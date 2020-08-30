Brandon Berg: Laramy's passion for sports, teaching unsurpassed

Denny Laramy’s passion for athletics was second to none.
Whether he was playing, coaching, officiating, administrating or cheering, Laramy could find a way to impress, teach and inspire.
The Chi-Hi graduate and longtime coach and official died Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.
Laramy was an all-state quarterback at Chi-Hi and basketball and baseball before becoming the first freshman to letter at Eau Claire State College (the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire) and staying involved as an athlete in a number of sports throughout his life.
He served in the U.S. Air Force before returning home and settling down with his wife Lola and children Kyle, Dena and Darcy.
Laramy coached football, girls basketball and softball at Chi-Hi, Cadott and in the Chippewa Falls Catholic School system and would later be a teacher in the system.
Longtime McDonell teacher and coach Steve Roesler met Laramy in the 1970s on the football field where Laramy officiated Roesler’s junior varsity and freshman football games and quickly noticed his knowledge for the game and ability to teach it, whether he was coaching or officiating.
“He didn’t just ref the game, he explained to kids many times – especially as he got older – what they did wrong,” Roesler said. “It let the kids know what he was trying to accomplish and taught them something about the game as well. He had a great way as a referee with handling parents and coaches and also kids.”
Many times Laramy could be found officiating on the diamond, gridiron or court with his longtime referee partner George Gannon, who was also one of his closest friends. He was a valuable member of the athletic community in many ways, including as assistant athletic director where he was a key cog in helping sporting events happen and taking care of officials and opposing teams.
“He was always there for you no matter what you needed, when you needed it,” McDonell baseball coach and alum Ryan Baier said of Laramy. “You could call Denny and he was there and he was always putting smiles on people’s faces with all of his witty jokes and his positive attitude.”
McDonell boys basketball coach Adam Schilling was first introduced to Laramy when the Eau Claire Regis graduate Schilling was coaching the Ramblers freshman boys basketball team with Laramy refereeing many of those contests.
He got to know Laramy more when Schilling joined Don Cooper’s McDonell girls basketball staff in the mid-2010s. Laramy would give Schilling some ribbing over coming to the “better” private school but also made Schilling and his family feel at home at McDonell. Laramy grew close to Schilling’s parents, sharing Italian recipes with Schilling’s mother.
Laramy wrote a letter to Schilling and his basketball team prior to the March 7 Division 5 regional final contest against Clear Lake. The Macks went on to defeat Clear Lake 44-37 to win the program’s sixth consecutive regional championship.
“(It was a) good, inspiring letter and it told the kids it wasn’t all about them and they’re playing for a lot of people that care about them in the whole community,” Schilling said. “For him to sit there in pain during our game – he actually did make it all the way through our game – that kind of opened everybody’s eyes (that) basketball is bigger than just the kids in that locker room.”
The best picture of my coaching career. After our Regional Championship last year, I took Denny's hat off his head & tried to make him smile like he made me smile. RIP Denny, thanks for making McDonell feel like home to me even after you used to T me up when I coached at Regis. pic.twitter.com/kpjAYcwwns— Adam Schilling (@schilling_hoops) August 27, 2020
Baier compared the loss to the death of the 2016 loss of Wilf Hebert, another prominent member of the athletic community who volunteered countless hours of time to the McDonell athletic program over the years before his passing in December 2016.
Baier added he hoped the school could find a way to honor Laramy the same way it did for Hebert as the school named the scorer’s table in the high school gym after Hebert.
“Probably one of the greatest guys to be around McDonell,” Baier said of Laramy. “I put him in the same caliber as Wilf Hebert when it comes in terms of what he’s done for the school.”
Laramy earned the unsung hero award at the 2019 Excellence in Education banquet in recognition for his work in athletics and academics.
“Every morning when I wake up, I look down at my big toe and if there is no tag on it, it’s a good day,” Laramy said at the time. “This has really been my whole life. I call this school a home away from home. This has been a wonderful day.”
And Laramy was exactly that — an unsung hero. Someone who never looked for the credit or recognition for things but was always willing to help make them happen.
“Anybody that came into contact or would study his life would have an example of what a teacher and a coach is supposed to be,” Roesler said of Laramy.
