FALL CREEK — The McDonell boys basketball team clinched second place in the Western Cloverbelt Conference standings on Tuesday with a 51-41 victory over Fall Creek.
Cory Hoglund led the way for the Macks (12-8, 9-4) with 18 points and was one of three McDonell players in double figures. Eion Kressin scored 14 points and JD Bohaty added 12 points on four 3-pointers for the victorious Macks.
Joey Kinderman had 10 points for Fall Creek (12-8, 8-6).
The victory means McDonell will be in action in the second place game of the Cloverbelt Crossover on Saturday afternoon in Neillsville against Neillsville, the second place team from the Eastern Cloverbelt.
McDonell closes Western Cloverbelt play on Tuesday by hosting league champion Osseo-Fairchild.
Eau Claire Immanuel 57, Cadott 25
At Cadott, the Lancers beat the Hornets in a nonconference battle.
Noah Kahl had seven points for Cadott (3-17).
Ryan Zimmerman led all scorers with 23 points including five 3-pointers for the Lancers (7-11).
Eau Claire Immanuel outscored Cadott 32-8 after halftime.
Cadott hosts a Cloverbelt Crossover matchup on Thursday against a yet-to-be-announced opponent.
Lake Holcombe 68, Bruce 55
At Holcombe, the Chieftains had five different players finish with at least eight points in an East Lakeland win over the Red Raiders.
Kaden Crank led those scorers with 20 points for Lake Holcombe (11-8, 9-3). Brock Flater scored 16 points, Josh Jones added 11, Kaden Kinney had nine points and Colton Minnick scored eight in the win.
Kevin Brockman led all scorers with 24 for the Red Raiders (9-10, 5-6).
Lake Holcombe outscored Bruce 32-24 in the second half to pull away.
With the win Lake Holcombe wraps up a second-place finish in the East Lakeland.
The Chieftains host Frederic on Thursday.
Edgar 46, Stanley-Boyd 27
At Edgar, the Wildcats beat the Orioles in nonconference play.
LJ Schmelzer led the Orioles (4-16) with seven points.
Kyle Brewster had 12 points for Edgar (14-6).
Stanley-Boyd hosts a Cloverbelt Crossover game on Thursday against a yet-to-be-announced opponent.
