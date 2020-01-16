JD Bohaty scored a career-high 30 points to lead the McDonell boys basketball team to a 59-56 victory over Eau Claire Regis on Thursday evening in a Western Cloverbelt Conference contest.
Ieon Kressin added 10 points as the Macks (9-2, 5-1) battled back from a 35-31 halftime deficit to remain in second place in the league standings.
Gabe Ruffin scored 16 points for the Ramblers (7-3, 4-2).
McDonell is scheduled to host Alma Center Lincoln on Saturday evening.
Altoona 81, Cadott 53
At Cadott, the Rails made 15 3-pointers on the way to a Western Cloverbelt win over the Hornets.
Brad Irwin scored 14 points and Mason Poehls added 13 points for Cadott (2-7, 0-6).
Nate McMahon led all scorers with 29 points including eight of his team's 3-pointers in the win for the Rails (8-1, 6-0).
Cadott plays at McDonell on Tuesday.
Osseo-Fairchild 69, Stanley-Boyd 67
At Stanley, the Thunder edged the Orioles in a Western Cloverbelt matchup.
You have free articles remaining.
Lucas Smith had 24 points for the Orioles (2-8, 1-5) while Brady Potaczek added 21.
Garrett Koxlien led all scorers with 25 points for the Thunder (5-6, 2-4).
Stanley-Boyd is scheduled to play at Somerset on Friday before hosting Fall Creek on Tuesday.
Lake Holcombe 98, Lac Courte Oreilles 15
At Holcombe, the Chieftains scored 63 points in the first half of a nonconference win over the Eagles.
Brock Flater had a team-high 23 points for the Chieftains (7-2) while Kaden Kinney added 21 points. Kaden Crank scored 15 points and Brendan Anders added eight in the win.
Tyson Radamacher scored seven points for Lac Courte Oreilles (0-7).
Lake Holcombe plays at Prentice on Monday.
Thorp 52, Fall Creek 48
At Fall Creek, the Cardinals overcame a six-point deficit at halftime to earn a Western Cloverbelt win over the Crickets.
Isaac Soumis scored 24 points for the Cardinals including a 3-pointer with 1:06 left to put Thorp in front for good. Zander Rockow added 12 points for the Cardinals.
Jayden Fitch had 17 points for Fall Creek (5-5, 2-4).
Thorp hosts Eau Claire Regis on Tuesday.