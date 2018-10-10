Matchup: The Blackhawks (6-2, 4-2) hit the road for a Heart O’North Conference matchup against the Hurricanes (3-5, 3-3)...Hayward is coming off a 42-7 victory over Chetek-Weyerhaeuser last Friday. Nate Sorensen ran for 208 yards and two touchdowns in the victory...Sorensen leads a potent ground game for Hayward, running for 1,271 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games. Quarterback Craig Burger had 554 yards and eight scores on the ground to go with 607 passing yards and nine touchdowns...Bloomer has won eight of the previous nine meetings overall in the series, one that dates back to 1950 where Bloomer won the first-ever matchup of the two teams by a 12-0 score on Sept. 29.
Cadott at Boyceville
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The Hornets (2-6) close the regular season on the road when they play against the Bulldogs (0-8) from the Dunn-St. Croix Conference...Boyceville scored a season-high 38 points two weeks ago in a 67-38 defeat to Mondovi...Quarterback Connor Sempf (395 passing yards, three touchdowns) and running backs Ty Gundlach (237 rushing yards, two TDs) and Brendan Sempf (204 rushing yards, one touchdown along with 317 receiving yards and three scoring catches) lead the Boyceville offense...This marks the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
Stanley-Boyd at Colby
Previous Matchup: Stanley-Boyd 37, Colby 6 (2017)
All-Time Series: Colby leads 26-23
Matchup: The Orioles (6-2, 5-2) travel to Colby to battle the Hornets (6-2, 5-2) in a Cloverbelt Conference collision...Colby snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a 41-0 victory at Cadott...Running backs Tyler Klement (1,155 rushing yards, 15 touchdowns) and Reece Kellnhofer (790 rushing yards, eight touchdowns) lead the attack on offense for the Hornets...Stanley-Boyd has won five in a row over Colby. The last win in the series for the Hornets came in the opening round of the Division 5 playoffs in a 21-19 win on Oct. 19, 2012...The first meeting between the two programs was a 27-7 win for the Orioles on Oct. 12, 1962.
Grantsburg at Lake Holcombe/Cornell
Previous Matchup: N/A
All-Time Series: N/A
Matchup: The unbeaten and state-ranked Pirates (8-0, 6-0) come to town to face the Knights (6-2, 4-2) in a North Lakeland Conference encounter at Cornell...Grantsburg is led offensively by quarterback Luke Anderson (872 passing yards and 13 touchdowns) and running backs Leo Chenal (924 rushing yards, 25 touchdowns) and Bryce Roufs (473 rushing yards, seven TDs)...The Pirates are ranked second in the latest WisSports.net Division 6 state coaches poll and seventh in the latest Associated Press Small Division state poll...The two programs have never met prior to this year, Lake Holcombe/Cornell’s first in the North Lakeland Conference.
Luck at New Auburn
Previous Matchup: Luck 68, New Auburn 0 (2017)
All-Time Series: Luck leads 13-2
Matchup: The Trojans (2-6, 1-4) close the regular season at home on Friday when they host the Cardinals (8-0, 5-0) in an eight-man South Lakeland Conference matchup...Luck is ranked second in the latest WisSports.net eight-man state coaches poll...Running back Dennis Brule (851 rushing yards, 17 touchdowns) and quarterback Bennett Jensen (836 rushing yards, 12 TDs) lead the way for a strong Luck offense...Luck has won all five meetings between the two teams since both moved to the eight-man game earlier this decade...New Auburn won the first-ever meeting of the teams with a 28-24 win on Sept. 30, 1994.
NOTE: All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All non-Chippewa County stats are courtesy of WisSports.net.
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Fall Creek at Stanley-Boyd football 10-5-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Cameron at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-28-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Fall Creek at Cadott football 9-21-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Northwestern at Bloomer football 9-14-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18
Pepin/Alma at Lake Holcombe/Cornell football 9-7-18