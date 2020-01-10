Jacob Walczak scored a career-high 24 points to help lead the Chi-Hi boys basketball team to a 69-41 victory over Wausau West on Friday evening at Chi-Hi.
Walczak made four 3-pointers and had a pair of rebounds as the Cardinals (7-3) raced out to a 36-20 lead at halftime on the way to a nonconference victory.
Nick Bruder scored 17 points, Joe Reuter added 14 points and Peyton Rogers-Schmidt added nine points to go with 12 rebounds in the victory.
Amillion Buggs scored 12 points for Wausau West (2-7).
Chi-Hi returns to Big Rivers Conference competition on Tuesday when the Cardinals host league leader Eau Claire North.
Fall Creek 50, Cadott 40
At Fall Creek, the Crickets bested the Hornets in a Western Cloverbelt Conference battle.
Brad Irwin had 14 points and Mason Poehls added nine for the Hornets (2-6, 0-5).
Luke Olson scored 15 points for Fall Creek (5-4, 2-3).
Cadott hosts Altoona next Thursday.
Eau Claire Regis 65, Stanley-Boyd 40
At Stanley, the Ramblers pulled away to a Western Cloverbelt victory.
Brady Ingersoll had 17 points including four of his team's six 3-pointers for the Orioles (2-7, 1-4).
Brandon Paulsrud scored 19 points for Eau Claire Regis (7-1, 4-1).
Stanley-Boyd hosts Osseo-Fairchild next Thursday.
Lake Holcombe 82, Flambeau 41
At Tony, the Chieftains scored 58 first-half points on the way to an East Lakeland Conference rout of the Falcons.
Brock Flater scored 23 points with five of his team's six 3-pointers for the Chieftains (5-2, 4-2). Kaden Kinney scored 17 points and Kaden Crank chipped in with 13 points in the win.
Riley Ewer had 10 points for the Falcons (2-6, 1-4).
Lake Holcombe hosts Prairie Farm on Tuesday.
Gilmanton 58, New Auburn 44
At New Auburn, the Panthers topped the Trojans in a nonconference matchup.
Michael Pederson had 15 points to lead New Auburn (6-3).
Lance Larson scored 15 points to finish as the leading scorer for Gilmanton (5-5).
New Auburn hosts Clayton on Tuesday.
Thorp 69, Osseo-Fairchild 54
At Thorp, a big night from Isaac Soumis helped the Cardinals beat the Thunder in a Western Cloverbelt contest.
Soumis led all scorers with 25 points for the Cardinals (5-4, 3-2) while Ethan Reis added 18 points and Jon Slagoski finished with 12.
Garrett Koxlien had 21 points for the Thunder (4-5, 1-4).
Thorp plays at Bloomer on Monday.