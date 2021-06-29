Brandon Berg: Experience gained, lessons learned will serve young Chi-Hi softball team well in future

GREEN BAY — It was a similar conversation throughout the spring.
When people would ask me about the Chi-Hi softball team these past few months, more often than not a by-now well known tidbit would flow out of my mouth.
The Cardinals had zero seniors and just three juniors on this year’s team.
More often than not, I’d get a similar reaction along the lines of ‘wow, they should be really good next year then’.
It didn’t take me long to have a pretty universal response to that initial response
“Yeah,” I’d retort, “but they’re pretty good right now.”
Chi-Hi saw its season come to an end Monday afternoon in a 4-0 defeat to Sun Prairie in the Division 1 state semifinals. The Cardinals started the day with a 4-2 win over Hamilton in the quarterfinals, the first victory at the state tourney for the program since its 2012 Division 1 state championship.
The Cardinals are a young team but watching them you’d hardly know it. The normal factors that can trip up inexperienced teams like lack of maturity, defensive meltdowns and overanxiousness at the plate never seemed to creep into play for a prolonged period of time. Thirteen of the 16 players on the varsity roster were playing their first season of high school softball this spring and the Cardinals were a win from a state championship game appearance.
“When we were starting back in March and having contact days and we didn’t have a senior in our program I don’t think either of us thought lets to go the state semifinal game,” Chi-Hi co-coach Chelsea Seckora said after Monday’s defeat. “But every game, every practice these girls grew, they wanted to get better and in our last game the (opposing) coach said wow, these young girls know how to play some ball and that is exactly the case.
“We’ve got a lot of girls that put in a lot of time and they’re going to be hungry and coming back for more. A lot of youth, but a lot of energy, a lot of good stuff in the field.”
Juniors Emme Bergh and Hannah Aldrich were the only two players returning this season that played for the Cardinals at state in 2019. Aldrich threw well in both of her two games on Monday and Bergh held down the fort behind the plate directing traffic and the team’s de facto veterans liked what they’ve seen from the youngsters on the team this spring.
“I’m honestly just proud of all of the underclassmen,” Bergh said. “They really took the initiative to get better every single day. We practiced for two-plus hours for every day out of the week, it really paid off and we worked our butts off this year to get to this point. I’m really proud.”
The Cardinals played 13 great innings in their two games at state with the fourth inning of the loss to Sun Prairie looming large as the time when all four runs in the game were scored. Some miscommunication and mistakes helped the second-seeded Cards plate all of their runs.
“Everything is about experience and the more you play, the more situations you’re in the slower the game becomes to you and that one inning was a little fast for us,” Chi-Hi co-coach Jared Faherty said. “We didn’t see that often this year but that one inning was a little fast for us and next year by this time hopefully it’s not as fast for us and we’re ready for those things.”
The Cardinals exit this season with a combination of confidence and motivation entering the offseason. A young and deep roster showed what it can do in its first varsity action and set the tone for what the team would like to accomplish in future years. Even with the significant roster turnover since 2019, the young players on the roster embraced their opportunity to continue the successful legacy of the program.
Chi-Hi will come into next season as a favorite in the Big Rivers Conference title race and beyond. It’s a familiar position for the program, but not necessarily for the players that will take the field.
The Cards won’t be able to simply show up next spring with a now experienced roster and walk through what will be a tough schedule to return to state. The players and coaches know that. But those players have already shown the drive and determination to turn a young but talented roster into one of the final four Division 1 softball teams left in the state this spring.
And in 2022 the sky could be the limit for the Cardinals.