If there was a perfect way to do it, it would have been figured out by now.
That was the response one area prep football coach gave me a while back when discussing statewide realignment, a push that will go into effect beginning next season. The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association had many things to consider when determining which conferences teams would play in during the moving around and overall I believe the organization did a solid job.
But the realignment is not without some eyebrow-raising changes.
River Falls is making the move from the Big Rivers Conference to the Mississippi Valley Conference despite being no closer than two hours away from any conference foe. Among Chippewa County schools there are changes as well. Most notably this fall marks the final season for Cadott in the Cloverbelt Conference, a league the Hornets first joined more than 60 years ago.
“Bittersweet is a good word. It’s a little disappointing,” Cadott coach and graduate Jeff Goettl said of Cadott leaving the Cloverbelt. “We were hoping we were going to stay in the Cloverbelt instead of making the move but that’s beyond anything we can do about it.”
A big reason for Cadott’s move came down to enrollment. Cadott was the second smallest team in the Cloverbelt in terms of enrollment (trailing only Eau Claire Regis) and the move to the Dunn-St. Croix places them as the second biggest school (248), trailing only Colfax (276).
The Orioles will remain in the Cloverbelt after realignment, joined by Neillsville/Granton, Fall Creek, Osseo-Fairchild and Eau Claire Regis in staying while Cadott and Altoona leave for the Dunn-St. Croix and Coulee Conferences, respectively, and Spencer/Columbus moves to the Large Central Wisconsin Conference. Elk Mound, Durand and Mondovi will join the Cloverbelt as a part of the push for statewide 8-team leagues.
The good news in this is Cadott and Stanley-Boyd are expected to remain foes on the gridiron, facing off in one of the two nonconference matchups each team will have.
“It’s always been a great rivalry and I think one of the key things with the Cadott/Stanley-Boyd matchup is there’s a lot of people that are related to each other, there’s a lot of people that work together and even though it’ll be a nonconference game and we’ll try to keep it going for football, the schools will still be in the same conference for other sports,” Stanley-Boyd coach Jeff Koenig said. “But it will have a little bit of a different feel to it but I’m sure we’ll still have big turnouts for it and it’ll still have that competitiveness between the teams.”
The Orioles (be they Stanley or Stanley-Boyd) and Cadott have met at least one time each season on the gridiron since 1950.
Both programs have earned state championships and battled for Cloverbelt crowns during that time period.
Stanley-Boyd owns a 55-16 advantage in the all-time series, based on Herald records, with one unconfirmed score (if you have the box score from the Oct. 24, 1957 game, I’d gladly still accept it).
Cadott’s last victory in the series was an 8-0 win on Oct. 1, 2004 when a Stefan Geissler 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was the only score needed by the Hornets. But those combined eight points were not the lowest combined points between the teams in the series. Each program has one 3-0 victory in their ledger. The more recent one came on Oct. 4, 1985 when Cadott’s John Filas booted a 30-yard field goal in overtime in a 3-0 triumph. Twenty nine years earlier Stanley earned a 3-0 win on a winning boot from Cy Thompson in the closing seconds on Oct. 19, 1956.
The margin of victory in the first-ever meeting will in all likelihood never be broken, an 83-0 victory by Stanley over Cadott on Oct. 4, 1914.
The two programs have met once in the postseason, a 40-34 come-from-behind Stanley-Boyd victory in the second round of the Division 4 playoffs on Oct. 27, 2001.
Stanley-Boyd is currently on a 13-game winning streak in the series, but last year’s matchup was the closest between the teams since 2006. Cadott raced out to a 16-0 lead on the strength of touchdown passes from Mason Poehls to Coy Bowe and Noah Kahl. The Orioles outscored the Hornets 27-6 in the second half, taking their first lead of the game with three minutes and 13 seconds to go on a 15-yard touchdown run by LJ Schmelzer.
Friday night’s matchup at Oriole Park in Stanley offers plenty of intrigue with two programs eying playoff berths. Cadott (2-2, 2-2) and Stanley-Boyd (2-2, 1-2) probably need four conference victories to feel good about their postseason chances (It’s not a guarantee either team would get in with a .500 Cloverbelt record, but based on recent history it would be pretty likely).
With five games left in the regular season including Friday’s contest, the margin of error win wise would wind down a bit for whichever team ends up on the losing end.
“We’re viewing it as a must win. We do that every week but this one we’re really focused hard on,” Goettl said. “It’s a conference match but it’s also one of our biggest rivals right down the road.”
Stanley-Boyd has made the playoffs each year this decade while the Hornets have not advanced to the postseason since 2005.
“We’ve had our ups and our downs and so have they and it’s just about trying to get better each week,” Koenig said. “We definitely will have a test this week because Cadott runs the football well and we have to be sure we’re tackling well, aligning well and playing downhill and making sure we can tackle.”
The Orioles/Hornets series dates back to months after the start of World War I and has been a yearly matchup since the middle of the 20th century. The series will continue next season and beyond, but the final conference showdown is fittingly an important one for both.
“Cadott’s a very improved football team and they’ve been playing well, got some key conference wins and it is a big matchup,” Koenig said. “I know they really want to come over to Stanley and take it to us and we just have to play good football because they’re playing great defense and they have a physical running game and we just have to make sure we’re ready for the football game.”
