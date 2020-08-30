Brandon Berg: Laramy's passion for sports, teaching unsurpassed

“(It was a) good, inspiring letter and it told the kids it wasn’t all about them and they’re playing for a lot of people that care about them in the whole community,” Schilling said. “For him to sit there in pain during our game – he actually did make it all the way through our game – that kind of opened everybody’s eyes (that) basketball is bigger than just the kids in that locker room.”

Baier compared the loss to the death of the 2016 loss of Wilf Hebert, another prominent member of the athletic community who volunteered countless hours of time to the McDonell athletic program over the years before his passing in December 2016.

Baier added he hoped the school could find a way to honor Laramy the same way it did for Hebert as the school named the scorer’s table in the high school gym after Hebert.

“Probably one of the greatest guys to be around McDonell,” Baier said of Laramy. “I put him in the same caliber as Wilf Hebert when it comes in terms of what he’s done for the school.”

Laramy earned the unsung hero award at the 2019 Excellence in Education banquet in recognition for his work in athletics and academics.