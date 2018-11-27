BLOOMER — The Bloomer girls basketball team improved to 2-0 with a nonconference victory over Colfax on Tuesday evening.
Sierra Raine had a big night in the win for the Blackhawks (2-0) with 20 points and adding 17 rebounds. Elle Kramschuster had 12 points while Vanessa Jenneman and Emma Seibel each added nine in the win.
Kameri Meredith scored 15 points and had nine rebounds for Colfax (2-1).
Bloomer outrebounded Colfax by a 48-35 margin.
The Blackhawks open Heart O'North Conference play on Thursday at Cumberland.
Cadott 58, Cornell 26
At Cadott, the Hornets picked up their second win in as many games by knocking off the Chiefs in nonconference play.
Jada Kowalczyk led all scorers with 18 points for the Hornets (2-0). Paisley Kane scored nine points, Hailey Wellner added eight and Abby Eiler scored seven for Cadott.
Bryanna Bonander scored 10 points and Cheyenne Peloquin added eight for Cornell (0-3).
Cornell hosts Augusta on Thursday and Cadott opens Western Cloverbelt play on Friday at home against Eau Claire Regis.
Greenwood 52, Stanley-Boyd 49
At Greenwood, the Orioles were edged by the Indians in a nonconference matchup.
Lily Hoel had 20 points to lead Stanley-Boyd (0-2) while Marissa Gustafson added 14 points.
Brooke Hinker had 15 points and was one of three Greenwood (1-1) players to finish in double figures.
Stanley-Boyd hosts McDonell on Friday in the Western Cloverbelt opener for both teams.
Gilman 54, Lake Holcombe 39
At Holcombe, the Chieftains fell to the Pirates in a nonconference encounter.
Allison Golat-Hattamer had 13 points and Brooke Lechleitner added 12 for Lake Holcombe (0-2).
The Chieftains play at Eau Claire Immanuel on Friday.
Boys Basketball
Medford 56, Chi-Hi 51
At Medford, the Raiders outlasted the Cardinals in a nonconference matchup.
Joe Reuter led the Cardinals (0-1) with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, while Peyton Rogers-Schmidt had 14 points and eight rebounds.
Mason Rudolph was the top scorer in the contest with 19 points and had four baskets from long range.
Medford (1-0) outscored Chi-Hi 34-29 in the second half.
Chi-Hi hosts Onalaska on Saturday.
McDonell 59, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 47
At McDonell, the Macks gave first-year coach Adam Schilling his first win as coach by beating the Bulldogs.
Cory Hoglund scored 14 points to lead McDonell (1-0) while JD Bohaty and Charlie Bleskachek each finished in double figures with 10 points.
Kyle Biloderu led all scorers with 21 points for Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (0-1)
McDonell hosts Stanley-Boyd on Thursday in the Western Cloverbelt opener for both teams.
Cadott 72, Cornell 42
At Cadott, the Hornets pulled away to a nonconference win over the Chiefs.
Mason Poehls had a big game in the victory for Cadott (1-0) with 27 points while Noah Kahl (10), Coy Bowe (10) and Ben Steffes (9) were also among team leaders in scoring. Poehls had five of his team's seven 3-pointers in the victory.
Ryan Larson scored nine points and Luke Thompson added seven for Cornell (0-2).
Cadott hosts Eau Claire Regis on Thursday while Cornell hosts Augusta.
Stanley-Boyd 59, Greenwood 54
At Stanley, the Orioles opened the season with a nonconference victory against the Indians.
Noah Gillingham (18 points) and LJ Schmelzer (17 points) led the way on the scoresheet for Stanley-Boyd (1-0) as the Orioles overcame a five-point halftime deficit by outscoring Greenwood 33-23 in the second half.
Cole Zimbauer scored 19 points for Greenwood (0-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.