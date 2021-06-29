Brandon Berg: Experience gained, lessons learned will serve young Chi-Hi softball team well in future

“When we were starting back in March and having contact days and we didn’t have a senior in our program I don’t think either of us thought lets to go the state semifinal game,” Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said after Monday’s defeat. “But every game, every practice these girls grew, they wanted to get better and in our last game the (opposing) coach said wow, these young girls know how to play some ball and that is exactly the case.

“We’ve got a lot of girls that put in a lot of time and they’re going to be hungry and coming back for more. A lot of youth, but a lot of energy, a lot of good stuff in the field.”

Juniors Emme Bergh and Hannah Aldrich were the only two players returning this season that played for the Cardinals at state in 2019. Aldrich threw well in both of her two games on Monday and Bergh held down the fort behind the plate directing traffic and the team’s de facto veterans liked what they’ve seen from the youngsters on the team this spring.

“I’m honestly just proud of all of the underclassmen,” Bergh said. “They really took the initiative to get better every single day. We practiced for two-plus hours for every day out of the week, it really paid off and we worked our butts off this year to get to this point. I’m really proud.”