as we hit the second half of the regular season schedule.
Bloomer at Cumberland
Previous Matchup: Bloomer 58, Cumberland 38 (2017)
All-Time Series: Bloomer leads 51-28-2
Matchup: The Blackhawks (4-1, 2-1) look to get back on the winning track as they head for Cumberland (3-2, 2-1) to battle the Beavers in a Heart O’North Conference matchup...Cumberland has won three of four with wins over Cameron (56-6), Barron (47-6) and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (64-26) during that stretch to go with a defeat to unbeaten Northwestern (48-20) on Aug. 31...A potent Beavers offense is led by quarterback Reid Olson (906 passing yards, 12 touchdowns), running back Riley Bodsberg (484 rushing yards, six TDs) and receiver Jack Martens (28 receptions, 380 receiving yards and four TDs)...Bloomer has won 13 of the last 14 meetings overall with the all-time series dating back to a 19-0 win for the Blackhawks on Sept. 20, 1924.
Fall Creek at Cadott
Previous Matchup: Fall Creek 42, Cadott 28 (2017)
All-Time Series: Fall Creek leads 33-14-1
Matchup: The Hornets (1-4, 1-4) host the Crickets (2-3, 2-3) in a Cloverbelt Conference matchup...The Crickets have lost three of four since opening the season with a 26-12 win over Neillsville/Granton. Most recently Fall Creek fell at Colby (34-21)...Fall Creek is led offensively by quarterback Hayden Goodman (416 passing yards, two TDs) and Joey Kinderman (565 rushing yards, six TDs and seven receptions, 110 receiving yards and one TD)...The Crickets are coached by former Chi-Hi assistant coach and Thorp head coach John Goodman...Fall Creek has won five in a row against Cadott, scoring at least 27 points in each contest...Cadott won the first-ever meeting between the two teams 27-6 on Oct. 23, 1964.
Stanley-Boyd at Osseo-Fairchild
Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 42, Osseo-Fairchild 14 (2017)
All-Time Series: Stanley-Boyd leads 23-11
Matchup: Stanley-Boyd (3-2, 2-2) hits the road for the fifth time in six weeks when it travels to face the Thunder (1-4, 1-3) in a Cloverbelt Conference game...Osseo-Fairchild’s lone win thus far was a 42-12 win over Cadott on Aug. 30. Since that game the Thunder have fallen to Eau Claire Regis (35-0) and were nipped in a nonconference matchup last week against Mondovi (13-12)...Osseo-Fairchild likes to go to the air and can do so effectively with quarterback Jackson Johnson (1,090 passing yards, five TDs) and receivers Bret Kostka (21 receptions, 327 receiving yards and two TDs) and Ryan Myhers (22 receptions, 267 receiving yards and one TD) and running back Caden Boettcher (20 receptions and 178 receiving yards)...Stanley-Boyd has won the last seven matchups against Osseo-Fairchild...The first-ever meeting between the two teams came in the 1977 postseason when Osseo-Fairchild defeated Stanley-Boyd 14-0 on Nov. 12 at Carson Park in Eau Claire.
Lake Holcombe/Cornell at Saint Croix Falls
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The Knights (4-1, 2-1) hit the road for North Lakeland Conference action when they travel to Saint Croix Falls (1-3, 1-1) to match up against the Saints...Saint Croix Falls is coming off a dominant 62-26 victory over Cameron, a game in which the Saints ran for 574 yards and seven touchdowns. Running backs McKinley Erickson (186 yards, one TD), Derek Fish (118 yards, two TDs) and Spencer Steek (103 yards, one TD) all ran for more than 100 yards in the win...Saint Croix Falls opened the season with defeats to Spooner (34-12), Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (26-16) and Clear Lake (14-0)...The Knights have never faced the Saints. Saint Croix Falls did defeat Lake Holcombe in a pair of nonconference games in 2008 and 2009.
Frederic at New Auburn
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The Trojans (1-4, 1-2) return home to host the Vikings (2-3, 1-2) in 8-Man South Lakeland Conference play...Frederic lost 52-46 at Prairie Farm last week, a game in which the Vikings scored 34 points in the fourth quarter to mount a rally...Landyn Johnson (515 rushing yards, five TDs) is the primary run threat for the Vikings...Frederic defeated Mellen (68-36) on Sept. 8 and also has a forfeit victory over Alma Center Lincoln...The two programs have never faced off.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County statistics are courtesy of WisSports.net.
