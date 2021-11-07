Brandon Berg: McDonell volleyball's run to Division 4 state title shows power of growth

It's not how you start, it's how you finish.

The McDonell volleyball team has a new gold ball in its trophy case that can attest to that.

The Macks punctuated a stunning run to the Division 4 state championship on Saturday morning with a straight-set win over Wabeno/Laona in the state championship game at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

McDonell (46-14) didn't start the season with the look of a state champion. Heck, the Macks didn't even end the regular season as a team many were expecting to make a deep run, even as the program was the Division 4 state runner-up a season ago.

A regular season full of peaks and valleys ultimately led to a team meeting during an invitational in Altoona on Oct. 9 where the team had some tough conversations to figure out what it would take to get where it wanted to go. McDonell believed it had the ability to push deep into the postseason, but was not consistently getting the results it wanted. Injuries were a part of that but also the team just wasn't clicking.

The five seniors on the team Destiny Baughman, Lauryn Deetz, Sydney Flanagan, Emma Stelter and Kait Ortmann took on greater roles as leaders, even if that didn't come naturally to them. The team placed an emphasis on overcommunication, making sure nothing was left to chance on the court.

Hard work in games was met with hard work in practice and the Macks entered the postseason flying under the radar a bit as a number three seed, but one part of a heavyweight half-sectional featuring four teams earning Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 4 state coaches poll attention. Straight-set wins over Lake Holcombe and Clayton advanced the Macks to the regional finals for a 14th straight season where a familiar foe awaited with Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran. The Lancers and Macks split two regular season meetings with Eau Claire Immanuel winning in two sets at the late-season Altoona invite. The teams traded sets to force a winner-take-all set five, one the Macks were on the verge of winning a 14-10 before Immanuel rattled off four straight points to tie the score.

McDonell was no stranger to tight matchups in the regular season, but the Macks had troubles closing out wins. The Macks fell in five sets to Fall Creek and Bloomer in Western Cloverbelt Conference play but responded with poise with the season on the line, scoring the next two points with Flanagan's ace clinching the victory.

“There were times during the year when we’d make mistake after mistake after mistake and we’d just make a hole for ourselves, where I think there was a switch with Immanuel," Flanagan said prior to state. "We didn’t play perfect, we really didn’t, but we were like ‘we made a mistake, we’re going to forget about it and keep rolling’ and I don’t think anyone got into their own head. It was a really good, solid win for us.”

The Macks started their sectional semifinal matchup against Clear Lake about as rough as possible, losing the first nine points of the opening set. But the Macks didn't fold and worked their way into the match, dropping the first set but winning the last three sets — including come-from-behind victories facing set point in sets two and three — and the team's confidence and momentum just built from there.

McDonell rarely trailed in its last three match victories and was able to count down the points in Saturday's state championship win.

“It was like waiting for a firework to go off," Deetz said of the final few points. "You never know when it’s going to happen, you just want to see the beautiful moment happen.”

The final point of Saturday's win set off a jubilant celebration that seemed nearly impossible a month ago.

For much of the year the Macks hardly looked like state champions.

But they did when they absolutely had to.

So they are.

The title is the second for McDonell coach Kat Hanson. Kat's mother Debbie Roesler founded the program and built it up, earning a 1,483-777 career record to go with 15 conference championships and seven trips to the Wisconsin Independent Schools Athletic Association state tournament with a state championship in 1999. Kat, her sister Kari and father Steve have all lead the program and are still very involved today.

“It’s not me. It’s them," Hanson said of the championship. "It’s them that worked hard and bought in and it took some time. It took time this year to grow into leaders and they did it. They did it.”

